Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Knoxville police find missing elderly woman following search

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities found a missing elderly woman following a search Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Bernice Riske, 82, walked out of a facility on Middlebrook Pike in the Broome Road area at midnight and was reported missing late Sunday morning, KPD officials said. Authorities...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Maryville boy

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson on behalf of the Maryville Police Department. MPD officials said Monday that they received a report Sunday evening that the child had been taken from his residence by his non-custodial biological mother, Alisha Jones. Rogerson, 8, […]
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Catch Up Quick

4 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Union County house fire, TBI says. Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union County Sheriff’s Office to determine the cause of a deadly house fire in Luttrell. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On Wednesday, the General...
UNION COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Hamblen County Sheriff warns people of ongoing phone scams

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last few weeks, Sheriff Chad Mullins in Hamblen County has seen a concerning and ongoing trend of phone calls with bad intentions. “They’re asking for $1,000 and $1,000 was the last one, and we had people get green dot cards and visa cards sent to them,” said Mullins.
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

State officials address critical issues in DCS

UNION COUNTY, TN
WATE

4 children, 1 adult dead after Union County house fire

The father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire over the weekend in Luttrell traveled to Tennessee to try to get some answers. 4 children, 1 adult dead after Union County house …. The father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire...
UNION COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Nichols’ death sparks new Tennessee legislation

Zoo Knoxville is set to host a job fair in February, where they will be hiring for both part-time and full-time positions. Not enough Knox County kids are going to college; leaders are pushing to change it. Updated: 6 hours ago. State data shows that 59.5% of Knox County seniors...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

JCSO: Three men arrested after drug, weapons bust in Dandridge

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies made three arrests with drug and weapons charges on Thursday, according to JCSO's Facebook post. Randall Boling from Dandridge, 43, Michael Presnell from Cosby, 50, and Corey Johnson from Strawberry Plains, 32, were arrested. Deputies and the Special Operations...
DANDRIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Crash involving semi-truck closes two lanes of I-40 East

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two lanes of I-40 East near Strawberry Plains Pike closed on Monday due to a crash, Knoxville Police Department officials said. The crash involved a tractor-trailer, according to KPD officials. KPD officials advised people to take alternate routes.
KNOXVILLE, TN

