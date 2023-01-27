Read full article on original website
Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Launch window and European pricing leak for Moto X40 global model
Motorola may have recently launched a raft of entry-level and mid-range smartphones, but its current premier smartphone remains without a global release. That could soon change, according to Appuals, which has also revealed alleged pricing for the device. For reference, Motorola introduced the Moto G13, Moto G23, Moto G53 5G and Moto G73 5G last week, as well as the Moto E13.
Huawei MateBook D 14: Elegant 14-inch laptop with a very good battery life
The current incarnation of the Huawei MateBook D 14, an elegant 14-inch office laptop, comes from the 2021 model year and is currently sold at prices starting from 600 Euros (~$652). Huawei uses a metal case that is kept in a matte grey color (Space Grey). The laptop is run...
Satechi Pro Hub Slim for MacBook arrives with seven ports including USB4
The Satechi Pro Hub Slim has been launched in the US. The gadget has seven ports, including a 100 W pass-through USB4 port with 40 Gbps transfer speeds. You can also use this port to connect to displays with an up to 6K @ 60 Hz resolution. Alternatively, you can use an HDMI port to connect to a screen with a resolution of up to 4K @ 60 Hz, with HDCP1.4/2.3 and HDR support.
Tronsmart Halo 100 and 110 Bluetooth speakers launch with lighting effects and 18-hour battery
The Tronsmart Halo Series Party Speaker has been released. The gadgets combine a sound system with lighting effects. The lineup includes the Halo 100 speaker, a 60 W sound system with a woofer, two mid-tweeters, a treble tweeter and a 5.6-in passive radiator. The Halo 110 is an almost identical device, which comes with a microphone for karaoke but appears to lack the 1.22-in treble tweeter.
NexDock Wireless: Nex Computer announces refreshed NexDock laptop dock with wireless connectivity
Nex Computer has announced a new iteration of the NexDock, a series of laptop docks that it has been offering for over five years. While all previous models relied on a physical connection with a smartphone, the NexDock Wireless negates this requirement entirely. The NexDock Wireless remains compatible with a wired connection over USB Type-C, although the NexDock 360 may be a better solution if that is your only use case.
A Twitter employee joked that they would write 'stay employed' for their Q3 goals after Elon Musk's takeover, report says
In the days when Elon Musk was finalizing his Twitter deal, an employee joked about staff not forgetting to complete their Q3 goals, per The Verge.
'This is bigger than ChatGPT': Google creates 'MusicLM,' text-to-music AI
Google has created a new artificial intelligence (AI) system called MusicLM that can produce music in any genre from a text description. However, the tech giant has chosen against to make the system publicly available due to ethical issues, according to some media reports. "Whoa, this is bigger than ChatGPT...
Xiaomi MS11: Images of Xiaomi's first EV surface online
The Xiaomi 'Modena' has been spotted again, less than two weeks after prototypes of the company's first EV were spotted in Inner Mongolia. Now, Car News China claims to have obtained images of the same car without any camouflaging attached. For some reason, the photos have been taken from a display. As a result, the images are relatively low resolution and a touch grainy.
Rumor | Apple Wi-Fi chip project shelved in favor of next-gen iPhone and Mac processor development
Apple Business iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Wi-Fi 7. According to industry sources, Apple has been on a mission to make as much of the silicon found in its devices - particularly its iPhones - as in-house as possible. This apparent new practice (possibly based on how well the M series for Mac has worked out thus far) may be intended to bring as much confluence to the OEM's hardware as it would bring disruption to businesses such as Qualcomm.
Leaked Xiaomi POCO X5 and POCO X5 Pro official renders confirm designs and several details ahead of February 6 release
A leaker has got their hands on official pictures of the POCO X5 and POXO X5 Pro, two upcoming mid-range smartphones. Xiaomi has equipped the pair with three rear-facing cameras, flat displays and some eye-catching colour options, among other features. Android Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. Marketing images of the POCO...
Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Ceiling Light with Bluetooth gateway and HomeKit support arrives in Europe
The Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Ceiling Light (350 mm) is now available in Spain and Germany. The smart light allows stepless adjustment of the brightness and color temperature of the bulb. The device has a color temperature range from 2,700 to 6,000 K and up to 3,000 lumens brightness thanks to 48 LED lamp beads.
