22 Cinematic Spots Every Movie Fan Must Visit

For fans of: The Halloween franchise

When it comes to IRL film shooting locations, there are two kinds of places you're likely to find: places that welcome the history and attention (see: Sands Point Conservatory's Godfather location in Long Island) and places that will do whatever possible to keep you away (see: The Amityville Horror 's Toms River, New Jersey location). Luckily, one of the most legendary shooting locations for West Coast movie fans to venture toward is the "Michael Myers" House, located in South Pasadena, a place that has long welcomed fans looking for photo-ops in front of one of horror's most recognizable homes. In fact, owners of the property in the past have been known to leave pumpkins by the edge of their property for potential visitors; just be sure to return the kindness after your picture and leave those inside the home alone if they're not expecting you (especially if you're wearing a certain mask-and-jumpsuit combination).

To see the "Michael Myers" House from Halloween , please visit 1000 Mission Street in South Pasadena, California.