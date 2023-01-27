Audi has purchased a stake in the Sauber Formula 1 team, ahead of its plan to compete in the sport from 2026 as both a constructor and power unit supplier. The purchase was announced on Monday by Sauber, which described the deal as a minority stake. Audi could gradually increase the stake in the lead-up to its 2026 entry in an effort to gain more control of the team.

1 DAY AGO