Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Lyle A Kulberg
Lyle A. Kulberg, age 60, of Bird Island, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hector, Minnesota with interment at a later date. Visitation will...
willmarradio.com
Hutchinson VFW contributes $80,000 to veterans homes in Minnesota
(Hutchinson, MN) -- Minnesota’s Veterans Homes will get some additional funding thanks to a new donation. The VFW - Charles McLaughlin Post 906 in Hutchinson has donated $80,000 to the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs. The donation was specifically directed to each of the state’s eight Veterans Homes, so each home will get $10,000. The donation was presented at the VFW Midwinter Conference this month by Jerry Tews, from the Charles McLaughlin Post 906 VFW, Minnesota VFW Commander Dale Hoogeveen, and VFW Charitable Gambling Manager Doug Johnson.
willmarradio.com
Eric Jacob Sellmann
Eric Jacob Sellmann, 18, of Willmar, MN, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at his home. His funeral will be 11:00 am, Saturday, February 4th at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Willmar with interment to be in Clover Leaf Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm, Friday, February 3rd at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. www.hafh.org. Memorials are preferred to Redeemer Lutheran Church in lieu of flowers. www.redeemerwillmar.org.
willmarradio.com
Spicer/Willmar Polar Plunge surpasses the million dollar mark
(Spicer MN-) The 18th Annual Willmar / Spicer Polar Plunge for Special Olympics took place Saturday at Saulsbury Beach in Spicer. This year’s event had 267 plungers and raised over $68,000 for Special Olympics MN. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt organized the local Polar Plunge all those years ago, and says this year the Willmar / Spicer Polar Plunge reached a milestone by topping $1 MILLION DOLLARs since they began...
voiceofalexandria.com
Man is injured in crash in west central Minnesota
(Swift County, MN)--A man from west central Minnesota is injured following a crash in Swift County late last week. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 22-year-old Anthony Johnson was traveling northbound on Highway 59, north of Holloway, when he was reportedly run off the road by another vehicle and crashed in the ditch.
willmarradio.com
Willmar arson suspect has court date Monday
(Willmar MN-) A review hearing takes place Monday for a Willmar woman accused of trying to burn down several buildings in Willmar January 15th. Bail for 58-year-old Linda Wandersee-Callanan is set at $75,000. Wandersee-Callanan is charged with 7 counts of Attempted Second Degree Arson and a review hearing takes place Monday at 1:45 p.m.
Boy reels in 9.5lb walleye, wins pickup truck at Brainerd ice fishing tourney
A 13-year-old boy from Hutchinson caught the biggest walleye in the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza this past weekend, earning him a brand new pickup truck. Zac Padrnos caught the walleye, which weighed in at 9.45 lbs., in about 50 ft. of water using a tungsten jib and a 3 pound test line. The next closest weighed a total of 5.76 lbs., organizers said.
myklgr.com
Montevideo residents injured in crash on icy Chippewa County roads Friday
Several people were injured Friday morning in a crash on icy Chippewa County roads. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 27, Henri Ariel Lopez Palazios, age 28, of Montevideo, was driving a Chevrolet pickup westbound on Highway 23. At the same time, Meryl Marlene Kuechle, age 20, of Eden Valley, was eastbound on the same road.
knsiradio.com
Wind Chill Advisory Issued For Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Minnesota’s recent blast of arctic air will stick around a little longer. The National Weather Service in Chanhassen has issued a wind chill advisory for Benton, Kandiyohi, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright Counties from 6:00 p.m. Monday to 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Central Minnesota can expect wind...
thenewsleaders.com
Man died by suicide, baby likely shot dead
A man found dead in an east Sartell apartment complex during a Jan. 19 fire call died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a Sartell Police Department report released Jan. 27. A 4-month-old baby in that apartment was also deceased, and her death is also being investigated as a...
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
I-94 Spinout Sends Woman to Hospital
SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) - A spinout on I-94 sent a Sauk Centre woman to the hospital Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says 49-year-old Beverly Berg of Sauk Centre was driving west on I-94 near milepost 127 when she hit the median and ended up in the right ditch.
willmarradio.com
Hearing for Spicer rape suspect cancelled
(Willmar MN-) A hearing scheduled for Monday for a Champlin man accused of raping a Spicer hotel desk clerk has been cancelled. No future court date has been set yet for 32-year-old Ashir Hassan Kimbrough who is currently free on bail. Kimbrough is charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and 2 counts of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct for allegedly raping the clerk at The Hampton Inn in Spicer February 26th and firing a gun to scare her. He was later arrested at The Twin Cities Airport. Bail for Kimbrough was set at $500,000...he posted a bond and was released from the Kandiyohi County Jail.
boreal.org
Man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota deputies found dead
Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in the central Minnesota town of Winsted is dead. The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. After hours of getting no further response, officers sent a robot and drones inside the house around 6:30 p.m. and found the man dead, McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said.
willmarradio.com
Warriors tame Jaguars
The BOLD Warriors girls basketball team hosted Renville County West Saturday afternoon. At the half the score was 38-18. BOLD went on to win and made it two in a row for the Warriors by a final score of 63-28. BOLD improved to 14-3 on the season. Leading scorers for...
Charges: Teen hid inside vehicle trunk after shooting man at compost site
A Moorhead teenager is accused of critically injuring a 44-year-old man in a shooting at Montissippi Park in Monticello earlier this month. Prosecutors in Wright County charged Dillon L. Tilbury, 18, with 2nd-degree attempted murder and 1st-degree assault in connection with Jan. 16 shooting at the entrance of the park's compost site.
kvsc.org
Woman Killed After Head On Collision On Highway 23 Intersection In Stearns County
A women lost her life early Saturday morning after a head on collision at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 123 in Munson Township, located between Richmond and Roscoe. Minnesota State Patrol Officer Sergeant Jesse Grabow reports at 8:20 a.m. Saturday morning a van going eastbound on Highway...
willmarradio.com
Brownton man arrested after Thursday crime spree
(Hutchinson MN-) A Brownton man was arrested after he failed to stop for during a traffic stop Thursday night in Hutchinson. Shortly before 9pm, Hutchinson Police responded to the area of Highway 15 South for a driving complaint of a pickup that nearly struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. Police located...
willmarradio.com
Man who shot McLeod County Deputies identified
(Winsted, MN) -- The Minnesota B-C-A says the man who shot two McCleod County sheriff's deputies died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The man is identified as 50-year-old Daniel Paul of Winsted. Investigators say Deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz forced open a door to serve an arrest warrant when Paul fired, striking both deputies in their protective gear. Caturia attempted to fire back but his gun did not discharge. A standoff ended several hours later, and Paul was found dead inside. Agents say they recovered two pistols and an assault rifle near his body.
Comments / 0