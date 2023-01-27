Read full article on original website
Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Launch window and European pricing leak for Moto X40 global model
Motorola may have recently launched a raft of entry-level and mid-range smartphones, but its current premier smartphone remains without a global release. That could soon change, according to Appuals, which has also revealed alleged pricing for the device. For reference, Motorola introduced the Moto G13, Moto G23, Moto G53 5G and Moto G73 5G last week, as well as the Moto E13.
Satechi Pro Hub Slim for MacBook arrives with seven ports including USB4
The Satechi Pro Hub Slim has been launched in the US. The gadget has seven ports, including a 100 W pass-through USB4 port with 40 Gbps transfer speeds. You can also use this port to connect to displays with an up to 6K @ 60 Hz resolution. Alternatively, you can use an HDMI port to connect to a screen with a resolution of up to 4K @ 60 Hz, with HDCP1.4/2.3 and HDR support.
Huawei MateBook D 14: Elegant 14-inch laptop with a very good battery life
The current incarnation of the Huawei MateBook D 14, an elegant 14-inch office laptop, comes from the 2021 model year and is currently sold at prices starting from 600 Euros (~$652). Huawei uses a metal case that is kept in a matte grey color (Space Grey). The laptop is run...
Tronsmart Halo 100 and 110 Bluetooth speakers launch with lighting effects and 18-hour battery
The Tronsmart Halo Series Party Speaker has been released. The gadgets combine a sound system with lighting effects. The lineup includes the Halo 100 speaker, a 60 W sound system with a woofer, two mid-tweeters, a treble tweeter and a 5.6-in passive radiator. The Halo 110 is an almost identical device, which comes with a microphone for karaoke but appears to lack the 1.22-in treble tweeter.
Huawei "Mate X3" leaks as a foldable smartphone with a massive rear camera hump
Accessory Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Foldable Phablet Smartphone. Huawei's Mate X2 is a foldable device with specs that strive to match its sky-high launch price as much as possible. However, according to the latest leak, it is destined to end up looking quite restrained compared to its supposedly upcoming successor, starting at the camera hump.
Rumor | Apple Wi-Fi chip project shelved in favor of next-gen iPhone and Mac processor development
Apple Business iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Wi-Fi 7. According to industry sources, Apple has been on a mission to make as much of the silicon found in its devices - particularly its iPhones - as in-house as possible. This apparent new practice (possibly based on how well the M series for Mac has worked out thus far) may be intended to bring as much confluence to the OEM's hardware as it would bring disruption to businesses such as Qualcomm.
OnePlus Ace 2 will launch alongside new noise-cancelling Ace Buds
OnePlus has finally confirmed that the the Chinese version of the India-exclusive 11R will launch as the headline act of the next Ace-series product event. However, as it has just been revealed, it will not do so alone. The online retail giant JD.com has dropped spoilers for the same line's...
LG debuts Samsung OLED displays on its new Gram Style laptop line
For the first time, Samsung Display will be supplying OLED panels to LG Electronics for use in its upcoming 2023 Gram Style laptops. Besides the bright OLEDs with fast refresh from Samsung, the unique notebooks offer glass-covered bodies and stealth illuminated touchpads for the style-conscious fans of the thin and light LG Gram laptop line.
Nothing Phone (2) to debut in the US and other markets as a "more premium" successor to the Phone (1) later this year
While Nothing chose not to release its debut smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1) in the US, the company has evidently set its sights on that market, with a recent beta membership program making the Phone (1) available in the US. According to a new report, though, it appears the Phone (2) will get a direct US release.
OnePlus Ace 2 pops up with a familiar design and high-end SoC in new leaks
Ice Universe's latest leak pertaining to the OnePlus "Ace 2" invites the viewer to "spot the difference" between its appearance and that of the new flagship 11. Should this image prove accurate, the 2 Android smartphones do indeed have a very similar camera hump, although the alleged new Ace-series device's main circular housing for the triple lenses and flash are depicted with a much less subtle take on the higher-end model's twinkly new "black hole-inspired" finish.
OnePlus 11R and Ace 2 officially previewed ahead of nearly simultaneous launch
The Ace 2 and 11R have now finally revealed themselves to be the Chinese- and Indian- market versions of the same OnePlus smartphone respectively in their latest official teasers. The devices are now even slated to launch in the same new pale green color, with an additional black option in...
