Read full article on original website
Related
New Hulu docuseries exposes alleged corruption at Bakersfield PD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former NFL superstar Colin Kaepernick is releasing a new docuseries on Hulu and the series hits close to home. It’s called “Killing County” and focuses on how a deadly hotel shooting that killed Jorge Ramirez Jr. and changed a family and community in Kern County. Ramirez Jr. was shot and killed by Bakersfield […]
'Killing County' docu-series focusing on Kern County to premiere on Hulu
A new docu-series coming out on Hulu next month will be centered around the Bakersfield Police Department and the 2013 death of Jorge Ramirez.
Over 7,000 gang members and associates are in Tulare County, sheriff says
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Monday afternoon’s update on the six homicides in Goshen earlier this month, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux revealed more on the cartel and gang activity in Tulare County said to be connected with the investigation. Sheriff Boudreaux said there are two identified cartels that are actively involved in California. […]
A local look at Tyre Nichols' death and what needs to change
The police body camera footage of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Memphis man who was beaten during his arrest, was released on Fri, Jan 27. The protests were peaceful nationwide.
KMPH.com
Tulare Sheriff: Gov. Newsom lift the ban on the death penalty
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux held a news conference on Monday to announce that the reward for the killers of the massacre that took place earlier this month in Goshen has been increased to $20,100. The $100 was donated by a woman from Maine. She...
School employee suspected of molesting teen girl
Update: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Solis allegedly touched a 14-year-old girl in May of 2022 in an inappropriate manner. The sheriff’s office was made aware of the allegations on Jan. 29, 2023. Solis was taken into custody Monday at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, according to the sheriff’s office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A […]
KMPH.com
Taunting driver leads 9 officers, CHP helicopter on chase through Fresno, Tulare County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now in custody following a lengthy chase involving nine officers and a helicopter through both Fresno and Tulare County. According to the California Highway Patrol, an over tried to pull over a driver Monday afternoon for speeding in an SUV near Easton.
Cause of Park 20th Apartments explosion undetermined
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation into last year’s deadly explosion at Park 20th Apartments did not reveal evidence of arson and a cause could not be determined, Bakersfield firefighters said Monday. “That being said, other resources, such as insurance companies, are currently conducting their own investigations into the cause,” Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Tim […]
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield man sentenced to close to 4 years in prison for unlawfully possessing firearm
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The United States Department of Justice said 25-year-old Katterin McCray of Bakersfield was sentenced Monday, January 30, 2023, to three years and 10 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. A release stated that according to court documents, on January...
Camellia Show to be held March 4-5
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Camellia Show will be held March 4 and 5 at the Bakersfield Racquet Club. Admission is free. Entries in novice categories and floral design can be brought to the club from 7 to 10 a.m. on March 4, with judging taking place from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The […]
Bakersfield Californian
Federal judge dismisses $40M lawsuit against Kern DHS by biological family of Cal City brothers
A federal judge dismissed a $40 million lawsuit filed against the Kern County Department of Human Services and others by the California City brothers’ biological family because it lacks a factual basis to prove their allegations against defendants, according to an order filed Monday. Mother Ryan Dean and maternal...
Search continues for 2 men accused of holding woman at gunpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The search continues tonight for two men accused of breaking into an elderly woman’s home and holding her at gunpoint in Southwest Bakersfield last week. The woman said she’s traumatized and in fear for her life, she’s asked 17 News not to identify her. But she did still share the details of […]
Bakersfield Californian
Judge sets potential murder trial date for adoptive parents of Cal City toddlers
A Kern County Superior Court judge said Monday the murder trial for the adoptive parents of the California City brothers could begin in March. Trezell and Jacqueline have pleaded not guilty to two second-degree murder charges, a single involuntary manslaughter charge, two felonies of willful cruelty to children, felony conspiracy and a misdemeanor of falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3.
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
One of the longest-serving condemned inmates, Malcolm Robbins, dies at California State Prison Corcoran
One of the longest serving condemned people in California, Malcolm Robbins, died on Jan. 27 while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. The post One of the longest-serving condemned inmates, Malcolm Robbins, dies at California State Prison Corcoran appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Fire in McFarland causes about $4M in damages
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters were dispatched to a fire in McFarland that damaged about $4,000,000 worth of properties on Sunday. A captain with the Kern County Fire Department reported seeing flames from a distance while arriving at the scene, according to a release from the fire department. Firefighters arrived and found the […]
Lassen County News
One of the longest-serving condemned persons in California dies of natural causes
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Malcom Robbins, one of the longest-serving condemned persons in California, died on Jan. 27, 2023 while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. He was discovered unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased by medical staff at 6:33 a.m. with a manner of...
BPD searching for missing at-risk 14-year-old girl
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Aaliyah Zoey Beltran, 14. According to BPD, Beltran was last seen on Noble Avenue on Monday. She is considered at risk because she has no prior history of running away. Beltran is described as 4 feet, 11 inches […]
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield family wants answers: 'Just come forward and say that it was you.'
BAKERSFIELD, California — It has been a little more than a week since the Alvarez family was woken up by a man stuck in their chimney. The man was taken to a local hospital after he was freed, but has now gone missing. The Alvarez family was alerted three...
Bakersfield Californian
Help wanted (and needed) for subs in Kern County
Significant improvement has been made since the coronavirus pandemic devastated Kern County schools’ inventory of substitute teachers. Even so, subs remain in short supply at several local school districts. Overall, there are far more candidates in the countywide pool than there were at the height of the pandemic and...
Comments / 1