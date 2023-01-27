ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

kymkemp.com

‘Where do you want me to go?’ Tents, Trash, and Trauma in Eureka

In late September of 2022, a coalition of law enforcement, community groups, and agencies partially cleared Eureka’s 6th Street homeless encampment – the Jungle – located in a greenbelt behind the Humboldt County Office of Education. In the months following the homeless encampment sweep at the north end of the city, there have been ongoing efforts to address the buildup of garbage and debris left over in the sensitive wetland areas, mostly located on privately owned properties.
EUREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

Quakes Damage Hits $32M, Disaster Loan Center Moves to Rio Dell, Contractors Wanted for State Earthquake Retrofitting Program

To state the obvious, living in Humboldt County means living in earthquake country. That’s the reason why local homeowners, especially those with a house built before 1940, may be eligible to apply for a state program called Earthquake Brace + Bolt, which aims to help offset the cost of retrofitting homes vulnerable to falling off their foundations by providing $3,000 grants.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

One Taken to the Hospital After Fight in Eureka This Afternoon

A fight this afternoon in an apartment in the 1100 block of Searles Street in Eureka sent one to the hospital. At least five police vehicles, the fire department and an ambulance responded. A sergeant with the Eureka Police Department told our reporter, Ryan Hutson, that dispute occurred between two...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Girl Reports Suspicious Circumstances in McKinleyville

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 29, 2023, at about 3:50 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Nelson Way in McKinleyville for the report of a suspicious circumstance involving a juvenile. The residents told deputies that...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
North Coast Journal

Patricia Meinhardt: 1937-2022

Patricia Nan Meinhardt, 85, of Ferndale Ca. passed away Nov. 8, 2022 due to living a long fulfilling life of joy, love and faith. Patricia was born on July 23, 1937, to Blanche and Vincent Casavecchia in the city of Lynn, Massachusetts. After she graduated from high school she enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Washington, D.C., Army Hospital. While serving in the Army she met Don Bowen Sr. and had a son named Don Bowen Jr at Walter Reed Hospital.
FERNDALE, CA
kymkemp.com

Fortuna Police Release Details of a Number of Recent Arrests

This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our community for the support of our K9 Program...
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Man Stabbed and Taken to the Hospital, Say Arcata Police

Yesterday evening about 6:50 p.m., law enforcement learned that a man had been stabbed in the Giuntoli Lane area by an unknown suspect and made it to an Arcata restaurant, Toni’s. From there, explained Sgt. Brian Hoffman of the Arcata Police Department, “[The victim] was transported to the hospital...
ARCATA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Dealer From the Largest Bust in Humboldt Drug Task Force History Pleads to 18-Year Split Sentence, Including Six Years in the County Jail

PREVIOUSLY: Largest One-Time Seizure in Humboldt Drug Task Force History: 30 Pounds of Meth, 5.5 Pounds of Cocaine, 3 Pounds of Heroin, 2 Pounds of Fentanyl, 50 Pounds of Weed. Sixty-nine-year-old Jose Santiago Lomeli Osuna received an 18-year sentence this morning per the terms of a plea deal for five counts of drug possession for sale. The charges stem from the largest one-time seizure of illicit substances in the history of the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. However, Mr. Lomeli Osuna will spend only a fraction of that 18-year term behind bars.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Two Juveniles Injured During Last Night’s Stabbings in Arcata

Just before midnight on Saturday, two juveniles were stabbed on G Street in Arcata. According to Sgt. Brian Hoffman of the Arcata Police Department, one was stabbed in the facial area. Both juveniles were stable and taken to the hospital, Hoffman said. Their parents were notified. Hoffman said that the...
ARCATA, CA
NBC Bay Area

3.8 Magnitude Quake Hits Near Northern California Coast

A preliminary 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 3:56 p.m. and was centered 21.1 miles south southwest of the city of Eureka, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Traffic Slowing After Rollover on Hwy 299 by Blue Lake

Traffic is moving slowly in both directions on Hwy 299 after a single vehicle rolled over near the Blue Lake Blvd Exit. An ambulance responded to the scene for the injured driver but reportedly they have only minor injuries, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The four-door sedan...
BLUE LAKE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Shawn Kristopher Schlegel, 1975-2023

Shawn was released from his pain after a long fight with Cholangiocarcinoma (liver cancer) on Thursday night, Jan. 26, 2023. Shawn passed surrounded by the love and support of family and friends with special words from his beloved daughter Sierra, who meant the world to him. Shawn was born in...
EUREKA, CA

