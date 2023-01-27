ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 3

Related
Sacramento Observer

California Reparations Task Force Agrees to Extend Its Work to 2024

(CBM) – The California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans decided at the two-day meeting on the campus of San Diego State University that it would support legislation that extends the panel until July 1, 2024. After an 8-0 vote with one abstention, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Utah School Administrators Admit to Deceiving Parents by Using ‘Loopholes’ to Teach Critical Race Theory in Classrooms

Less than a week after an undercover investigation revealed that school administrators in Cincinnati, Ohio have admitted to covertly indoctrinating students with Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the classrooms, they discovered similarly that school officials throughout Utah, are prepared to use “loopholes” in order to promote social justice and CRT to their students.
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho's largest health care provider to take action after worker displays hand gesture associated with white supremacy

Idaho’s largest health system says it is investigating and “will take appropriate actions” after a St. Luke’s Magic Valley medical team member was shown in a photo on St. Luke’s social media displaying a hand gesture associated with white supremacy. The photo accompanied a post on St. Luke’s official social media, announcing a new piece of equipment for cardiovascular procedures at the St. Luke’s hospital in Twin Falls. The post has been removed from St. Luke’s social media. ...
TWIN FALLS, ID
focushillsboro.com

Students Who Lack Vaccines Will Not Be Allowed To Attend School

The Oregon Vaccination Program has sent a reminder to parents to double-check their children’s immunization status. If a kid’s medical records reveal that they are lacking vaccines, then they may be prevented from attending school or child care until those documents are updated. Students Who Lack Vaccines Will...
OREGON STATE
BET

Alabama Schools Cancel Black History Month Appearance Of Black Children’s Book Author Amid Wave Of Book Bans

A New York Times bestselling author suspects that he was targeted in the wave of Black writer book bans in red states. Derrick Barnes, a children’s book author, told Alabama station WIAT Thursday (Jan. 26) that he believes school officials in Hoover and Alabaster, Ala., canceled his book readings, scheduled for Black History Month, without explanation for political reasons–motivated by fear and ignorance.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Iowan

Opinion | School Choice: A terrible policy with terrible consequences

Iowa Republicans’ school choice bill will weaken our education system. The signature piece of legislation proposed during the opening of the 2023 legislative session would introduce a universal Education Savings Account that parents could open for a child currently enrolled in elementary, middle, or high school. The accounts are...
IOWA STATE
US105

Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week

This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
ONALASKA, TX
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio school district sued after allowing transgender students access to communal bathrooms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents and students backed by a national legal group are challenging an Ohio school district in federal court for allowing transgender students to use communal restrooms consistent with their gender identity.  American First Legal is suing Dayton-area Bethel Local School District, alleging school officials violated the religious liberty of 18 anonymous […]
DAYTON, OH
101.9 KING FM

2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
LYMAN, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy