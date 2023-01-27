COVID-19 numbers remain low and steady

NORWALK — The numbers remain low and steady.

The Huron County’s COVID-19 update for the reporting period of Jan. 20 to 26 has recorded a case count of 31 cases, the same number of new cases as the previous week’s reporting period.

The average age of cases for this reporting period decreased from 51 to 47, with the highest number of cases for this week in the 61 to 70 age group. Eight Zip Codes in Huron County reported cases this week, with the highest infection rate in the Bellevue area (44811) Zip Code.

Important Notes About This Report

COVID-19 case counts included in this report are estimates for the reporting period based on reports generated from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH)’s Ohio Disease Reporting System (ODRS). These data may be impacted by several factors, including but not limited to:

• Lack of reporting individual cases (for example, if a self-administered at-home test kit results positive but individual case information is not reported to HCPH or recorded in the ODRS, this case will not be counted by ODH or included in this report); and

• Reporting delays with the electronic reporting of cases, especially during surge periods.

For continued updates, HCPH reminds residents to continue to use reputable sources for information about COVID-19, including www.huroncohealth.com, www.coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.cdc.gov. Statewide COVID-19 case data can be found on the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard at: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards.

COVID-19 Wastewater Monitoring Network

Wastewater monitoring for COVID-19 is a real-time, leading indicator that provides trend information regarding what is occurring in a community. Wastewater monitoring data, along with the number of positive individuals that have been tested at medical facilities and hospitalization information, are data sources that can be used to help inform local communities about the level of COVID-19 in their communities.

Information about the COVID-19 Wastewater Monitoring Program can be found at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/dashboards/other-resources/wastewater.