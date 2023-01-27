Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. PresidentsMadocLebanon, OH
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Yellow Springs, Ohio a crossroad of diversity.Steel Ohio MediaYellow Springs, OH
5 of Our Favorite Coffee Shops in Dayton, OHEast Coast TravelerDayton, OH
Related
5 of Our Favorite Coffee Shops in Dayton, OH
OHIO - Whether you're looking for a cup of the hottest brew in the country or a scrumptious treat, there are several great coffee shops in Dayton. While you can find a chain near you, there's something different about these small coffee shops.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Apartment complex renovated by Dayton nonprofit now available for rent
Community Gain was formed in 2021 with a goal to rehabilitate blighted and nuisance residential properties. They utilize a provision in the Ohio Revised Code not many people know about.
wyso.org
Magic, love, and acceptance: the saga of 1470 West.
For LGBTQ+ Gen-Xers (and late stage Baby Boomers), the nightclub 1470 West was and is massively important. Life saving to many. It was not only a safe haven for queer folks from the Miami Valley (and beyond), but one of the hottest night spots of any kind in Ohio. The original location was in Kettering in the Hills and Dales shopping center. 1470 West moved from its Hills and Dales location at 1470 West Dorothy Lane in Kettering on May 24th, 1997 and soon relocated to Downtown Dayton at 34 North Jefferson Street.
dayton.com
Beerhead Bar & Eatery opens in Mason, is fourth one in Ohio
Beerhead Bar & Eatery, a restaurant chain with a focus on local craft beers, recently opened its newest location in Mason. With 10 locations nationwide, four in Ohio and others in Illinois, Texas, Michigan and New York, it offers a variety of food and drinks in a family friendly space.
WHIO Dayton
Safety issues concern City of Dayton road crews with current and future road hazards
DAYTON — Road crews spent Monday patching potholes and preparing for potentially hazardous roadways due to falling temperatures. overnight. City of Dayton road crews are responsible for 1,700 miles of streets to maintain. As road temperatures fall, bridges and overpasses become a priority for crews to treat as they freeze first.
‘An effective tool for law enforcement’ soon to be implemented in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — An automated license plate reader system will soon be actively used to assist a police department in Miami County starting in February. Tipp City will be implementing the Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reader System (ALPR) to assist the police department in identifying vehicles to solve crimes.
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
1. Sysco - Warehouse Order Selector. Sysco is hiring to fill multiple warehouse order selector roles. These full-time positions pay up to $80,000 a year. Hermann Services is seeking a full-time service plumber. The job pays between $60,000 to $90,000 a year.
dayton.com
Dayton chef to host evening of food, music, networking
Dayton native Jay Jones, owner of Platinum Caters LLC, is hosting a celebratory evening of food, music, networking and more in February. Also known as “PlatinumChefJay,” Jones will present the Appetizer 4th Year Anniversary Celebration at Antioch Shrine, located at 107 E. First St. in Dayton, on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Cierra Chapman is still missing; What is the latest in her disappearance
DAYTON — Dayton police continue to search for a woman missing since the end of December. Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Trotwood, police said. >> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Search underway for missing woman; police believe...
dayton.com
Melt Bar & Grilled permanently closed in Beavercreek
Melt Bar & Grilled, a Cleveland-based gourmet grilled cheese chain, has closed two of its restaurants including its Beavercreek location as of Jan. 31, according to company voicemail messages. “As of Tuesday, Jan. 31 our Beavercreek location is permanently closed,” the message said. “Everyone here appreciates your business over the...
House Infested with over 200 rats
This is an older story that I posted to a small audience on social-media and I decided to make it available to a wider range of peoplSome information in sources has been redacted by me, not the involved agencies. In this case, names are not necessary to tell this story as there are ages, health conditions, and ethics to consider. Mary Scerba, a Springfield, Ohio resident came to me about a rat-infested neighbor’s home. When speaking with her on December 31, 2022, she stated they could still see many rats from the property located at 413 Rice St after initially reporting it in September 2022. Her dogs were still being bitten, and she did not feel the City of Springfield was doing anything about it. This was even after Assistant Mayor Rob Rue visited her personally to address the issue. I contacted Springfield City Code Enforcement Manager Kim Fultz and she advised of the following record for 413 S Race St.: The property was issued orders for junk & trash to the property owner on September 20, 2022. The violation was brought into compliance and the case was closed. On October 18, 2022, Code Enforcement received an additional complaint, orders were issued to the property owner on October 27, 2022. The accumulations were removed, and the violation was brought into compliance. She then advised me the rat infestation was sent to the Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) for investigation and follow-up and provided contact information.
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in southwestern Ohio, you should check out this place. Popular options include their flavorful jerk chicken, jerk salmon, oxtails, and stewed chicken. Gee's offers a wide selection of sides. Patrons especially enjoy the cornbread (which is a great sweet complement to the spicy meats), steamed cabbage, and mac and cheese. Other sides on their menu are baked beans, coleslaw, festivals (deep-fried bread), fried okra, fried plantains, fries, green beans, greens, onion rings, pasta salad, potato salad, potato wedges, rice and peas, seasoned rice, and yams. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler and sweet potato pie.
dayton.com
Trotwood pizza restaurant applies for liquor license
A Trotwood pizza restaurant with wings, burgers and more will soon sell beer and wine. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Latherly Pizza LLC DBA New York Pizzeria applied for D-1 and D-2 liquor permits on Jan. 24 for 498 E. Main Street. Stephen Larck, who owns the...
3-vehicle crash in Fairborn sends all drivers to local hospital
FAIRBORN — Three vehicles crashed in Greene County early Tuesday morning. Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Fairborn crews responded to the intersection of state Route 235 and West Hyde Road at around 6:40 a.m. after receiving reports of a three vehicle crash, sheriff’s office dispatch confirmed. Initial...
Man leads Northwest Ohio police on 40-mile chase over 3 counties, report says
OTTAWA, Ohio — A man who fled from a traffic stop Saturday night ended up leading officers on a chase that covered 40 miles, finally ending when he lost control and crashed into a home, police say. The chase started just after 9:30 p.m. when Ottawa police pulled over...
Fox 19
Endangered missing adult may be in possession of handgun, Cincinnati Police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are in search of an endangered missing woman who may be carrying a handgun, according to District Four Police Captain, Mark Burns. Police say that Kimberly Goddard, 62, said she was going for a walk in the City of Wyoming area Saturday and never returned.
wvxu.org
A year ago, Cincinnati committed to mostly buying electric vehicles. Turns out it's not that easy
Cincinnati officials promised to only buy electric vehicles for the city fleet, as long as that option was available. Nearly a year later, every purchase attempt has been backordered or canceled thanks to supply chain and workforce challenges. City Manager Sheryl Long says just this month, Ford canceled the city’s...
Ohio issues adult alert for missing man
UPDATE- Norman Maybury has been found safe. An adult alert has been issued in Ohio for a missing man The missing man is Norman Maybury from Montgomery County. Officials say Norman suffers from Alzheimer’s and drove away from his home on January 29 at 2:00pm. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Norman was driving […]
One taken to hospital after stabbing in Dayton
DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Dayton early Tuesday morning. Police were called to a stabbing in the area of the apartments in the 2600 block of North Main Street just after midnight, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Man held...
Comments / 2