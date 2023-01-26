ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tigertv.tv

Torching the Vols: A record-breaking crowd brings out a career-high 31 points from Alexis Morris

In front of a record-breaking 15,157 fans, LSU Women's Basketball took on a tough Tennessee Volunteers team Monday night in the PMAC and came out victorious. Despite losing the offensive rebound battle in the first half, Kim Mulkey's squad bounced back and dominated the boards in the second half. Angel Reese turned on the jets in the third quarter and finished the game with 18 points and 17 rebounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigertv.tv

HIGHLIGHTS | LSU WBB vs TENNESSEE | 1.30.23

The LSU Women's Basketball defeated the Tennessee Volunteers in a big SEC matchup. The Tiger's remain undefeated with the score of 76-68. Alexis Morris had a record breaking game as she scored a career-high of 31 points Monday night. Morris paved the way to the team's victory over the Volunteers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigertv.tv

LSU Women's Basketball ranked No. 3 in AP Poll

The Lady Tigers moved back up to No. 3 in the AP Poll hours before they face Tennessee at 6 p.m. The Tigers are one of the two teams that stand undefeated in the country. The Lady Volunteers are 8-0 in conference play, and Monday's night game is the most anticipated home game of the season.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy