Rural King shooting suspect charge upgraded to first-degree murder
Prosecutors are seeking to upgrade the charge against the 18-year-old arrested after a Rural King employee in Halls was fatally shot to first-degree murder.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police find missing elderly woman following search
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities found a missing elderly woman following a search Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Bernice Riske, 82, walked out of a facility on Middlebrook Pike in the Broome Road area at midnight and was reported missing late Sunday morning, KPD officials said. Authorities...
wivk.com
Authorities are Asking for Help to Identify a Man Wanted for Theft in Sevier County
Authorities are asking for help to find the man responsible for a theft at Great Smokies Flea market. When the store was closed, a man was caught on cameras breaking in and taking thousands worth of merchandise then picked up by someone in a white minivan. Victim Brandon McCoy. says...
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Maryville boy
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson on behalf of the Maryville Police Department. MPD officials said Monday that they received a report Sunday evening that the child had been taken from his residence by his non-custodial biological mother, Alisha Jones. Rogerson, 8, […]
KPD: 13-year-old and 14-year-old arrested after fight at West Town Mall
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police took two young teenagers into custody after a fight at West Town Mall Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The fight broke out and involved a "large group of juveniles" around the Regal Cinema, KPD said. Police arrested a 13-year-old and 14-year-old male....
4 children identified in fatal Union County house fire
TBI officials say there were "multiple fatalities" in a residential fire in Union County Sunday afternoon.
SPD looking for men who used counterfeit checks at different locations in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police and East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for multiple men who paid with counterfeit checks in Sevierville. On Jan. 6, between 2:30 and 3 p.m., 26 men entered the TN State Bank on Dolly Parton Parkway and passed 26 counterfeit checks, according to crime stoppers.
WBIR
KPD: Large fight with teens at West Town Mall
Knoxville Police broke up a fight involving a large group of kids at West Town Mall. KPD said the fight broke out Saturday night near the Regal Cinemas.
wvlt.tv
4 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Union County house fire, TBI says. Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union County Sheriff’s Office to determine the cause of a deadly house fire in Luttrell. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On Wednesday, the General...
wvlt.tv
Hamblen County Sheriff warns people of ongoing phone scams
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last few weeks, Sheriff Chad Mullins in Hamblen County has seen a concerning and ongoing trend of phone calls with bad intentions. “They’re asking for $1,000 and $1,000 was the last one, and we had people get green dot cards and visa cards sent to them,” said Mullins.
wvlt.tv
Halls Rural King shooting: DA makes motion to change charges to first-degree murder
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Larry McBee, the 18-year-old man accused of shooting a Rural King employee the week of Christmas, appeared in court Monday. During that appearance, court officials made a motion to amend McBee’s charges from second-degree murder to first-degree murder. Around 10:40 a.m. on Dec. 21, officers...
wvlt.tv
State officials address critical issues in DCS
4 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Union County house fire, TBI says. Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union County Sheriff’s Office to determine the cause of a deadly house fire in Luttrell. Catch Up Quick. Updated: 7 hours ago. Your headlines...
WATE
4 children, 1 adult dead after Union County house fire
The father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire over the weekend in Luttrell traveled to Tennessee to try to get some answers. 4 children, 1 adult dead after Union County house …. The father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire...
wvlt.tv
Nichols’ death sparks new Tennessee legislation
Zoo Knoxville is set to host a job fair in February, where they will be hiring for both part-time and full-time positions. Not enough Knox County kids are going to college; leaders are pushing to change it. Updated: 6 hours ago. State data shows that 59.5% of Knox County seniors...
JCSO: Three men arrested after drug, weapons bust in Dandridge
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies made three arrests with drug and weapons charges on Thursday, according to JCSO's Facebook post. Randall Boling from Dandridge, 43, Michael Presnell from Cosby, 50, and Corey Johnson from Strawberry Plains, 32, were arrested. Deputies and the Special Operations...
2 inmates who escaped from Virginia jail captured in Tennessee barn
ABINGDON, Va. — Two inmates who escaped from a regional jail in Virginia on Thursday were captured the next day when they were found hiding in a barn in northeastern Tennessee, authorities said. According to a Facebook post by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia, Johnny Shane Brown,...
wvlt.tv
Crash involving semi-truck closes two lanes of I-40 East
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two lanes of I-40 East near Strawberry Plains Pike closed on Monday due to a crash, Knoxville Police Department officials said. The crash involved a tractor-trailer, according to KPD officials. KPD officials advised people to take alternate routes.
wvlt.tv
Sevier Co. authorities searching for 4 ‘endangered’ runaways
It was another emotional day in court on the second day of the trial of two men accused of killing a Nashville nurse in 2020. Largest veterinarian school in America works to fill critical void from TN home. Updated: 14 hours ago. Lincoln Memorial University is the 30th School of...
wvlt.tv
Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If drivers can’t watch their speed on East Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville, the Knoxville Police Department has placed a speed trailer that will monitor speed for them. The change came just days after police reported two Dodge Chargers were racing down the busy avenue. Previous...
