FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ChesapeakeTed RiversChesapeake, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in VirginiaEast Coast TravelerVirginia Beach, VA
Unusual Facts About Virginia Beach You Never KnewTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
Enhance school security: How metal detectors, CCTV cameras, and staff training can help keep students and faculty safeEdy ZooNewport News, VA
13newsnow.com
Old Dominion pulls out 60-59 win at Coastal Carolina
CONWAY, S.C. — Freshman Bryce Baker went two-for-three from the line with 1.3 seconds left and Old Dominion forced a last second Coastal Carolina shot wide as the Monarchs took a 60-59 victory over the Chanticleers on Saturday afternoon in Sun Belt Conference men's basketball action. An eight-point halftime...
13newsnow.com
ODU's Wade returns from a long journey physically & mentally back to the court
NORFOLK, Va. — The great English author Rudyard Kipling who wrote the children's story "Jungle Book", was also a poet. One of his more famous poems "If" has a passage that could remind many of ODU guard Jason Wade. It says "If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster And treat those two impostors just the same".
WAVY News 10
Jeremy won't make it
Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth …. The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Portsmouth Police Department as they look for both Dominic Xavier Cravins-Hernandez and his pregnant girlfriend, Khyla Lavonda Denise Wilson. https://bit.ly/3Hzm14J. Three-quarter court basket from Princess Anne’s...
Portsmouth’s casino may see competitive edge with smoking, expert says
"It does allow a competitive advantage for some properties to still have that as an amenity for their guests, and we're seeing that all over the country."
VBPD chief says he's 'outraged,' 'heartbroken' at Tyre Nichols' video release
VBPD Chief Neudigate made a statement Friday night after the release of body cam video showing five Memphis Police Department officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop.
13newsnow.com
Richneck students return to classrooms for first time since student shot teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Signs that say "We are praying for you" and "You are loved" were posted near the entrance of Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Monday morning. It's the first day back for students since a 6-year-old student shot 1st grade Teacher Abby Zwerner over three weeks ago on January 6.
Hampton Jazz Festival returns June 23-25
This popular festival has brought some of the best jazz, pop, blues, soul and R&B artists for the last 50 years and will take place at the Hampton Coliseum.
Virginia Supreme Court reverses $1 million award to family of man killed by Virginia Beach police
RICHMOND, Va. — The Supreme Court of Virginia reversed a million-dollar judgment in a 2019 fatal police shooting of a man in Virginia Beach. On February 9, 2019, police were called to a home in the 5700 block of Paiute Road after 57-year-old Jeffrey Tyree brandished a knife and threatened to harm himself with it.
Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — (AP) — The fallout from the shooting of a teacher by a 6-year-old student in Virginia has prompted a staff shakeup in the Newport News school district. In addition to the firing of Superintendent Gary Parker this week, the principal and assistant principal of Richneck Elementary School have left their jobs. A longtime principal in the school district has been named to lead the school as it prepares to reopen next week.
Southampton County native & VSU alum dancing his way to achieving his dreams
Former Southampton High, VSU, & the renowned Joffrey Ballet School student began his dance journey at a young age & has since then flourished both domestically & internationally (Brazil, Colombia, &Cozumel) Source: Richmond Ballet. Though dance has brought him into the spotlight, he possesses many other talents like singing, twirling batons, acrobatics as a cheerleader, & playing the trumpet.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Petersburg Army lieutenant wins case against Windsor police, lawyers seek new trial still
A federal jury in Richmond determined that Lt. Caron Nazario's stop by officers Joseph Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker was improper. The jury did not impose punitive damages, but it did order Gutierrez to pay $2,685 in damages. Crocker was required by the jury to pay $1,000 in punitive damages. On...
Virginia School Board Removes Black Superintendent After 6-Year-Old Shoots Teacher
The Newport News School Board in Virginia has dismissed its superintendent following the shooting of a school teacher by a six-year-old student. On Wednesday, a five-to-one vote prompted the decision to remove Black Superintendent Dr. George Parker III from his role, effective February 1, The Hill reported. The move for dismissal was prompted by the community of teachers and parents who called for Parker’s resignation or firing.
Local protestors took to the streets, demanding justice following release of Tyre Nichols video
With signs in their hands, protestors shut down parts of Downtown Norfolk and demanded justice for the 29-year-old.
WAVY News 10
Weddings altered: Dozens of couples out thousands after Chesapeake venue woes
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Limitless Events in Greenbrier reportedly booked its venue to more than 30 people throughout 2023. Now, the fate of weddings, anniversary celebrations and charity events is up in the air. Limitless Events, owned by Ron and Kelly Scott, has rented 625 Independence Pkwy. in Chesapeake...
Parent of Menchville High shooting victim speaks after terse remark by school board member
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The father of the Newport News student shot and killed at Menchville High School in 2021 spoke exclusively with 13News Now for an opportunity to make remarks following an interaction with school board member Gary Hunter at the latest special-called school board meeting. It was...
Ascension Seton faces a slew of problems, expert says it impacts patients
- In the past few weeks, one of Central Texas' three major healthcare systems, Ascension Seton, has faced a slew of problems.
Lone NN School Board dissenter explains why he supported superintendent to keep job
Thursday, the lone vote not to terminate the Newport News Public Schools' superintendent, board member Gary Hunter, spoke with 10 On Your Side about why he voted no to the separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III.
Former NNPS superintendent gets $502K severance
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – On Wednesday, the majority of the Newport News School Board voted to fire the district’s superintendent, though several members who voted in favor of terminating Dr. George Parker said they disagreed with his severance pay. Parker is walking away with $502,115.14 – an amount that equals two times his salary […]
Smoking woes of Rivers Casino Portsmouth: Guests divided on smoking inside
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The parking lot for Rivers Casino Portsmouth remained packed Thursday night as thousands of people visited the casino in hopes of winning some rewards. "We came up from South Carolina, so it took us about six hours to get here," said Bobby Tillman. "We don't regret it."
