ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Willem Dafoe to reteam with The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers on Nosferatu movie

By Emily Garbutt
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kyylM_0kTY2o1p00

Willem Dafoe and Robert Eggers are set to team up for another project – Dafoe will star in the director's upcoming Nosferatu movie, Deadline reports.

Dafoe's role in the vampire flick is still being kept under wraps, but he joins a cast that includes Bill Skarsgård as the titular Transylvanian vampire and Lily-Rose Depp as the young woman who becomes the object of his obsession. Nicholas Hoult has also been cast in the film, which is set in 19th Century Germany.

Dafoe previously starred alongside Robert Pattinson in The Lighthouse , Eggers' 2019 black-and-white movie about two lighthouse keepers in the 19th Century on a New England island who begin to lose their sanity when they become marooned there. Along with The Lighthouse, Dafoe also had a small role as Heimir the Fool in Eggers' most recent film, 2022's The Northman .

This isn't his first time taking on the Nosferatu tale, either – he earned an Oscar nomination for his role in 2000's Shadow of the Vampire , in which he plays Max Schreck, the actor who portrayed Nosferatu in the silent 1922 film.

Elsewhere, Dafoe also has two projects in the works from The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things and And, as well as Wes Anderson's Asteroid City and the psychological thriller Inside.

Nosferatu doesn't have a release date just yet. While we wait to find out when the movie will arrive on our screens, check out our guide to the movie release dates that should be on your radar in 2023 and beyond.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Eva Green would ‘rather eat tumors’ than do my ‘sh–ty’ film: director lawsuit

The director of doomed movie “A Patriot” alleged that lead star Eva Green would “rather eat tumors” than star in his sci-fi flick. The French actress, 42, is currently embroiled in a messy legal battle over the film, in which she had signed on to appear before it was spectacularly scrapped amid financing issues in 2019. Green is suing White Lantern Films, the production company behind “A Patriot,” saying she is still entitled to her $1 million fee for the film, despite the fact it never got off the ground. White Lantern is counter-suing the actress, however, accusing her of “fraudulently...
Tyla

Ginny Weasley star Bonnie Wright was once engaged to her Harry Potter co-star

It's been almost 22 years since the first Harry Potter film aired back in 2001 (yes, we feel old just saying that), but the popularity of the franchise has never waned. Now, fans are looking back on the personal lives of the actors and one almost-forgotten romance that began on the set of The Deathly Hallows Part 1 back in 2010.
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King has an entirely fitting response to ‘The Boogeyman’ trailer

The trailer for upcoming horror movie The Boogeyman has just dropped, and it’s safe to say we’ll all be sleeping with the lights on tonight. Even the King of Horror himself, Stephen King, seems terrified, which is saying something considering the film is based on one of his own short stories.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

34K+
Followers
39K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy