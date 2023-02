OMAHA, Neb. – Creighton women's tennis head coach Tom Lilly announced the signing of Elsa Jurrens for the 2023-24 season. "We are excited to have Elsa join our tennis team next season," Lilly said. "I feel like she has been a part of the Creighton tennis family for a long time as we see her often at Hanscom and her family has been around CU tennis since her mother played for me during my first season as the head coach. Elsa has talent and I believe she will continue to develop when she gets here, practicing daily with our team starting next fall."

OMAHA, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO