FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
Former MLB All Star TradedOnlyHomersBoston, MA
WCVB
Submit a question for Superintendent Skipper
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper will be on CityLine, on Sunday, February 12 at noon. We are inviting BPS students to submit a questions for her to answer during our 5 Words of Less segment. Supt. Skipper will have to answer the question in 5...
WCVB
Tuesday, January 31: Book Bonanza
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight, we talk to Boston native and New York Times bestselling author William Martin about his latest historical novel, a World War II thriller called“December ’41”. Natasha Lance Rogoff shares the amazing (true) story of making Sesame Street in Russia, described in her book, “Muppets in Moscow.” We hit Cape Cod for a chat with novelist Keith Yocum, and a visit to the beloved Yellow Umbrella Bookstore. We also have the story behind Storytime Crafts, which promotes equal access to books with book donations and story-themed reading chairs for kids.
WCVB
Classes canceled as teachers go on strike in Woburn, Massachusetts
WOBURN, Mass. — Classes are canceled Monday for thousands of students in Woburn, Massachusetts, as 550 educators go on strike. Negotiations started on Sunday at 10 a.m., but after about eight hours, the school committee and the union couldn't come to an agreement. The failed negotiations come after 25...
WCVB
Woburn, Massachusetts, prepares for strike as teachers hold rally
WOBURN, Mass. — Teachers in a Massachusetts city have voted to authorize a strike to begin on Monday if they are unable to come to an agreement on a new contract. The Woburn Teachers Association says its members have been working without a contract since August 2022. They are...
WCVB
'Forgive Lindsay': Husband of Duxbury, Massachusetts, woman charged in children's deaths shares statement
DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who is facing multiple charges in connection with the deaths of their three young children is sharing his thoughts about the tragic incident that happened at their Duxbury home. Patrick Clancy made a statement on Saturday through a post on...
WCVB
Wednesday, February 1: The Color Connection
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nicole Estaphan takes us on a journey through the rainbow as we learn how these wavelengths impact our feelings. She takes us to MIT, where a team is working with fabric that can actually change color. From “Tyrion Purple” to “Oregon Blue” - Nicole stops at the Harvard Museum’s Forbes Pigment Collection to learn from some of the oldest varieties on the planet.
WCVB
Wear Red Day, Friday, February 3, 2023
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Friday, February 3rd is Wear Red Day with the American Heart Association. More than 44% of women aged 20 and older are living with some form of cardiovascular disease. Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of new moms. Women are less likely than men to...
WCVB
Instagram fame provides a powerful platform for two Boston-based women
NEEDHAM, Mass. — After videos of Jamad Fiin playing basketball in her hijab and dress went viral, hersocial media stardom skyrocketed — earning her more than a million Instagram followers. That spotlight has provided her with commercial opportunities, helped normalize Muslim women playing sports and given Fiin the platform to launch Jamad Basketball Camps — a non-profit organization that hosts free basketball camps for girls.
WCVB
Friday, February 3: Lady of the Dunes
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Chronicle has been following the case for decades and tonight Anthony Everett revisits the investigation into the remains of a woman found in the remote dunes of Provincetown. Anthony looks into Ruth Marie Terry’s life, speaks with law enforcement officials who never gave up the search for her identity, and examines the investigation that now includes the bizarre history of Terry’s husband. A look into where this investigation stands after nearly five decades.
WCVB
Dozens in Boston continue to protest Memphis police killing of Tyre Nichols
BOSTON — More than 100 people gathered near the steps of the Massachusetts State House to demand justice, change and accountability in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers. Those protesters then marched through the streets of downtown Boston, carrying signs and...
WCVB
Chronicle 1985: Samuel Adams Boston Lager is a hit at Union Oyster House
BOSTON — WCVB's Chronicle interviewed Jim Koch back in 1985, about two months after his Samuel Adams Boston Lager went on the market and after it won the Great American Beer Festival. At the time, Koch was personally going to restaurants, bars and liquor stores to convince the businesses to sell his beer.
WCVB
Thursday, February 2: Night Out
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight, we check out live music, cooking classes, and the cocktail scene in Boston. For a taste of the city, we hit upPescador in Kenmore Square and Hue, a new supper club in the Back Bay, as well as locally owned Roundhead Brewing in Hyde Park. Erika Tarantal takes aim at Flight Club, a darts lounge in the Seaport. Shayna Seymour drops in on an evening cooking class at Shiso Kitchen in Somerville, while Bonde in Cambridge offers after-hours wine tastings. And for a little live music we get rocking at Fallout Shelter in Norwood.
WCVB
Independent, female-owned bookstore opens in Chestnut Hill
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Wendy Dodson openedHummingbird Books in the spring of 2022 at The Street, a popular shopping destination in Chestnut Hill. The store’s opening is part of a post-pandemic bookstore boom. Just a few years ago, it looked as if bookstores — big and small — were headed for the history section. Now, the New England Independent Booksellers Association says 18 new stores have joined the group in as many months — that’s more newcomers than in the previous 10 years combined.
WCVB
Sports betting begins Tuesday in Massachusetts: Everything you need to know
EVERETT, Mass. — Legalized sports wagering begins at Massachusetts casinos this week, in time for fans to place bets on events ranging from the upcoming Super Bowl to the Academy Awards. In-person betting is slated to become available to the public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Plainridge Park...
WCVB
5 Investigates: New drug contributing to overdose epidemic in Massachusetts
BROCKTON, Mass. — In Boston and across the state, an animal tranquilizer called xylazine is being mixed with opioids and is intensifying concerns surrounding the overdose epidemic in Massachusetts. “It’s all over Massachusetts,” said Julie Burns, the president and CEO of RIZE Massachusetts, a public-private partnership dedicated to funding...
WCVB
Woman trapped under Green Line trolley in Boston freed by rescue team
BOSTON — A 20-year-old woman is expected to survive the injuries she suffered when she became trapped under an MBTA Green Line trolley in Boston, according to the MBTA Transit Police Department. The Boston Fire Department shared a photograph of its technical rescue team and first responders from the...
WCVB
This Massachusetts taqueria made Yelp's list of Top 100 restaurants of 2023
WALTHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts restaurant landed itself onYelp’s list of the top 100 restaurants in the country for 2023. Yelp came up with the 100 best by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, the site ranked each by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors.
WCVB
Breaking the glass ceiling in the Navy and the movie industry
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cmdr. Billie Farrell is the 77th commanding officer of theU.S.S Constitution – the first female to hold that position in the ship’s 225-year history. Built in 1797, “Old Ironsides” is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat. While in service it played key roles in many battles including the war of 1812. Today, it promotes that history to 600,000 visitors a year.
WCVB
Mittens, Grateful Dead concert part of Fall River, Massachusetts, apparel company's success story
FALL RIVER, Mass. — What do a pair of mittens, a loving grandmother, a Grateful Dead concert and Buddhism all have in common? They are part of the fabric woven into the story of a successful Massachusetts apparel company. Katlyn Shea is the owner of DAKINI clothing. The lifestyle...
WCVB
8 years ago: Digging out after the first blizzard of 2015 in Massachusetts
BOSTON — You may recall that the winter of 2014-2015 began slowly, with only 10.6 inches through Jan. 25. But, beginning on Jan. 26, the pattern changed and the snow seemed like it would never end during a nearly four-week snow blitz that left the area to dig out from epic snow and broke a record no one thought could be broken.
