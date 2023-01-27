Read full article on original website
timesnewspapers.com
Happy New Year!
When I was a kid, every New Year’s Eve my parents would throw a big party. I always loved to be in the kitchen “helping” my mom and grandma make appetizer after appetizer, preparing for the evening. It was of high importance to me to make sure the appetizers I liked were up to my taste standards, so of course, some sampling was in order.
rit.edu
Move over Reuben. Here comes the Munson
Dining options at Rochester Institute of Technology are growing, with the introduction of a sandwich that has gotten a presidential seal of approval. Yes, you can still get a burger, Philly cheese steak, or a club sandwich. But starting Monday, you’ll also be able to order up a Munson. It will be in a four-week rotation this semester with other specialty sandwiches and available one week per month only at the RITz in the Student Alumni Union.
stlmag.com
The best restaurants in St. Louis for toasted ravioli
Even Guy Fieri, TV’s spike-haired diner doyen, rav-raved about this Greek-Italian taverna’s crunchy quadrates, made in house and ideally eaten at the antique, polished wooden bar. The combination of pecorino and ricotta with ground beef make for a particularly cheesy appetizer. 2225 Macklin, 314-773-4455. Spinach and artichoke are...
Closing arguments in Brighton Whole Foods lawsuit begin Tuesday
Dan Daniele of the Daniele Family Company expects the Whole Foods location and the rest of the plaza's tenants to open early this year.
Campus Times
The shadow of Monterey Park cast on the Rochester community
Classical dancing, festive music, cheerful gathering — this year’s Lunar New Year celebration performance held by the UR Chinese Student Association (URCSA) came on time and was as exciting as the past years’, except for the hint of grief due to the Monterey Park mass shooting on Jan. 21.
timesnewspapers.com
Webster Man Launches Classic Movie Series
St. Louis has theaters where moviegoers can experience arthouse films, yet there aren’t many places regularly playing classic movies. Webster Groves resident Mark Zimmermann is hoping to change that. “I think you can tell a lot about people by their three favorite movies,” he said, citing three of his...
Finger Lakes winery owner using second one to try some ‘wild and crazy things’
The finishing touches are being made to the Six Eighty Cellars tasting room in Ovid, New York, on the western side of Cayuga Lake. Sometime later this winter or early spring, David and Melissa Pittard will do something they haven’t done before: Open a tasting room for a new winery.
Best toasted ravioli in St. Louis? FOX 2 viewers weigh in
ST. LOUIS – Toasted ravioli has been a St. Louis sensation for decades. It’s a common appetizer for hundreds of restaurants in the region, often complemented with dipping sauce. Legend has it, the appetizer first gained popularity in St. Louis on accident. In the 1940s, a chef for popular Italian restaurant Mama’s on The Hill […]
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Most Beautiful Restaurants and Bars in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Beautiful food and drinks deserve to be served in equally beautiful surroundings. These gorgeous local bars and restaurants offer some of the most dazzling spaces in St. Louis. Perfect for date night or "just because," these spots bring that extra special something that you just can't find at most establishments. From dark and sultry to bright and charming, these are the most beautiful restaurants and bars in town.
Wegmans Not the Most Popular Grocery Store in New York, Says Study
There are plenty of grocery store options in the United States. If you travel down to the south, then you probably have been to places like Kroger and Publix. The Piggly-Wiggly is another popular store. Then you have places like Food Lion and HyVee that are popular outside of New York state,
Pet Pride Completes $1.2M Expansion
Pet Pride in Victor just completed their $1.2 million expansion, which will help get more cats into permanent homes.
laduenews.com
The St. Louis-based online boutique you should shop this season
It takes a village, the old adage goes, and this village happens to consist of powerful, stylish women raising a successful online retailer, Junie May Boutique, in addition to raising children. Madee Sindel is co-owner with her mom, Myra Fadler, and it’s her three little girls (all under 5) who give the boutique its name and inspiration.
timesnewspapers.com
The Village Bar: Serving Up Better Burgers & Handmade Onion Rings In Des Peres
Tucked inside the red-and-white striped building at 12247 Manchester Road in Des Peres is the neighborhood bar and grill known as The Village Bar. Popular among the Des Peres/Kirkwood-area lunch crowds and sports fans looking to catch the big game after work, The Village Bar boasts some of the best burgers in St. Louis, according to owner Mark Disper.
Vandals smash windows at south St. Louis business
The owners of a sandwich shop in south St. Louis were greeted with broken glass on the sidewalks Thursday.
websterontheweb.com
Jerry Christopher recognized as Webster Chamber of Commerce 2023 Business Person of the Year
Congratulations to Jerry Christopher from State Farm Insurance for receiving this year’s Webster Chamber of Commerce Business Person of the Year award. The presentation was made at the Chamber’s monthly breakfast meeting and was presented by Barry Howard, President/CEO of the Webster Chamber of Commerce and Carolyn Montanaro, Chair of the Chamber’s Board of Directors.
Antisemitic flyers, candy canes distributed in Irondequoit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Plastic baggies containing candy canes and antisemitic flyers were left at the end of several driveways in an Irondequoit neighborhood Sunday, officials with the Town of Irondequoit confirmed. The radical flyers inside the clear sandwich bags blame prominent Jewish individuals for a variety of perceived social issues. These include allegedly “eliminating […]
rochesterfirst.com
Friend for Life: Meet Linda!
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Make way for Linda!. Linda is a hamster looking to find her forever home! Although she may be tiny, you all know what they say about big things and small packages!. Whenever Linda has downtime from eating snacks, she’s usually caught taking power naps.
timesnewspapers.com
Kindergarten Registration For Kirkwood/WG School Districts
Calling all 2036 graduates — the Kirkwood and Webster Groves school districts have opened kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school year. Students must be five years old before Aug. 1, 2023, to enter kindergarten for the school year. Kirkwood. To register, visit kirkwoodschools.org/register. Registration using a smartphone is not...
timesnewspapers.com
Chamber Extends Award Nomination Deadline To Jan. 31
The Webster Groves-Shrewsbury-Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce has extended the deadline to make a nomination for the Heart of the Community awards to Tuesday, Jan. 31. To nominate a business that has made a positive impact in the Webster Groves, Shrewsbury or Rock Hill area, or an individual who has gone above and beyond to make a difference in one of these communities, visit webstershrewsburychamber.com/heart-of-the-community-awards.
theshelbyreport.com
Tops Invests $1.4M For Store Renovation In Avon, NY
Tops Friendly Markets will hold a grand reopening of its store Jan. 31 at 600 Dream Valley Blvd. in Avon, New York. This store serves a cross population of the community and allows for convenient access for those attending Geneseo College or enjoying nearby attractions. This renovation marks the 29th location recently updated with a new look and a renewed focus on fresh departments.
