Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
CONFIRMED: Everton sell Anthony Gordon to Newcastle
Everton have completed a piece of transfer business with just a few days left in the January transfer window, selling Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United for a princely sum of £40 million plus £5m in add-ons, with a sell-on clause rumoured to be be part of the deal as well.
SB Nation
What Are The Chances? Manchester City Men’s Team Also Drawn Against Bristol City
Well, that’s bizarre. Just an hour or so after Manchester City’s Women’s team was drawn at Bristol City, the men received the same opposition. The men’s team of course, not the women’s. That would be slightly unfair since our girls recently battered the Vixens 6-0 on their own patch.
SB Nation
How Will Joao Cancelo’s Exit Affect Manchester City?
It’s rather surprising that Manchester City are letting go of Joao Cancelo, a key member of the squad, in the middle of a difficult season. At a time when rivals are strengthening, why would Pep Guardiola and City be doing the exact opposite?. It seems counterproductive; like a rash...
SB Nation
Has Animosity Split Joao Cancelo From Manchester City?
Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo has completed what appears to be an acrimonious split from Manchester City to Bayern Munich. The Portugal defender, who joined the blues from Juventus in 2019, joins the German giants, on loan, with Bayern having the option to buy for around £61.5m at the end of the season.
SB Nation
Everton Transfer Deadline Day Preview | When the window shuts, who’s been linked & what to expect
Manager Sean Dyche has already been confirmed, so that’s one box checked for Everton. Last week we’d heard that the new manager would be given three-four new signings, which could also include loans. It’s promising to be a very busy day at Finch Farm, but will the notoriously...
SB Nation
Ferran Soriano Clears Air on Pep Guardiola’s Departure Comments
Transfer speculations remain a regular feature in the world of football. For both players and managers, rumours regarding their next move are always a hot topic and one that journalists and media houses love to use as bait for the consumers of their content. As with several other Manchester City...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: João Out, FA Cup Draw, Transfer Talk, and More...
Big news came out of the Etihad Monday as Manchester City agreed to a loan deal that will send João Cancelo to Bayern Munich. Both the men and women also found out who they would face in the next round of the FA Cup. Catch up here with all the latest from Sky Blue News.
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Dyche announced, Gallagher, Sulemana, Becker & Gyokeres updates
Sean Dyche has been officially announced as Everton’s new manager [EFC]. “I want us to be a team who gives the lot. But it is not all built on that, I want us to play with a style, but an effective style. We want to be effective. We want to mix up play and ask questions of the opposition. We also want to add quality to that hard work, and there is some quality here, there are no two ways about it.
SB Nation
What Everton can expect from Sean Dyche
While time will only tell if Everton have made the right choice in appointing Sean Dyche as the next manager, there is no doubt however that the Blues are getting a manager who is a lot, lot more than a nightclub-bouncer lookalike that wants to play 4-4-2 all season long.
SB Nation
Cityzen Forever: Vincent Kompany on a Mission at Burnley
When Vincent Kompany left Anderlecht for Burnley in the English Championship last summer, it seemed like he was taking a step back early in his coaching career. The former Manchester City captain had a career to envy winning trophy after trophy at the Etihad Stadium. But succeeding as a manager...
SB Nation
FA Cup 5th round opponents set for Manchester United men and women
Both Manchester United men’s and women’s teams advanced to the 5th round of the FA Cup with victories this weekend, and have learned who their next opponents will be. A visit from David Moyes’ West Ham United awaits Erik ten Hag’s side after their comfortable 3-1 win over Reading, meanwhile Marc Skinner’s team will host Durham at Leigh Sports village.
SB Nation
DONE DEAL: Spurs announce signing of academy striker Jude Soonsup-Bell
Tottenham Hotspur doesn’t usually make a big deal out of academy signings. So it’s a bit unusual to see that Spurs have now formally announced the signing of 19-year old striker Jude Soonsup-Bell from Chelsea on a free transfer. I didn’t expect we’d get the formal photos, maybe...
SB Nation
Arsenal ‘approach’ Chelsea for Jorginho — reports
Chelsea Vice-captain Jorginho is into the final six months of his contract, which means he can talk with other teams even if so far, all he’s wanted to do is talk with Chelsea over a new contract. However, that doesn’t look to be happening, and the 31-year-old midfielder seems likely to be leaving the club at the end of the season.
SB Nation
PSG, Chelsea reach agreement for Hakim Ziyech loan — report
Having made a late push for his favors, PSG have successfully agreed a loan with Chelsea for Hakim Ziyech, a move that was seemingly unlocked by our success in getting the Enzo Fernández deal agreed — even though he plays a fairly different position. According to The Athletic’s...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Is Nat Phillips Heading To Turkey?
With the January transfer window closing tomorrow, it looks like Liverpool will primarily be focused on outgoings rather than incomings. The latest to be on the rumour block is defender Nat Phillips. James Pearce is reporting in the Athletic that the centerback is of interest for Turkish Super League giants Galatasaray.
SB Nation
Newcastle and West Ham nearing agreement for Harrison Ashby
As soon as the transfer window opened, one of the immediate priorities for Eddie Howe was continuing the search for a competent right-back who could fill in to relieve captain Kieran Trippier. Real Valladolid youngster Ivan Fresneda looked like a promising option to fill that role, but Valladolid prefer the...
SB Nation
How would Sunderland adapt if Premier League promotion was achieved this season?
Would Sunderland be able to survive in the Premier League?. OK, maybe I’m getting ahead of myself but yes, I’m talking about the top flight already. If we were to make the Championship playoffs this season, it’ll be an incredible feat. A side that finished fifth in League One last season in with a chance of promotion to the promised land? You couldn’t dream it up!
SB Nation
No breakthrough yet for Chelsea in Enzo Fernández talks — report
A new dawn breaks, and it’s the last new dawn of the 2023 January transfer window. By this time tomorrow, all the ink will have dried, all the dust will have settled. How different will our world look by then? Who knows. All eyes right now are trained on...
SB Nation
Joe Shields finally starts work as Co-Director of Recruitment and Talent at Chelsea — report
Joe Shields was officially announced by Chelsea as an incoming “Co-Director of Recruitment and Talent” way back at the end of October, but only now has he finally started in this role, as reported by The Athletic yesterday. And not a moment too soon, in the last 48 hours of the winter transfer window!
SB Nation
Chelsea ‘very confident’ after making €120m offer for Enzo Fernández — reports
Chelsea’s crack IMTF team have not wasted any time in swinging into action after landing in Portugal this weekend, and, according to multiple reports (Merlo; Telegraph; Athletic, etc) we have submitted an offer worth €120m for Enzo Fernández. Behdad Eghbali will not take no for an answer!...
Comments / 0