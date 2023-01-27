ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
slubillikens.com

Men's Tennis Opens with Two Wins

JACKSON, Miss. – Saint Louis men's tennis opened the spring season with two victories Saturday, defeating Alcorn State 6-1 and 4-0. Andres Castellanos and Luca Lo Nardo led the Billikens, each winning their only completed singles match and pairing to go 2-0 at No. 1 doubles. "Andres and Luca...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
slubillikens.com

Women's Tennis Goes 2-0 on Opening Weekend

JACKSON, Miss. – Saint Louis women's tennis opened the spring season with two victories Saturday, defeating Alcorn State 7-0 and 4-0. Mya Spencer led the Billikens with a 4-0 combined record. Spencer won a match apiece at No. 3 and No. 4 singles and teamed with Norhan Hesham for a 2-0 mark at No. 1 doubles.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
slubillikens.com

MBB Preview: Billikens in Bronx for Matchup of Two Hottest A-10 Teams

Game No. 22 Saint Louis (15-6, 7-1 A-10) vs. Fordham (17-4, 5-3 A-10) Location Bronx, N.Y. (Rose Hill Gymnasium) Radio KMOX 1120 AM (Bob Ramsey, Earl Austin Jr.) TV Bally Sports Midwest/SNY (Mike Watts, Andrew Bogusch, Maria Trivelpiece) Stream ESPN+. Live Stats FordhamSports.com. Game Notes Saint Louis. Series Saint Louis...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
slubillikens.com

Billikens Enjoy Dominant Wins on Senior Day

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis swimming and diving closed the regular season and celebrated Senior Day with two decisive victories over Maryville Saturday afternoon at Simon Recreation Center. The Billiken men posted a 174-25 win, while the Billiken women prevailed 176-44. Wyatt Johnson led the men's team with two...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy