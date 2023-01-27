ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR Driver Injured, Brother Killed In Car Accident

A part-time NASCAR Truck Series driver was injured in a car accident that took the life of his younger brother.  NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Max Gutierrez was injured in an accident near Mexico City over the weekend. Tragically, the accident was fatal for Max's brother, Federico. ...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
