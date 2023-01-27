ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Stranger

Urbanist Ron Davis Announces Campaign for City Council

On Tuesday, Roosevelt resident Ron Davis announced his campaign for the open District 4 seat on City Council, giving the University District, Wallingford, and Laurelhurst yet another progressive choice on the ballot. Davis has spent years consulting start-ups and sitting on boards of urbanist-y organizations such as Futurewise and Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
Washington Examiner

Majority of Seattle's city council quitting after outrage over liberal policies

The majority of Seattle’s city council will be quitting this year after fending off a backlash in recent years over rising crime and homelessness. Seven of the nine council members will not seek reelection, citing physical threats by residents and a perception that the community no longer backs their politics. The exodus includes the most senior member, socialist Kshama Sawant.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Are the New Buildings of Seattle Inspired by the Barcode?

Buildings of Seattle is one of the best things to happen on Instagram. It came to life at the beginning of the pandemic and provides detailed but compressed descriptions of the homes, apartment buildings, and towers of our city. I did not know there was so much to say about Seattle's architecture until I read the steady and never-disappointing stream of information on this feed of photos and words written in a style that is as informative as it is charming. And the charm of Buildings of Seattle can certainly be attributed to the fact that its handler is an amateur. He, Keith Cote, has no formal training in architecture.
SEATTLE, WA
alltheedge.com

Minimum Wage Increases

Starting January 1, 2023, Washington State’s minimum wage officially became the highest in the country rising to $15.74. People believe this to be beneficial. According to CBO.com, “Raising the minimum wage would increase the cost of employing low-wage workers. As a result, some employers would employ fewer workers than they would have under a lower wage. However, for certain workers or in some circumstances, employment could increase.”
SEATTLE, WA
Route Fifty

Another City Expands Fare-Free Transit

Seattle is the latest local government to experiment with free bus fares, but the Pacific Northwest city is adding a new twist by focusing its efforts on residents of public housing. Mayor Bruce Harrell said the move would provide free fare cards to 10,000 people for three years, at an...
SEATTLE, WA
publicola.com

SPD Confirms Name of Officer Who Killed Student in Crosswalk; Seattle Councilmember Mosqueda May Run for County Council

1. SPD has confirmed that the name of the officer who killed a 23-year-old student in a crosswalk earlier this month is Kevin Austin Dave, who joined the department in 2019. Divest SPD, the police watchdog group, first reported Dave’s name on Twitter Monday morning; they described the process they used to figure out his identity on Twitter and in a Substack post.
SEATTLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Lawsuit Challenges WA Ballot Signature Verification

The lawsuit was filed last November, but word is starting to filter out now. Lawsuit challenges WA state's signature verification on ballots. According to information released by Jason Rantz of AM 770 KTTH Radio in Seattle, the suit was "quietly" filed in 2022, but now starting to get exposure. Rantz...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

King County Homeless Authority’s 5-year plan estimated to cost $11.8B to carry out

(The Center Square) – The King County Regional Homelessness Authority’s housing plan could cost $11.8 billion, but some county officials are appalled at the price tag. The authority’s five year plan emphasizes that the solution to homelessness is housing. An estimated 23,000 people would have to be served annually for the next five years to end unsheltered homelessness, according to the authority’s data. The current housing inventory count shows that 4,148 sleeping spaces are available throughout the county, whereas the estimated need in 2022 was...
KING COUNTY, WA
thetacomaledger.com

The great Tacoma Monkeyshine hunt

This week, Tacoma residents will search for elusive Monkeyshines for the 20th year. It’s that time of year again when Tacoma residents will be out and about hunting for elusive Monkeyshines. This year will mark the 20th year that Tacoma glass artists have kept with the tradition, hiding glass ornaments such as medallions and floats marked with the zodiac animal that corresponds with the Lunar New Year.
TACOMA, WA
Evan Crosby

10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Seattle, WA. - Seattle is the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and home to a metro area with a population of more than 4 million people. The city's economy is driven by a combination of older industrial companies and "new economy" technology and internet companies. In addition to being the headquarters for 7 Fortune 500 firms, Seattle also has a very strong startup scene.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

The Duwamish River Restoration Efforts Are Really Coming Along

It’s a quiet, snowy day on the Duwamish Waterway, the thin channel that separates West Seattle from Sodo and Georgetown. Along the banks, industrial operations churn away as they have for the last century: On one side of the water, a car-crusher smashes old automobiles; on the other, a conveyor belt feeds a mountainous pile of gypsum particles, and ships laden with cargo slip beneath the bridges to West Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Washington Examiner

Huge hit to home prices in west in 2023, Goldman warns: Phoenix, SF, Seattle

Houses in several overheated cities in the western United States will see massive price declines in 2023, researchers at Goldman Sachs predict. In a report released this week, the bank's economists noted a stark regional divide in expectations for home prices, with cities west of the Mississippi facing steep price corrections in the face of elevated mortgage interest rates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Suburban Times

A night of heartache and hope

Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. Last night (and this morning), I was out in the field as part of our annual Point in Time (PIT) count of chronically homeless residents. Each year, our Human Services team leads a community effort to conduct this “Count” to meet a Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requirement. It is a big effort.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