Deal | Save up to US$90 on GEEKOM Mini IT11 with Tiger Lake CPUs and Intel Xe Graphics
Mini PCs have carved out a growing niche over the past year, any companies like GEEKOM have several high-quality tiny desktops on offer. Today, you can snag a GEEKOM Mini IT11 with an 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake processor for up to US$90 off. We reviewed the Mini IT11 a few...
Huawei "Mate X3" leaks as a foldable smartphone with a massive rear camera hump
Accessory Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Foldable Phablet Smartphone. Huawei's Mate X2 is a foldable device with specs that strive to match its sky-high launch price as much as possible. However, according to the latest leak, it is destined to end up looking quite restrained compared to its supposedly upcoming successor, starting at the camera hump.
LG debuts Samsung OLED displays on its new Gram Style laptop line
For the first time, Samsung Display will be supplying OLED panels to LG Electronics for use in its upcoming 2023 Gram Style laptops. Besides the bright OLEDs with fast refresh from Samsung, the unique notebooks offer glass-covered bodies and stealth illuminated touchpads for the style-conscious fans of the thin and light LG Gram laptop line.
Gleaming hands-on Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra images leaked
Samsung is apparently losing the battle to stem the flow of Galaxy S23 leaks, as yet another leak has shown off the upcoming S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra in a series of hands-on live images. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has appeared in a hands-on video clip before, but this is one of the first times that there is a good look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23+ in the hand. An accompanying hands-on video had also been shared but was later taken down for copyright infringement.
New Titan Ada real-world images show up online alongside revised GeForce RTX 4090 Ti specs
Even though the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 can chew through any game launched in the next few years, it isn't enough for Nvidia. An even more powerful Ada Titan graphics card using the same AD102 silicon was in the works but eventually shelved due to its insane power draw. We might, however, still get a GeForce RTX 4090 Ti. Prolific leaker Kopite7kimi has now revised some of its specs.
Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14: Leaker selects seven contestable areas where Samsung's phone offers more for US$799 than Apple's device
Galaxy S iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone iOS Android. Samsung and Apple attract very vociferous and loyal fans to their brand, so whenever either company releases a new premium flagship phone series there is always a heated discussion about if and how it is superior to the competitor’s latest offering. In this instance, leaker @TheGalox_ has fairly pitched the soon-to-be released Samsung Galaxy S23 against the Apple iPhone 14. The latter costs from US$799, which is the widely rumored price tag for the standard Galaxy S23 model, so in price terms the two phones are evenly matched. While the source doesn’t explicitly state that the Galaxy S23 is superior in these seven areas, it is the obvious implication made:
AMD Radeon cards with 3D V-Cache may become a reality as Navi 31 GPU found to integrate possible connection site for 3D cache
The next generation of desktop AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs with 3D V-Cache are poised to hit the market in February. The inclusion of a 3D V-Cache drastically increases CPU performance in certain workloads, including gaming, as demonstrated by the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. Interestingly enough, we may see 3D stacked cache make its way into future AMD Radeon desktop GPUs if a recent discovery from Tom Wassick, a semiconductor packaging engineer, is any indication.
Dead Space Developer Warns YouTubers Covering the Game
The developer of the Dead Space remake is warning YouTubers who are planning to upload content for the game. Dead Space is one of the best survival horror games ever made and was yet another pivotal moment for sci-fi horror. While movies like Alien helped create true terror in space in cinema, Dead Space helped create that same feeling in a playable medium. It was a huge success because of how effective it was. It was graphic, intense, and incredibly suspenseful, all of which allowed it to spawn sequels which sustained a lot of those important elements. Now, over a decade after the original game's release, EA has released a remake that further modernizes the gameplay, adds new content such a secret ending, and much more.
Christie 4K22-HS laser projector unveiled with 22,500 lumens brightness
Christie has announced the 4K22-HS laser projector, which it will showcase at ISE 2023. The new model in the HS Series has a 4K UHD native resolution and up to 22,500 ISO lumens or 19,000 ANSI lumens brightness. Christie claims it is the brightest 1DLP laser projector of its kind on the market, with a 60 Hz frame rate at 4K or 240 Hz at 1080p. The device is compatible with a wide range of lenses from the WUXGA HS Series, including a 0.38:1 ultra short throw model.
