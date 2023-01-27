Read full article on original website
Honoring The Mortgage Industry's 2023 Diversity Leaders
Recognize the companies leading the way for the mortgage industry to become more inclusive and reflective of the communities that they serve. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, or as they are commonly known, DEI, has become an essential part of the discussion in the mortgage industry. There’s a need to diversify the workforce and reach out to a more diverse marketplace.
American Pacific Mortgage Acquires Lend Smart
Lend Smart will retain its name, leadership, and brand. American Pacific Mortgage (APM) announced Jan. 26 that it had acquired the assets of Lend Smart Mortgage LLC, based in Shoreview, Minn. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but APM said Lend Smart Mortgage will retain its name, leadership, and...
Guaranteed Rate Offers $8K To Help Underserved Buyers
Special Purpose Credit Program provides down-payment & closing-cost aid in 6 U.S. cities. Guaranteed Rate Cos., a mortgage lending and digital financial services company, recently announced a new financial assistance program to help underserved homebuyers in six major U.S. cities. Called the Special Purpose Credit Program, it provides up to...
NY Community Bank 'Restructuring' Mortgage Operations
After merger with Flagstar Bank, says it will eliminate 69% of retail mortgage lending offices. After completing its merger with Flagstar Bank in December, New York Community Bancorp announced Tuesday it is restructuring its mortgage operations. The announcement, made in its report on fourth-quarter and year-end earnings for 2022, comes...
Fairway Overhauls Its Reverse Mortgage Channel
Company decentralizes its operations and creates Reverse Advisory Council. Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., one of the nation's largest lenders, said Monday it is reorganizing its reverse mortgage channel. Calling it “the next step in the evolution of reverse mortgages,” Fairway said it is decentralizing its operations, “moving away from the...
Report: Fannie, Freddie Note Sales Undercut Homeownership Goals
National Consumer Law Center report says sales to private investors strip borrowers of access to loss-mitigation options. Report states there is no data publicly available for the more than 545,000 reperforming loans sold. Says FHFA's data on non-performing loan sales is outdated. The National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) released a...
