Emmerdale's Kim Tate left shocked by truth over Will Taylor's missing watch

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Kim Tate realises she has made a terrible mistake tonight (January 30) as the truth about her husband Will's missing watch is revealed. Kim recently backed Will when he angrily accused Home Farm's groundsman Sam Dingle of stealing his expensive watch. The row over the missing...
Home and Away's Dean Thompson faces upsetting police quiz in surprise new story

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Dean Thompson faces police questioning on UK screens next week after Bree Cameron gets the wrong idea over his relationship with Ziggy Astoni. Dean faces some upsetting suspicions when a trip to the hospital with Ziggy has an unexpected...
EastEnders' Jack Branning tries to manipulate Lily Slater over pregnancy

EastEnders spoilers follow. Jack Branning has tried to manipulate Lily Slater over her pregnancy in EastEnders. The truth is now out to the Branning family about Ricky Jr fathering Lily's child, furthering the divide between Jack and his son. In Monday's episode, Jack was absolutely irate when he found out...
Call the Midwife's Cyril gets shock news that hints at Lucille's fate

Call the Midwife season 12 episode 5 spoilers follow. Call the Midwife's Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) has been dealt a devastating blow in this week's episode and we're not talking about the stab wound he received, although that probably smarts too. After a traumatic incident he learns that Lucille's (Leonie Elliott)...
NeNe Leakes addresses son Brentt’s sexuality after he seemingly comes out as gay

NeNe Leakes set the record straight — no pun intended — after her son Brentt seemingly came out as gay. “Brentt is not gay,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum said during a “Breakfast Club” interview Monday. “Not to my knowledge.” Leakes, 55, shared that she spoke with the 23-year-old on the phone after receiving calls from friends who were “concerned” about his TikTok video on Saturday. “He called me up and was like, ‘Mom, everybody is asking if I’m gay because I did this TikTok thing,'” she explained. “And I said, ‘It’s OK if you are gay. It’s fine with me.’ “And he...
EastEnders star James Bye reveals ‘unbelievable’ events almost ruined wedding vow renewal

James Bye, who plays Martin Fowler in EastEnders, has revealed how his recent vow renewal went down... and it sounds just as dramatic as an episode from the soap. The star went to sunny St Lucia with his wife Victoria and their kids for an intimate ceremony in front of 35 guests, but there was quite a turbulent journey to the altar.
Former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher teases possible return to soap

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher has teased the possibility of returning to the soap. The actor played Andy Sugden between 1996 and 2016, before departing to focus on his race car driving, acting in projects like The Teacher, and winning Strictly Come Dancing. But could he be coming back?
EastEnders' James Bye reunites with former co-star Davood Ghadami

EastEnders pals James Bye and Davood Ghadami had a little reunion on a new episode of Pointless set to air later this year. The two soap stars are best known for their roles of Martin Fowler and Kush Kazemi on the BBC series. Their characters were best friends, but their bond came to a traumatic end when Kush was killed by villain Gray Atkins in 2021.
EastEnders airs tragic scenes as Lola tells Lexi she is dying

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired tragic scenes where Lola told daughter Lexi she is dying of cancer. Lola and the extended Mitchell family had thus far managed to keep the full truth of her terminal cancer diagnosis from young Lexi, but have recently realised they needed to be honest with the child.
Emmerdale's Chas Dingle leaves Paddy devastated in new row

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Chas Dingle upsets her estranged husband Paddy next week as they argue again. The once-solid couple have been clashing for weeks following the revelation that Chas was having an affair with Al Chapman before his death. Next week, Paddy's father Bear Wolf tries to cheer him...
Home and Away to address absent characters in Tane's wedding storyline

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away confirms some notable absences at Tane Parata's wedding on UK screens next week. Tane and his fiancée Felicity Newman have been making plans to tie the knot in a romantic ceremony in front of family and friends, which will take place at UK pace in early March.
Waterloo Road star Rachel Leskovac reveals shock over death storyline

Waterloo Road spoilers follow. Waterloo Road star Rachel Leskovac has revealed her shock over the tragic death of a beloved original cast member. The BBC series, which returned earlier this month, premiered with a huge twist when original character Chlo tragically died following a car accident at the hands of new teacher Coral (played by Rachel Leskovac).
Power Book 2: Ghost future revealed as Bel-Air star Michael Ealy joins

Power Book II: Ghost will be back after its upcoming third season. With new episodes set to premiere in March, Starz has already commissioned a fourth season of the hit crime drama series featuring Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) from the original Power show. Along with this early recommission,...

