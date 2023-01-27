Sean Dyche has been officially announced as Everton’s new manager [EFC]. “I want us to be a team who gives the lot. But it is not all built on that, I want us to play with a style, but an effective style. We want to be effective. We want to mix up play and ask questions of the opposition. We also want to add quality to that hard work, and there is some quality here, there are no two ways about it.

18 HOURS AGO