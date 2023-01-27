Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Ceiling Light with Bluetooth gateway and HomeKit support arrives in Europe
The Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Ceiling Light (350 mm) is now available in Spain and Germany. The smart light allows stepless adjustment of the brightness and color temperature of the bulb. The device has a color temperature range from 2,700 to 6,000 K and up to 3,000 lumens brightness thanks to 48 LED lamp beads.
notebookcheck.net
Tronsmart Halo 100 and 110 Bluetooth speakers launch with lighting effects and 18-hour battery
The Tronsmart Halo Series Party Speaker has been released. The gadgets combine a sound system with lighting effects. The lineup includes the Halo 100 speaker, a 60 W sound system with a woofer, two mid-tweeters, a treble tweeter and a 5.6-in passive radiator. The Halo 110 is an almost identical device, which comes with a microphone for karaoke but appears to lack the 1.22-in treble tweeter.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Instant Photo Printer 1S for smartphone launches in Europe
The Xiaomi Instant Photo Printer 1S has launched in Europe, specifically in Spain and Germany. You can use the gadget to print in two formats, on 6-in (~100 x 148 mm) photo paper or 3-in (86 x 102 mm) photo paper with an adhesive back. The Xiaomi paper has a protective film to make it waterproof and fingerprint resistant, also preventing the colors from yellowing or degrading quickly. The 1S photo printer supports wireless connection to multiple devices, allowing you to print JPEG or PNG file types via the Xiaomi Home app.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Ace 2 will launch alongside new noise-cancelling Ace Buds
OnePlus has finally confirmed that the the Chinese version of the India-exclusive 11R will launch as the headline act of the next Ace-series product event. However, as it has just been revealed, it will not do so alone. The online retail giant JD.com has dropped spoilers for the same line's...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Lenovo Legion H500 Pro 7.1 gaming headset gets massive 47% discount on Amazon
With a list price of US$99.99, the Lenovo Legion H500 Pro 7.1 is a surround sound wired gaming headset described as "the ultimate tool for pro gamers" that features 50 mm drivers and a passive noise-canceling retractable microphone. It works with PCs, mobile devices, and consoles. The discounted price tag reads US$52.99.
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
Genesis X Convertible Concept Headed to Production: Report
GenesisGenesis brand Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke allegedly told dealers that the stunning convertible concept is heading to production.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei MateBook D 14: Elegant 14-inch laptop with a very good battery life
The current incarnation of the Huawei MateBook D 14, an elegant 14-inch office laptop, comes from the 2021 model year and is currently sold at prices starting from 600 Euros (~$652). Huawei uses a metal case that is kept in a matte grey color (Space Grey). The laptop is run...
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14: Leaker selects seven contestable areas where Samsung's phone offers more for US$799 than Apple's device
Galaxy S iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone iOS Android. Samsung and Apple attract very vociferous and loyal fans to their brand, so whenever either company releases a new premium flagship phone series there is always a heated discussion about if and how it is superior to the competitor’s latest offering. In this instance, leaker @TheGalox_ has fairly pitched the soon-to-be released Samsung Galaxy S23 against the Apple iPhone 14. The latter costs from US$799, which is the widely rumored price tag for the standard Galaxy S23 model, so in price terms the two phones are evenly matched. While the source doesn’t explicitly state that the Galaxy S23 is superior in these seven areas, it is the obvious implication made:
CNET
The Meta Quest Pro Is Getting a Limited $400 Price Drop
It's been less than three months since the Meta Quest Pro first went on sale, and it's already getting a $400 discount. The new price, $1,100, isn't permanent: It's only for one week in the US, and two weeks in the UK (where the price is dropping to £1,300). But it's a notable reduction for a headset that was widely criticized for its high price when it debuted last fall.
notebookcheck.net
Sharp NEC PA1405UL and NEC PA1705UL projectors unveiled with up to 17,000 lumens brightness
Sharp NEC has announced the NEC PA1405UL and NEC PA1705UL projectors, which it will demonstrate at ISE 2023. The devices have up to 17,000 lumens brightness from a laser light source with LCD technology, enabling them to be used in brighter environments. The gadgets have been designed to be used on larger scales in educational settings, meeting rooms, auditoriums and leisure venues such as museums.
notebookcheck.net
Christie 4K22-HS laser projector unveiled with 22,500 lumens brightness
Christie has announced the 4K22-HS laser projector, which it will showcase at ISE 2023. The new model in the HS Series has a 4K UHD native resolution and up to 22,500 ISO lumens or 19,000 ANSI lumens brightness. Christie claims it is the brightest 1DLP laser projector of its kind on the market, with a 60 Hz frame rate at 4K or 240 Hz at 1080p. The device is compatible with a wide range of lenses from the WUXGA HS Series, including a 0.38:1 ultra short throw model.
CNET
Best Phones Coming in 2023: Galaxy S23, iPhone 15 and More
If we can believe all the rumors and leaks, Apple, Samsung, Google and OnePlus will give us a lot to look forward to this year. Samsung and OnePlus will be among the first to release new phones. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S23 on Feb. 1, while the OnePlus 11 5G will launch globally on Feb. 7.
notebookcheck.net
LG debuts Samsung OLED displays on its new Gram Style laptop line
For the first time, Samsung Display will be supplying OLED panels to LG Electronics for use in its upcoming 2023 Gram Style laptops. Besides the bright OLEDs with fast refresh from Samsung, the unique notebooks offer glass-covered bodies and stealth illuminated touchpads for the style-conscious fans of the thin and light LG Gram laptop line.
notebookcheck.net
NIO picks production sites for 2024 Tesla Model 2 competitors in the $15,000-$25,000 price range
Tesla will have a veritable competition on its hands whenever it manages to launch its cheap mass market Model 2 which it said is a priority in this current 5-year period than ends in 2026. Not only do the Chinese automakers, which Elon Musk dubbed to be the biggest threat to Tesla's dominance, intend to enter the market for budget electric cars, too, but they might do so earlier than Tesla.
US News and World Report
Tesla Model 2 Expected in 2025
Tesla teased investors during a quarterly update earlier this month with mentions of future products, such as the long-awaited affordable Tesla Model 2 or Model C, that may, or may not, be unveiled on the March 1 Investor Day event. Spurring that speculation in part is a different January 2023...
notebookcheck.net
Gleaming hands-on Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra images leaked
Samsung is apparently losing the battle to stem the flow of Galaxy S23 leaks, as yet another leak has shown off the upcoming S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra in a series of hands-on live images. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has appeared in a hands-on video clip before, but this is one of the first times that there is a good look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23+ in the hand. An accompanying hands-on video had also been shared but was later taken down for copyright infringement.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Apple Reality Pro at risk of becoming a "high-profile flop"
Accessory Apple Leaks / Rumors Software Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) The Reality Pro is projected to launch as a headset with signature Apple gloss and top-end specs, "ranging from dual 4K displays to a flexible OLED screen on the front that shows a user’s eyes", according to Mark Gurman - in fact, it may turn out as "a real marvel" among mixed-reality (MR) hardware, according to the famed Bloomberg contributor.
CNET
Here Are iOS 16.3's Best iPhone Features: iMessage Edits, Passkeys and More
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2023, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple dropped iOS 16.3 last week and brought a number of small but potent updates, including new wallpaper options and security keys for iCloud. iOS 16 has been out for nearly five months and is available for anyone with a compatible iPhone. Installing the new operating system software on your iPhone gives you loads of new features and settings, such as a more customizable lock screen, a way to edit sent messages and a magic photo editing tool. Plus, iOS 16 brings back the battery percentage icon.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei "Mate X3" leaks as a foldable smartphone with a massive rear camera hump
Accessory Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Foldable Phablet Smartphone. Huawei's Mate X2 is a foldable device with specs that strive to match its sky-high launch price as much as possible. However, according to the latest leak, it is destined to end up looking quite restrained compared to its supposedly upcoming successor, starting at the camera hump.
