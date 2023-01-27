ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

roselawgroupreporter.com

Kitchen appliance manufacturer expands with another Valley facility

A Wisconsin kitchen appliance maker is set to expand with a second facility in Goodyear. Phoenix-based ViaWest Group and Scottsdale Investment Management broke ground Thursday on a new Sub-Zero Group Inc. facility in Goodyear. The real estate and investment firms are building a new 599,351-square-foot building for the high-end kitchen...
GOODYEAR, AZ
Glendale Star

Sarival Logistics Center signs full-building lease

Cushman & Wakefield recently announced the brand new Sarival Logistics Center, an industrial development in Glendale, has signed a full-building lease totaling 1,156,860 square feet with Logistics Plus Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics and supply chain solutions. The building was constructed on a speculative basis and...
GLENDALE, AZ
azbex.com

Goodyear Postpones Mixed-use Master Plan Application

Saying they were concerned the project did not meet the original vision for its location, the Goodyear City Council postponed an application for Goodyear Celebration Plaza, a mixed-use master plan on approximately 70 acres fronting I-10 between Litchfield Road and 143rd Avenue. ICIC Property Investment 5 LLC’s proposal for the...
GOODYEAR, AZ
KTAR.com

Developer plans new luxury home community in Paradise Valley

PHOENIX — A local luxury home developer is planning to build a new community in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain. The 17-acre Silver Sky community will feature 12 estate homes that offer views of the McDowells and Four Peaks, according to a press release. The project,...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Small-scale subdivision planned in Mesa

A seven-home subdivision called Lemon Lane is to be constructed at the site of a 100-year-old citrus grove south of McLellan Road and east of Val Vista Drive in Mesa. The Mesa Planning and Zoning Board on Jan. 25 voted unanimously in a consent agenda with other items to recommend that the City Council approve a preliminary plat for the 10-acre development and rezoning the property to single residence-35 with a planned area development overlay. Board Chair Jeffrey Crockett and Vice Chair Benjamin Ayers were absent.
MESA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Here’s what Valley economists say about possible Phoenix housing market plunge

PHOENIX – Local economists are saying a recent report projecting a 2008-like plunge in the Phoenix housing market is no reason to panic. The New York Post reported Tuesday that Goldman Sachs warned clients that the Phoenix; Austin, Texas; San Jose, California; and San Diego markets “will likely grapple with peak-to-trough declines of over 25%” in 2023.
PHOENIX, AZ
fsrmagazine.com

Twin Peaks to Open New Unit in Phoenix Market

Sports fans looking for a break from the heat or those cold desert nights will soon have a Twin Peaks Restaurant in Deer Valley to get away from the weather and enjoy gameday. Located at 3063 W. Agua Fria Fwy., next to Deer Valley Town Center, the new sports lodge will be the perfect spot for everyone to gather and watch a game or to simply enjoy scratch-made food, 29-degree beers and scenic views. When the Phoenix area’s second Twin Peaks opens in the coming months, it’ll mark the brand’s fifth location in Arizona and push the brand to almost 100 lodges systemwide.
PHOENIX, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Arizona Mills | Shopping mall in Tempe, Arizona

Arizona Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Tempe, Arizona within the Phoenix metropolitan area and it is one of the tourist destinations in Phoenix, Arizona and it was owned by the Mills Corporation (which owned 25%) and Taubman Centers. However, Taubman has since sold the remaining 75% stake to Simon, who purchased it in 2007 from the Mills Corporation.
TEMPE, AZ
Aviation International News

Honeywell Receives First SAF Shipment at Phoenix Campus

Honeywell Aerospace will begin the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at its Phoenix campus after receiving its first delivery of the renewable fuel over the past week. The company will use the SAF in the development and production testing of its auxiliary power units (APUs) and aircraft engines, as well as the testing of units from its repair and overhaul facility.
PHOENIX, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona

We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley

PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
ARIZONA STATE
phoenixmag.com

Cajun Fest & More Things To Do in the Valley This Week

This is a curated list of weekly events around the Phoenix area for January 30 through February 5. Calendar listings include public events and attractions from around the Valley and state. Confirm information before making plans by calling the listed phone number, or check each website for last minute confirmation or cancellations.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Council offers some hope to Rio Verde Foothills

The number of possible short-term solutions to get water to the Rio Verde Foothills community is running perilously thin. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Jan. 20 shot down some area residents’ attempt to force Scottsdale to turn the water back on at the standpipe that once serviced the area while their lawsuit by area residents is hashed out.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

The top 10 vehicles sold at 2023 Barrett-Jackson on Wednesday

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Barrett-Jackson.) This 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 was one of the top sales on Jan. 25 during Barrett-Jackson’s 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld. Vehicle prices keep inching up as the Barrett-Jackson 2023 Scottsdale Auction week continues at WestWorld. Read the full subscription story from...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

