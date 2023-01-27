‘Babylon’ depicts the hedonism of Hollywood in the old times, but even Margot Robbie thought the drug-use in the movie was a bit excessive. Margot Robbie’s Babylon has been scandalising people left, right, and centre for not just its hardcore depiction of Hollywood life, but also the excess substance-use in the movie. According to Robbie, however, the movie would have had even more copious amounts of substances had she not intervened.

