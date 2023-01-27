Read full article on original website
Related
Sacramento Observer
California Reparations Task Force Agrees to Extend Its Work to 2024
(CBM) – The California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans decided at the two-day meeting on the campus of San Diego State University that it would support legislation that extends the panel until July 1, 2024. After an 8-0 vote with one abstention, the...
arizonasuntimes.com
Utah School Administrators Admit to Deceiving Parents by Using ‘Loopholes’ to Teach Critical Race Theory in Classrooms
Less than a week after an undercover investigation revealed that school administrators in Cincinnati, Ohio have admitted to covertly indoctrinating students with Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the classrooms, they discovered similarly that school officials throughout Utah, are prepared to use “loopholes” in order to promote social justice and CRT to their students.
Idaho's largest health care provider to take action after worker displays hand gesture associated with white supremacy
Idaho’s largest health system says it is investigating and “will take appropriate actions” after a St. Luke’s Magic Valley medical team member was shown in a photo on St. Luke’s social media displaying a hand gesture associated with white supremacy. The photo accompanied a post on St. Luke’s official social media, announcing a new piece of equipment for cardiovascular procedures at the St. Luke’s hospital in Twin Falls. The post has been removed from St. Luke’s social media. ...
focushillsboro.com
Students Who Lack Vaccines Will Not Be Allowed To Attend School
The Oregon Vaccination Program has sent a reminder to parents to double-check their children’s immunization status. If a kid’s medical records reveal that they are lacking vaccines, then they may be prevented from attending school or child care until those documents are updated. Students Who Lack Vaccines Will...
Iowa school board member gets ripped for saying public education is 'not to teach kids what parents want’
An Iowa school board member said that public education is not to teach kids what parents want, but rather what the community needs, which sparked backlash.
Iowa just latest government-school domino to fall, and there's nothing teachers' unions can do about it
The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature passed an expansive school choice proposal and Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the bill Tuesday.
BET
Alabama Schools Cancel Black History Month Appearance Of Black Children’s Book Author Amid Wave Of Book Bans
A New York Times bestselling author suspects that he was targeted in the wave of Black writer book bans in red states. Derrick Barnes, a children’s book author, told Alabama station WIAT Thursday (Jan. 26) that he believes school officials in Hoover and Alabaster, Ala., canceled his book readings, scheduled for Black History Month, without explanation for political reasons–motivated by fear and ignorance.
District administrator calls for 'privileged white voices' to be dismissed from curriculum plans in California
A California district administrator blasted 'white voices' from being considered in the state's curriculum standards and called for a more extreme version of a Black Lives Matter curriculum.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | School Choice: A terrible policy with terrible consequences
Iowa Republicans’ school choice bill will weaken our education system. The signature piece of legislation proposed during the opening of the 2023 legislative session would introduce a universal Education Savings Account that parents could open for a child currently enrolled in elementary, middle, or high school. The accounts are...
More Texas School Districts Are Going To New 4-Day School Weeks
A lot more Texas school districts are going to 4-day school weeks, some made the switch this year and some will convert next school year. Does this mean that Midland/Odessa schools will be converting soon?. This past Friday (January 20) another school district in Texas committed to going to a...
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
North Dakota Governor Burgum sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Walz and several other state leaders urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
Illinois Gov. Pritzker hits DeSantis, warns of Florida's 'racist and homophobic laws' amid AP controversy
J.B. Pritzker is criticizing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his administration blocked the College Board's African American Studies AP from being taught in the state.
DeSantis thinks Americans misunderstand him. Critics think he is erasing minority voices
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - In recent months, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has become a controversial figure in the political landscape due to his attempts to reduce the rights of minorities in the state.
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
Winsome Sears slams teachers unions over Virginia merit mayhem: 'Making education in their own image'
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears calls out "rogue educators" and teachers unions over the merit awards scandal, criticizing the push for woke ideology in schools on "Cavuto Live."
Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools
LAVEEN VILLAGE, Ariz. (AP) — During seventh grade at Phoenix Indian School, Pershlie Ami signed up to go on what the school called an “outing” — promoted as opportunities for Native American students to earn spending money off campus. They were opportunities — for cheap labor....
Minnesota Democrat argues for menstrual products in boys' bathrooms: 'Not all who menstruate are female'
The Minnesota Legislature is considering a bill that would require all public and charter schools to make menstrual products available in girl and boy restrooms.
Ohio school district sued after allowing transgender students access to communal bathrooms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents and students backed by a national legal group are challenging an Ohio school district in federal court for allowing transgender students to use communal restrooms consistent with their gender identity. American First Legal is suing Dayton-area Bethel Local School District, alleging school officials violated the religious liberty of 18 anonymous […]
An Idaho Republican said he's 'embarrassed' and apologized after comparing women's health to having 'milked a few cows'
"If you want some ideas on repro and the women's health thing, I have some definite opinions," Rep. Jack Nelsen, a "lifelong dairy farmer," said.
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
Comments / 3