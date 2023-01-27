ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Over 7,000 gang members and associates are in Tulare County, sheriff says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Monday afternoon’s update on the six homicides in Goshen earlier this month, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux revealed more on the cartel and gang activity in Tulare County said to be connected with the investigation. Sheriff Boudreaux said there are two identified cartels that are actively involved in California. […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Tulare Sheriff: Gov. Newsom lift the ban on the death penalty

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux held a news conference on Monday to announce that the reward for the killers of the massacre that took place earlier this month in Goshen has been increased to $20,100. The $100 was donated by a woman from Maine. She...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

School employee suspected of molesting teen girl

Update: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Solis allegedly touched a 14-year-old girl in May of 2022 in an inappropriate manner. The sheriff’s office was made aware of the allegations on Jan. 29, 2023. Solis was taken into custody Monday at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, according to the sheriff’s office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Cause of Park 20th Apartments explosion undetermined

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation into last year’s deadly explosion at Park 20th Apartments did not reveal evidence of arson and a cause could not be determined, Bakersfield firefighters said Monday. “That being said, other resources, such as insurance companies, are currently conducting their own investigations into the cause,” Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Tim […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Camellia Show to be held March 4-5

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Camellia Show will be held March 4 and 5 at the Bakersfield Racquet Club. Admission is free. Entries in novice categories and floral design can be brought to the club from 7 to 10 a.m. on March 4, with judging taking place from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Search continues for 2 men accused of holding woman at gunpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The search continues tonight for two men accused of breaking into an elderly woman’s home and holding her at gunpoint in Southwest Bakersfield last week. The woman said she’s traumatized and in fear for her life, she’s asked 17 News not to identify her. But she did still share the details of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Judge sets potential murder trial date for adoptive parents of Cal City toddlers

A Kern County Superior Court judge said Monday the murder trial for the adoptive parents of the California City brothers could begin in March. Trezell and Jacqueline have pleaded not guilty to two second-degree murder charges, a single involuntary manslaughter charge, two felonies of willful cruelty to children, felony conspiracy and a misdemeanor of falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3.
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET

Fire in McFarland causes about $4M in damages

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters were dispatched to a fire in McFarland that damaged about $4,000,000 worth of properties on Sunday. A captain with the Kern County Fire Department reported seeing flames from a distance while arriving at the scene, according to a release from the fire department. Firefighters arrived and found the […]
MCFARLAND, CA
KGET

BPD searching for missing at-risk 14-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Aaliyah Zoey Beltran, 14. According to BPD, Beltran was last seen on Noble Avenue on Monday. She is considered at risk because she has no prior history of running away. Beltran is described as 4 feet, 11 inches […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Help wanted (and needed) for subs in Kern County

Significant improvement has been made since the coronavirus pandemic devastated Kern County schools’ inventory of substitute teachers. Even so, subs remain in short supply at several local school districts. Overall, there are far more candidates in the countywide pool than there were at the height of the pandemic and...

