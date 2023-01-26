Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU Student Fatally Struck By Car After Alleged RapeEmily RoyBaton Rouge, LA
Related
tigertv.tv
Torching the Vols: A record-breaking crowd brings out a career-high 31 points from Alexis Morris
In front of a record-breaking 15,157 fans, LSU Women's Basketball took on a tough Tennessee Volunteers team Monday night in the PMAC and came out victorious. Despite losing the offensive rebound battle in the first half, Kim Mulkey's squad bounced back and dominated the boards in the second half. Angel Reese turned on the jets in the third quarter and finished the game with 18 points and 17 rebounds.
tigertv.tv
HIGHLIGHTS | LSU WBB vs TENNESSEE | 1.30.23
The LSU Women's Basketball defeated the Tennessee Volunteers in a big SEC matchup. The Tiger's remain undefeated with the score of 76-68. Alexis Morris had a record breaking game as she scored a career-high of 31 points Monday night. Morris paved the way to the team's victory over the Volunteers.
tigertv.tv
"I don't think I saw an empty seat," LSU WBB on electric win in front of record-breaking crowd
No. 3 LSU Women's Basketball team remain unbeaten with a 76-68 victory over Tennessee in front of a record setting crowd of 15,157 in the PMAC. Guard Alexis Morris scored a career-high 31 points and Forward Angel Reese kept her double-double streak alive. “Well first of all, compliment the fans,...
tigertv.tv
LSU Women's Basketball ranked No. 3 in AP Poll
The Lady Tigers moved back up to No. 3 in the AP Poll hours before they face Tennessee at 6 p.m. The Tigers are one of the two teams that stand undefeated in the country. The Lady Volunteers are 8-0 in conference play, and Monday's night game is the most anticipated home game of the season.
tigertv.tv
Eight Straight: LSU Men’s Basketball drops eighth game in a row in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
The LSU Men’s Basketball team hosted Texas Tech in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge this Saturday. The Bayou Bengals kept it a tight game but couldn’t make it out on top. This is their eighth loss in a row, and fouls continue to pile up on the Tigers in key parts of the game.
tigertv.tv
"I'm ready for it to come," Adam Miller on breaking the Tiger's loosing streak.
LSU guard Adam Miller spoke to the media on Saturday following the Tigers' eighth straight loss. Despite adding another game to their eight-game losing streak, Miller had a turn-around and finished with 20 points, three rebounds and one assist. Even with Miller's first 20-point-game in two months, he recognized the...
tigertv.tv
"That's just not good enough to win," Matt McMahon after the Tiger's eighth straight loss
LSU Basketball Head Coach Matt McMahon spoke to the media following the Tiger's loss to Texas Tech on Saturday, which marks the Purple and Gold's eighth straight loss. The Bayou Bengals' hopes of getting out of their midseason losing streak did not come today, and their shootings efforts were no help.
Comments / 0