Emmerdale's Kim Tate left shocked by truth over Will Taylor's missing watch
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Kim Tate realises she has made a terrible mistake tonight (January 30) as the truth about her husband Will's missing watch is revealed. Kim recently backed Will when he angrily accused Home Farm's groundsman Sam Dingle of stealing his expensive watch. The row over the missing...
Home and Away's Dean Thompson faces upsetting police quiz in surprise new story
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Dean Thompson faces police questioning on UK screens next week after Bree Cameron gets the wrong idea over his relationship with Ziggy Astoni. Dean faces some upsetting suspicions when a trip to the hospital with Ziggy has an unexpected...
Coronation Street stalker terror for Daisy, and 8 more big soap moments airing next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Coronation Street: Daisy is terrorised by Justin. (Wednesday at 8pm on ITV1) Daisy is in full-on bridal...
EastEnders' Jack Branning tries to manipulate Lily Slater over pregnancy
EastEnders spoilers follow. Jack Branning has tried to manipulate Lily Slater over her pregnancy in EastEnders. The truth is now out to the Branning family about Ricky Jr fathering Lily's child, furthering the divide between Jack and his son. In Monday's episode, Jack was absolutely irate when he found out...
Call the Midwife's Cyril gets shock news that hints at Lucille's fate
Call the Midwife season 12 episode 5 spoilers follow. Call the Midwife's Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) has been dealt a devastating blow in this week's episode and we're not talking about the stab wound he received, although that probably smarts too. After a traumatic incident he learns that Lucille's (Leonie Elliott)...
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake’s Official Cause of Death Wasn’t What Her Friends Told Everyone
After 'Gunsmoke,' the actor faced health challenges that ultimately killed her. Here's Amanda Blake's cause of death and a possible reason why her friends said she died of throat cancer.
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
NeNe Leakes addresses son Brentt’s sexuality after he seemingly comes out as gay
NeNe Leakes set the record straight — no pun intended — after her son Brentt seemingly came out as gay. “Brentt is not gay,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum said during a “Breakfast Club” interview Monday. “Not to my knowledge.” Leakes, 55, shared that she spoke with the 23-year-old on the phone after receiving calls from friends who were “concerned” about his TikTok video on Saturday. “He called me up and was like, ‘Mom, everybody is asking if I’m gay because I did this TikTok thing,'” she explained. “And I said, ‘It’s OK if you are gay. It’s fine with me.’ “And he...
Married At First Sight star reveals she’s "officially married" with surprise wedding news
The star first appeared in Married At First Sight Australia's sixth season in 2019, and married Sam Ball in the experiment. While the reality TV marriage did not go to plan, Elizabeth seems over the moon for her real-life relationship and marriage to engineer Alexander Vega. Related: Married At First...
EastEnders star James Bye reveals ‘unbelievable’ events almost ruined wedding vow renewal
James Bye, who plays Martin Fowler in EastEnders, has revealed how his recent vow renewal went down... and it sounds just as dramatic as an episode from the soap. The star went to sunny St Lucia with his wife Victoria and their kids for an intimate ceremony in front of 35 guests, but there was quite a turbulent journey to the altar.
Former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher teases possible return to soap
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher has teased the possibility of returning to the soap. The actor played Andy Sugden between 1996 and 2016, before departing to focus on his race car driving, acting in projects like The Teacher, and winning Strictly Come Dancing. But could he be coming back?
EastEnders' James Bye reunites with former co-star Davood Ghadami
EastEnders pals James Bye and Davood Ghadami had a little reunion on a new episode of Pointless set to air later this year. The two soap stars are best known for their roles of Martin Fowler and Kush Kazemi on the BBC series. Their characters were best friends, but their bond came to a traumatic end when Kush was killed by villain Gray Atkins in 2021.
EastEnders airs tragic scenes as Lola tells Lexi she is dying
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired tragic scenes where Lola told daughter Lexi she is dying of cancer. Lola and the extended Mitchell family had thus far managed to keep the full truth of her terminal cancer diagnosis from young Lexi, but have recently realised they needed to be honest with the child.
How The Last of Us avoids the 'Bury Your Gays' trope through Bill and Frank's story
The Last of Us episode 3 spoilers follow. It is a post-apocalyptic world and nobody is safe, but that sure as hell doesn't mean that we'll ever get over mourning the losses of Frank and Bill. While the chaos and fungus continue to rage, The Last of Us allowed us...
Emmerdale's Chas Dingle leaves Paddy devastated in new row
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Chas Dingle upsets her estranged husband Paddy next week as they argue again. The once-solid couple have been clashing for weeks following the revelation that Chas was having an affair with Al Chapman before his death. Next week, Paddy's father Bear Wolf tries to cheer him...
Home and Away to address absent characters in Tane's wedding storyline
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away confirms some notable absences at Tane Parata's wedding on UK screens next week. Tane and his fiancée Felicity Newman have been making plans to tie the knot in a romantic ceremony in front of family and friends, which will take place at UK pace in early March.
The Snow Girl season 2 potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
The Snow Girl spoilers follow. Netflix's latest crime thriller, The Snow Girl (La chica de nieve) starts with the mystery of a missing girl named Amaya, but mysteries within the mystery soon unravel once a journalist named Miren looks into her disappearance. Across six episodes, The Snow Girl takes viewers...
Waterloo Road star Rachel Leskovac reveals shock over death storyline
Waterloo Road spoilers follow. Waterloo Road star Rachel Leskovac has revealed her shock over the tragic death of a beloved original cast member. The BBC series, which returned earlier this month, premiered with a huge twist when original character Chlo tragically died following a car accident at the hands of new teacher Coral (played by Rachel Leskovac).
Doctor Who's Russell T Davies explains how Star Trek inspired the "next stage" for the show
Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies has explained the reason why he decided to return to the sci-fi show, revealing he was inspired the resurgence of Star Trek. Speaking to GQ, Davies said that seeing the success of Star Trek gave him the inspiration for where he could take the show next.
Power Book 2: Ghost future revealed as Bel-Air star Michael Ealy joins
Power Book II: Ghost will be back after its upcoming third season. With new episodes set to premiere in March, Starz has already commissioned a fourth season of the hit crime drama series featuring Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) from the original Power show. Along with this early recommission,...