Huge Sony Xperia 1 IV price cut gives credence to rumor that Xperia 1 V may match Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price tag
There have been some iffy Sony Xperia 1 V leaks and rumors appearing lately, and one of the latest is in regard to the potential price tag. There has been a report about the Xperia 1 V price before, with a post suggesting that lower “production costs” meant Sony had the option to launch the 2023 Xperia 1 at a cheaper starting point. For those not in the know, arguably the worst facet about any premium Xperia flagship is its inevitable sky-high price tag. However, a new rumor claims that Sony USA wants to target the “same level as the S23 Ultra”, which would likely mean a price cut for that particular market:
Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14: Leaker selects seven contestable areas where Samsung's phone offers more for US$799 than Apple's device
Galaxy S iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone iOS Android. Samsung and Apple attract very vociferous and loyal fans to their brand, so whenever either company releases a new premium flagship phone series there is always a heated discussion about if and how it is superior to the competitor’s latest offering. In this instance, leaker @TheGalox_ has fairly pitched the soon-to-be released Samsung Galaxy S23 against the Apple iPhone 14. The latter costs from US$799, which is the widely rumored price tag for the standard Galaxy S23 model, so in price terms the two phones are evenly matched. While the source doesn’t explicitly state that the Galaxy S23 is superior in these seven areas, it is the obvious implication made:
Xiaomi Instant Photo Printer 1S for smartphone launches in Europe
The Xiaomi Instant Photo Printer 1S has launched in Europe, specifically in Spain and Germany. You can use the gadget to print in two formats, on 6-in (~100 x 148 mm) photo paper or 3-in (86 x 102 mm) photo paper with an adhesive back. The Xiaomi paper has a protective film to make it waterproof and fingerprint resistant, also preventing the colors from yellowing or degrading quickly. The 1S photo printer supports wireless connection to multiple devices, allowing you to print JPEG or PNG file types via the Xiaomi Home app.
Slowing RTX 4090 sales and smash hit RX 7900 XTX could cause Nvidia some concern as report claims last-gen GPUs dominate sales
Back in November 2022, leaker Moore’s Law is Dead claimed that users were ignoring the RTX 4080 in favor of the RTX 4090. As such, the RTX 4090 units were moving at a healthy pace. Now, the leaker suggests that the rate at which the RTX 4090 GPUs are selling is slowing down. The information comes to Tom courtesy of retail sources inside and outside the US.
Xiaomi MS11: Images of Xiaomi's first EV surface online
The Xiaomi 'Modena' has been spotted again, less than two weeks after prototypes of the company's first EV were spotted in Inner Mongolia. Now, Car News China claims to have obtained images of the same car without any camouflaging attached. For some reason, the photos have been taken from a display. As a result, the images are relatively low resolution and a touch grainy.
Fiido confirms upcoming launch of Titan, M31 and C22 e-bikes
Fiido may be best known for its "innovative" folding e-bikes that have often scored crowd-funding hits throughout the brand's 5-year history. Now, however, the OEM has unveiled its intention to move beyond that with new products of different form-factors. To this end, Fiido will follow its Beast e-scooter up with...
Gleaming hands-on Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra images leaked
Samsung is apparently losing the battle to stem the flow of Galaxy S23 leaks, as yet another leak has shown off the upcoming S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra in a series of hands-on live images. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has appeared in a hands-on video clip before, but this is one of the first times that there is a good look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23+ in the hand. An accompanying hands-on video had also been shared but was later taken down for copyright infringement.
Sharp NEC PA1405UL and NEC PA1705UL projectors unveiled with up to 17,000 lumens brightness
Sharp NEC has announced the NEC PA1405UL and NEC PA1705UL projectors, which it will demonstrate at ISE 2023. The devices have up to 17,000 lumens brightness from a laser light source with LCD technology, enabling them to be used in brighter environments. The gadgets have been designed to be used on larger scales in educational settings, meeting rooms, auditoriums and leisure venues such as museums.
NIO picks production sites for 2024 Tesla Model 2 competitors in the $15,000-$25,000 price range
Tesla will have a veritable competition on its hands whenever it manages to launch its cheap mass market Model 2 which it said is a priority in this current 5-year period than ends in 2026. Not only do the Chinese automakers, which Elon Musk dubbed to be the biggest threat to Tesla's dominance, intend to enter the market for budget electric cars, too, but they might do so earlier than Tesla.
