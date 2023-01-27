ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13newsnow.com

Old Dominion pulls out 60-59 win at Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. — Freshman Bryce Baker went two-for-three from the line with 1.3 seconds left and Old Dominion forced a last second Coastal Carolina shot wide as the Monarchs took a 60-59 victory over the Chanticleers on Saturday afternoon in Sun Belt Conference men's basketball action. An eight-point halftime...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Jeremy won't make it

Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth …. The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Portsmouth Police Department as they look for both Dominic Xavier Cravins-Hernandez and his pregnant girlfriend, Khyla Lavonda Denise Wilson. https://bit.ly/3Hzm14J. Three-quarter court basket from Princess Anne’s...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — (AP) — The fallout from the shooting of a teacher by a 6-year-old student in Virginia has prompted a staff shakeup in the Newport News school district. In addition to the firing of Superintendent Gary Parker this week, the principal and assistant principal of Richneck Elementary School have left their jobs. A longtime principal in the school district has been named to lead the school as it prepares to reopen next week.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Stephy Says

Southampton County native & VSU alum dancing his way to achieving his dreams

Former Southampton High, VSU, & the renowned Joffrey Ballet School student began his dance journey at a young age & has since then flourished both domestically & internationally (Brazil, Colombia, &Cozumel) Source: Richmond Ballet. Though dance has brought him into the spotlight, he possesses many other talents like singing, twirling batons, acrobatics as a cheerleader, & playing the trumpet.
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
Black Enterprise

Virginia School Board Removes Black Superintendent After 6-Year-Old Shoots Teacher

The Newport News School Board in Virginia has dismissed its superintendent following the shooting of a school teacher by a six-year-old student. On Wednesday, a five-to-one vote prompted the decision to remove Black Superintendent Dr. George Parker III from his role, effective February 1, The Hill reported. The move for dismissal was prompted by the community of teachers and parents who called for Parker’s resignation or firing.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Former NNPS superintendent gets $502K severance

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – On Wednesday, the majority of the Newport News School Board voted to fire the district’s superintendent, though several members who voted in favor of terminating Dr. George Parker said they disagreed with his severance pay. Parker is walking away with $502,115.14 – an amount that equals two times his salary […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy