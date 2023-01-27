Read full article on original website
pharmacytimes.com
Impact of Pharmacist-Led Diabetes Management
A community-based multidisciplinary team can have a significant impact addressing health disparities and diabetes management. More than 11% of American adults have diabetes, with an estimated annual total of $327 billion spent on medical costs and loss of work productivity related to the disease.1. Diabetes disproportionately affects people of lower...
pharmacytimes.com
Clinical Overview: Lecanemab for the Treatment of Alzheimer Disease
Promising results for lecanemab's efficacy in patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia associated with Alzheimer disease were accompanied by reports of adverse effects associated with treatment. Lecanemab (Leqembi) is a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody that reduces forms insoluble amyloid beta (Aβ) proteins responsible for...
MedicalXpress
Type 2 diabetes drug shown to reduce major cardiovascular events in men more than women
A new Australian population-based cohort study by Monash University has directly compared two classes of drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes (T2D) and found that one of the two classes is associated with a greater reduction of major adverse cardiovascular events in men than in women. The two classes...
WNYT
Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
diabetesdaily.com
Why Metformin Is No Longer the First Drug Option for Type 2 Diabetes
Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
What It Means When You Have Mucus In Your Stool
It's normal to have mucus in your stool -- in small amounts. But when there's a large amount in your stool, it could be a sign of an underlying health issue.
An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.
Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.
Gizmodo
Scientists Are Testing an Old Cough Medicine as a Parkinson's Disease Treatment
An important clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease has just gotten underway in the UK. The placebo-controlled Phase III trial will test whether a long-existing cough medication can slow down the progression of the neurodegenerative condition and improve people’s quality of life. Earlier studies have suggested that the drug can interact with brain proteins key to the development of Parkinson’s.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Could old antipsychotic drugs be an alternative to metformin?
A new study finds that an older class of antipsychotic medications can lower blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes. These drugs may address the needs of people who cannot take existing diabetes medications, or for whom they have become less effective. The antipsychotics address the expression of an...
According to the research, not brushing your teeth can increase cancer risk by 75%
Researchers at Queen's University Belfast found that poor oral hygiene increased the risk of developing liver cancer by a significant amount. Those with conditions such as painful or bleeding gums, mouth ulcers, and loose teeth were 75 percent more likely to develop hepatocellular carcinoma according to research published in the United European Gastroenterology journal. Primary liver cancer of this type is the most common type.
Asthenia: The common signs of pancreatic cancer that appears in 86% of cases according to the research
Pancreatic cancer, characterized by a poor prognosis, is one of the worst diagnoses in the group of cancers. However, this culprit can also be treated if detected early. Asthenia could be your body’s subtle way of warning you of ongoing pancreatic cancer.
ajmc.com
COPD Lowers Chances of Survival and Raises Health Care Costs After Surgery, Study Finds
Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are more likely to die in the year after undergoing surgery and rack up higher health care costs post-operation, study finds. A study found that patients with a diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) were 61% more likely to die in the...
The researcher found that an extract of nigella Sativa seed oil can kill approximately 80% of the pancreatic cancer
Herbs used in traditional medicine in many Middle Eastern countries can help fight pancreatic cancer, one of the most difficult cancers to treat. Researchers at Kimmel Cancer and Jefferson in Philadelphia discovered that thymoquinone, a derivative of black cumin seed oil, inhibited the growth of pancreatic cancer cells. It also killed them by promoting the process of cell death.
pharmacytimes.com
Phase 3 Trial Showed Zolbetuximab Significantly Improved Survival In Patients with Metastatic Gastric, Gastroesophageal Cancers
Zolbetuximab treatment reduced risk of death by 25% compared to placebo. Based on the results of the phase 3 SPOTLIGHT trial, zolbetuximab (Astellas Pharma), an investigational first-in-class Claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2) targeted monoclonal antibody, and mFOLFOX6, a combination regimen of oxaliplatin, leucovorin, and fluorouracil, were found to increase progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with CLDN18.2-positive, HER2-negative, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma, compared to placebo. During the trial, PFS was the primary endpoint for the treatment arm, with secondary endpoints of overall survival (OS), objective response rate (ORR), duration of response (DoR), safety, tolerability, and quality-of-life.
massdevice.com
FDA approves Abbott’s spinal cord stimulation system for diabetic peripheral neuropathy
Abbott (NYSE:ABT) announced today that the FDA approved its spinal cord stimulation system for treating painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN). The Proclaim XR SCS system offers relief to patients with DPN, a debilitating complication of diabetes. These patients need alternatives to traditional treatment approaches like oral medication. Users of Proclaim XR can also use Abbott’s NeuroSphere virtual clinic.
New booster falls short on US protection against COVID: CDC report
Americans who got their COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine are not fully protected against getting sick, according to a new report. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report that said the updated boosters were just 48% effective at preventing symptomatic infection from the XBB variant of the disease. The World Health Organization has a 50% threshold to deem a vaccine effective — meaning the bivalent shots fall just below their benchmark when targeting the dominant XBB strain. However, the CDC noted that the main function of the vaccine is to prevent hospitalization and death, rather than transmission and minor illness from the...
iheart.com
FDA Pulls Emergency Authorization Of Antibody Treatment For COVID-19
The Food and Drug Administration has pulled the emergency use authorization for a monoclonal antibody treatment that was used to provide additional protection against COVID-19 for people who are immunocompromised. The FDA said that Evusheld, which is made by AstraZeneca, does not provide protection against the XBB.1.5. BQ.1, BQ.1.1, and...
Medical News Today
What are the early signs of heart failure?
Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
Healthline
Here’s Why Multiple Myeloma Is Considered a Blood Cancer
Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer because it forms in plasma cells, a kind of white blood cell that creates antibodies. Multiple myeloma, sometimes called myeloma, is uncommon. About. in the United States has a lifetime risk of developing multiple myeloma (less than 1%). The overproduction of plasma...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Sutimlimab-jome with Long-Term Safety, Efficacy Data for Cold Agglutinin Disease
The updated label now includes patients with cold agglutinin disease with or without a history of transfusions. The FDA has approved an expanded label for sutimlimab-jome (Enjaymo, Sanofi) with new long-term safety and efficacy data for individuals with cold agglutinin disease (CAD), to now include patients with or without a history of transfusions.
