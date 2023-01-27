Read full article on original website
How Acura created the ARX-06 race car that won the 24 Hours of Daytona
The Acura ARX-06 took the first win of IMSA’s LMDh prototype era at the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona. Prior to the race weekend, Acura released a documentary showing how the car was designed. Branded GTP by IMSA in reference to the class of prototypes from the sanctioning body’s...
Audi buys stake in Sauber F1 team
Audi has purchased a stake in the Sauber Formula 1 team, ahead of its plan to compete in the sport from 2026 as both a constructor and power unit supplier. The purchase was announced on Monday by Sauber, which described the deal as a minority stake. Audi could gradually increase the stake in the lead-up to its 2026 entry in an effort to gain more control of the team.
BMW will start tests of solid-state batteries in 2023
BMW will start testing this year a solid-state battery developed in partnership with U.S. battery technology company Solid Power, the automaker said this month. BMW has been working with Solid Power on a solid-state battery for automotive applications since at least 2017. In the latest phase of their partnership, BMW...
Audi electric off-road SUV might share Scout EV bones
Audi is considering an electric off-road electric SUV that would use the platform from parent Volkswagen Group’s planned Scout EV brand, according to an Autocar report. VW announced the Scout brand in 2022, using a name that originated on the classic International Scout SUV, with plans for a North American-market electric pickup truck and SUV and a targeted launch date of 2026. The more luxurious Audi model derived from the Scout platform would arrive in 2027, according to the report.
Acura kicks off new GTP era with 2023 Daytona 24 Hours win
A new era in top-level endurance racing kicked off this past weekend with the 24 Hours of Daytona, the opening round of the 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship and the first to host the new GTP premier class open to LMDh and LMH hybrid race cars. There were only LMDh race...
Genesis reportedly plans flagship EV
Genesis announced plans for a six-vehicle lineup that would include a coupe when it was first established as a standalone brand back in 2015. Since then Genesis has focused on expanding its lineup with higher volume models like SUVs, though soon it may finally see the arrival of a niche offering like a coupe or convertible, or possibly both.
2024 Mazda CX-90 plug-in hybrid beats Toyota Highlander to PHEV punch
Mazda just potentially leapfrogged Toyota, which as of yet has no Highlander Prime in sight. On Monday, the Japanese automaker unveiled the 2024 Mazda CX-90 lineup, consisting of a plug-in hybrid, mild hybrid, and three rows of seats with three different seating configurations. Mazda said all variants of the 2024...
