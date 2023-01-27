ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
archiscene.net

Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter design New Station Building in Gothenburg

Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter have won the competition for a new classical station building in central Gothenburg as part of the completion of Västlänken railway. “As soon as the four architectural proposals were revealed, it was clear that one proposal showed an unusual sharpness and a captivating design that immediately caught the jury’s attention.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy