Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni to star in film adaptation of 'It Ends with Us'

 3 days ago

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, "It Ends with Us."

Hoover announced the news in a video shared on TikTok. "I think that Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have what it takes to bring these characters to life and I cannot wait for you guys to see that happen," she said.

MORE: Exclusive 1st excerpt of Colleen Hoover's new book, 'It Starts with Us'

Baldoni is also set to direct the film, which is in development with Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures. Deadline first reported the news.

Lively will play the book's main character Lily Bloom and Baldoni will play Ryle Kincaid, the man Lily falls for. The book touches largely on domestic abuse, which Hoover has previously said was inspired by her mother's escape from her own abusive relationship.

Getty Images - PHOTO: Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively

In her TikTok video, Hoover showed her fans the house she grew up in "from the age of probably 4 to 18."

"I just want everyone to know how appreciative I am to my mother, who got us out of a scary situation when I was little and brought us here to this house," she explained.

MORE: Shop 'GMA' Book Club picks

"This house was full of love and joy," she continued. "So thank you, mom, for making that very difficult decision. This house holds nothing but wonderful memories for me because of her."

Courtesy of Simon & Schuster - PHOTO: "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover

Lively and Hoover are also executive producers for the film based on the viral "BookTok" sensation.

People

Shane West Supports Starring in It Ends with Us with Blake Lively After Fan Suggests His Casting

"I'm hoping it's @theshanewest," one fan said of the casting for the character Atlas Corrigan — to which West coyly replied with a simple "🙋‍♂️" emoji Shane West has his eye on his potential next project! The actor, 44, voiced his desire to star opposite Blake Lively in the upcoming film adaptation of It Ends with Us, in a comment posted to social media. The exchange began when a fan commented on PEOPLE's Instagram post about Lively and Justin Baldoni's casting, writing, "Ryle will be played by Justin but who is casted as Atlas...
