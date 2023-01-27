JACKSON, Miss. – Saint Louis men's tennis opened the spring season with two victories Saturday, defeating Alcorn State 6-1 and 4-0. Andres Castellanos and Luca Lo Nardo led the Billikens, each winning their only completed singles match and pairing to go 2-0 at No. 1 doubles. "Andres and Luca...

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO