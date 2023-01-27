Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stanford “not investigating” law professor’s harassment and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Why there has been a huge increase in mass shootings in the USSherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
For calling the Second Amendment a "death pact", Newsom was accused of being "hypocritical."Sherif SaadCalifornia State
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
3DPrint.com
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: January 29, 2023
There’s a light load this week in terms of available webinars and events, but still plenty to choose from! The SPIE Photonics West show is happening at the same time as the Military AM Summit, Roboze will hold a capabilities tour at Quickparts, America Makes will host a town hall for members, and more. Read on for the details!
3DPrint.com
AME-3D Taps AMFG Automation Software to Strengthen 3D Printing & Vacuum Casting
According to SmarTech Analysis in its “Opportunities in Additive Manufacturing Software Markets 2023” report, this market is expected to grow faster than previous projections showed, as it’s “evolving at a pace now consistent with the printer segment of the last two years.” The top trend behind the growth is connecting main elements of the AM software workflow into end-to-end platforms.
3DPrint.com
3D Printing Archipelago: Islands of In-company 3D Printing Bureaus
In essence, I believe that the 3D printing industry is turning into Indonesia. Rather than have a market that is ostensibly globalized or local in nature, the sector will have very segmented markets, each in competing within themselves. If you look at the first article in this series, you can see that the theory is that we have gone through four stages of growth. a local stage with local firms operating locally; a ¨globalized¨ stage, where a few companies act globally and regionally; a continental stage, whereby regional, national, and technology-specific power bases predominate; and, finally, an archipelago 3D printing industry, which we are now transitioning into.
3DPrint.com
C3Nano Launches “First” Low-Temperature Conductive Ink for Electronics 3D Printing
C3Nano, a Silicon Valley-based additive manufacturing (AM) materials company that specializes in conductive inks, announced the release of SuperGrid: a material that is pitched as “the first low-temperature curing,” flexible conductive ink for AM applications. As with conductive inks generally, SuperGrid is designed for use in electronics printing.
3DPrint.com
Rail Giant Alstom Turns to Nexa3D’s NXE 400Pro to 3D Print Replacement Footrests
Trains are vital to transportation all over the world, but as they get older, it becomes increasingly difficult to keep them in service. Finding replacement parts is often a key factor, and this usually boils down to the components being discontinued for various reasons. Without a way to install high-quality replacement parts railways risk delaying the transportation of people and goods, and ultimately their bottom line.
3DPrint.com
Special Presentation: Future investment in AM – AMS Speaker Spotlight
Where is the investment side of the market heading in 2023? Rising interest rates, inflation, geopolitical uncertainty – these indicators do not look promising for emerging companies that need to raise capital, sell their products to cash-strapped companies or explore an exit. However, despite economic turbulences and the current monetary policy tightening, we remain optimistic as a VC in additive manufacturing (AM). Here are our thoughts on why there are plenty of opportunities for AM startups.
3DPrint.com
Mass Customization: Proof that Complexity Isn’t Free – AMS Speaker Spotlight
Mass customization is a manufacturing paradigm where custom products are produced at large volumes that are traditionally only achievable by conventional mass production. Additive manufacturing (AM), or 3D printing, has long been heralded as the technology that will realize this vision because of its ability to produce complex and unique parts, hence providing “complexity for free”.
