Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of ArizonaABSEESITALLArizona State
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
roselawgroupreporter.com
Kitchen appliance manufacturer expands with another Valley facility
A Wisconsin kitchen appliance maker is set to expand with a second facility in Goodyear. Phoenix-based ViaWest Group and Scottsdale Investment Management broke ground Thursday on a new Sub-Zero Group Inc. facility in Goodyear. The real estate and investment firms are building a new 599,351-square-foot building for the high-end kitchen...
Glendale Star
Sarival Logistics Center signs full-building lease
Cushman & Wakefield recently announced the brand new Sarival Logistics Center, an industrial development in Glendale, has signed a full-building lease totaling 1,156,860 square feet with Logistics Plus Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics and supply chain solutions. The building was constructed on a speculative basis and...
azbex.com
Goodyear Postpones Mixed-use Master Plan Application
Saying they were concerned the project did not meet the original vision for its location, the Goodyear City Council postponed an application for Goodyear Celebration Plaza, a mixed-use master plan on approximately 70 acres fronting I-10 between Litchfield Road and 143rd Avenue. ICIC Property Investment 5 LLC’s proposal for the...
KTAR.com
Developer plans new luxury home community in Paradise Valley
PHOENIX — A local luxury home developer is planning to build a new community in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain. The 17-acre Silver Sky community will feature 12 estate homes that offer views of the McDowells and Four Peaks, according to a press release. The project,...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Small-scale subdivision planned in Mesa
A seven-home subdivision called Lemon Lane is to be constructed at the site of a 100-year-old citrus grove south of McLellan Road and east of Val Vista Drive in Mesa. The Mesa Planning and Zoning Board on Jan. 25 voted unanimously in a consent agenda with other items to recommend that the City Council approve a preliminary plat for the 10-acre development and rezoning the property to single residence-35 with a planned area development overlay. Board Chair Jeffrey Crockett and Vice Chair Benjamin Ayers were absent.
Phoenix New Times
Scottsdale Gourmet Market to Close Months After Opening. Customers Have 2 Weeks Left to Visit
Gastromé Market, a gourmet food market, cheese and wine shop, and restaurant in Scottsdale's Gainey Ranch is set to close just months after opening. Customers have a couple of weeks left to visit the concept located on Doubletree Ranch Road east of Scottsdale Road. The market part of the...
I've called Phoenix home for 10 years — here are 8 places I recommend to visitors, from my favorite hiking trail to a Wild West ghost town
From hiking Camelback Mountain to visiting Taliesin West, the former homestead of Frank Lloyd Wright, here's what a local says to do in Phoenix.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Here’s what Valley economists say about possible Phoenix housing market plunge
PHOENIX – Local economists are saying a recent report projecting a 2008-like plunge in the Phoenix housing market is no reason to panic. The New York Post reported Tuesday that Goldman Sachs warned clients that the Phoenix; Austin, Texas; San Jose, California; and San Diego markets “will likely grapple with peak-to-trough declines of over 25%” in 2023.
fsrmagazine.com
Twin Peaks to Open New Unit in Phoenix Market
Sports fans looking for a break from the heat or those cold desert nights will soon have a Twin Peaks Restaurant in Deer Valley to get away from the weather and enjoy gameday. Located at 3063 W. Agua Fria Fwy., next to Deer Valley Town Center, the new sports lodge will be the perfect spot for everyone to gather and watch a game or to simply enjoy scratch-made food, 29-degree beers and scenic views. When the Phoenix area’s second Twin Peaks opens in the coming months, it’ll mark the brand’s fifth location in Arizona and push the brand to almost 100 lodges systemwide.
tourcounsel.com
Arizona Mills | Shopping mall in Tempe, Arizona
Arizona Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Tempe, Arizona within the Phoenix metropolitan area and it is one of the tourist destinations in Phoenix, Arizona and it was owned by the Mills Corporation (which owned 25%) and Taubman Centers. However, Taubman has since sold the remaining 75% stake to Simon, who purchased it in 2007 from the Mills Corporation.
Aviation International News
Honeywell Receives First SAF Shipment at Phoenix Campus
Honeywell Aerospace will begin the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at its Phoenix campus after receiving its first delivery of the renewable fuel over the past week. The company will use the SAF in the development and production testing of its auxiliary power units (APUs) and aircraft engines, as well as the testing of units from its repair and overhaul facility.
‘Salad and Go’ to open two new locations in Arizona this February
‘Salad and Go’ to open two new locations in Arizona this February. The storefronts are headed to San Tan Valley and Glendale, here’s when they’ll open.
Unusual Sink Inside Arizona Home For Sale Has People's Heads Turning
This sink is truly a work of art.
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley
PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
phoenixmag.com
Cajun Fest & More Things To Do in the Valley This Week
This is a curated list of weekly events around the Phoenix area for January 30 through February 5. Calendar listings include public events and attractions from around the Valley and state. Confirm information before making plans by calling the listed phone number, or check each website for last minute confirmation or cancellations.
Rio Verde Foothills water problems spilling to other communities
The Rio Verde Foothills water battle with the city of Scottsdale is now spilling into neighboring communities.
scottsdale.org
Council offers some hope to Rio Verde Foothills
The number of possible short-term solutions to get water to the Rio Verde Foothills community is running perilously thin. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Jan. 20 shot down some area residents’ attempt to force Scottsdale to turn the water back on at the standpipe that once serviced the area while their lawsuit by area residents is hashed out.
I've lived in Phoenix for more than 10 years — here are 8 of the best places where you should actually eat
A local's list of the best restaurants to eat in Phoenix, Arizona, includes Bacanora, Ocotillo, Pizzeria Bianco, Steak 44, and more.
roselawgroupreporter.com
The top 10 vehicles sold at 2023 Barrett-Jackson on Wednesday
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Barrett-Jackson.) This 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 was one of the top sales on Jan. 25 during Barrett-Jackson’s 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld. Vehicle prices keep inching up as the Barrett-Jackson 2023 Scottsdale Auction week continues at WestWorld. Read the full subscription story from...
