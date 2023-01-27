Willem Dafoe to reteam with The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers on Nosferatu movie

Willem Dafoe and Robert Eggers are set to team up for another project – Dafoe will star in the director's upcoming Nosferatu movie, Deadline reports.

Dafoe's role in the vampire flick is still being kept under wraps, but he joins a cast that includes Bill Skarsgård as the titular Transylvanian vampire and Lily-Rose Depp as the young woman who becomes the object of his obsession. Nicholas Hoult has also been cast in the film, which is set in 19th Century Germany.

Dafoe previously starred alongside Robert Pattinson in The Lighthouse , Eggers' 2019 black-and-white movie about two lighthouse keepers in the 19th Century on a New England island who begin to lose their sanity when they become marooned there. Along with The Lighthouse, Dafoe also had a small role as Heimir the Fool in Eggers' most recent film, 2022's The Northman .

This isn't his first time taking on the Nosferatu tale, either – he earned an Oscar nomination for his role in 2000's Shadow of the Vampire , in which he plays Max Schreck, the actor who portrayed Nosferatu in the silent 1922 film.

Elsewhere, Dafoe also has two projects in the works from The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things and And, as well as Wes Anderson's Asteroid City and the psychological thriller Inside.

Nosferatu doesn't have a release date just yet.