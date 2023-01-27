ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Homelessness: Gov. Kotek's $130 million plan

By The News Guard
The News Guard
The News Guard
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i0qBh_0kTWyVfr00

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has announced details of her urgent request to state lawmakers to invest $130 million toward reducing the number of unsheltered Oregonians in 2023.

There are approximately 18,000 Oregonians experiencing homelessness in Oregon, and approximately 11,000 of those households are unsheltered, according to a release from Kotek's office.

The governor's investment request has been paired with a statewide emergency order declaring a Homelessness State of Emergency, signed on Jan. 10, the during Kotek's first full day in office.

The spending plan

The spending package will aim to provide immediate relief to at least 1,200 unsheltered Oregonians, prevent nearly 9,000 households from becoming homeless, expand the state’s shelter capacity by 600 new beds, increase sanitation services, and ensure a coordinated, equitable response to the homelessness emergency.

The package will invest in both statewide strategies as well as focused investments to reduce unsheltered homelessness in emergency areas.

Kotek said she she has had preliminary conversations with legislative leaders and looks forward to working with them to finalize the package.

The Governor's initial proposal includes the following elements:

Prevent vulnerable households from becoming homeless

$33.6 million to prevent 8,750 households from becoming homeless by funding rent assistance and other eviction prevention services.

Add shelter beds and housing navigators

$23.8 million to add 600 low-barrier shelter beds statewide and hire more housing navigators to ensure unsheltered Oregonians can get connected to the shelter and services they need.

Rehouse unsheltered households

$54.4 million to rehouse at least 1,200 unsheltered households by funding prepaid rental assistance, block leasing at least 600 vacant homes, landlord guarantees and incentives, and other re-housing services.

Support Oregon Tribes

$5 million to support emergency response directly to the nine sovereign tribes in the State of Oregon.

Ensure equitable outcomes

$5 million to increase capacity for culturally responsive organizations to support equitable outcomes of the homelessness state of emergency.

Support local sanitation services

$2 million to support local communities for sanitation services.

Coordinate emergency response

$1.8 million to support the emergency response being coordinated by the Office of Emergency Management and Oregon Housing and Community Services.

Kotek said these urgent investments will address the homelessness emergency facing communities across Oregon today, but it is only one piece of the larger strategy required to address this humanitarian crisis.

The Governor’s recommended budget builds on these targeted investments to ensure that the state is reducing homelessness and providing resources to address this issue in every corner of Oregon, according to the release.

Oregon must simultaneously address its lack of affordable housing, according to Kotek.

That will take local, state, federal, nonprofit, and private sectors working together to make progress towards an ambitious statewide housing production target of 36,000 homes per year—an 80 percent increase over recent construction trends, the release states.

“I am urging the legislature to take up this investment package as quickly as possible," Kotek said. "Unsheltered Oregonians need relief now, and our local communities need the support to provide that relief. This is only the first step. Together, we can act with the urgency people across our state are demanding. Bold ideas, concrete solutions, disciplined follow through. That’s how we can deliver results, this year, and in the years to follow."

Comments / 2

Related
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Renters urge Oregon legislators to restore pandemic protections from eviction

Renters and tenant advocates on Monday urged Oregon lawmakers to revive some pandemic eviction protections, while critics warned that restoring those regulations would make landlords raise rent or stop leasing altogether.  Senate Bill 799, discussed in the Senate Housing Committee, would postpone evictions for not paying rent for up to 60 days while tenants seek […] The post Renters urge Oregon legislators to restore pandemic protections from eviction appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR ANNOUNCES BUDGET PACKAGE TO REDUCE HOMELESSNESS

Governor Tina Kotek has announced details of her request to state lawmakers to invest $130 million toward reducing the number of unsheltered Oregonians this year. A release said currently, there are approximately 18,000 Oregonians experiencing homelessness in Oregon, and approximately 11,000 of those households are unsheltered. The request was paired with a statewide emergency order declaring a Homeless State of Emergency, which was signed on January 10th, the Governor’s first full day of office.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon lawmakers propose bills to tamp down prescription costs

Oregon lawmakers are considering legislation to rein in soaring prescription drug prices for Oregonians and help rural independent pharmacies stay open. Prescriptions are an expensive part of Oregonians’ health care, especially for specialty or cancer medications necessary to treat life-threatening illnesses. The highest priced drug in Oregon in 2022 was Carvykti, a new drug that […] The post Oregon lawmakers propose bills to tamp down prescription costs appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon bill would extend protections for renters facing eviction

SALEM, Ore. — A bill aimed at reforming Oregon's eviction system to reduce homelessness got a first committee hearing in the Oregon Legislature Monday. Senate Bill 799 would give cash-strapped tenants more time to come up with a plan before being evicted for nonpayment of rent. The legislation would...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms

Oregon has more miles of polluted waterways than any other state. Meanwhile, residents in Northeast Oregon are fighting for safe drinking water after decades of contamination.  Our mounting water crisis is playing out against a backdrop of climate change-driven mega-drought that threatens water scarcity statewide. Legislators in Salem must see these events for what they […] The post Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Yahoo Sports

Oregon faces dire water future, state audit finds

Oregon’s system for managing water is fragmented, underfunded and uncoordinated, according to a report released Thursday by the Secretary of State’s office. Climate change, drought, overallocation of surface and groundwater, and the increasing presence of contaminants will present challenges the state is not prepared to confront, according to the report, titled “State Leadership Must Take Action to Protect Water Security for all Oregonians.”
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers

The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Measure 110 a successful disaster

Perhaps the grant process for Measure 110 has not been “effective,” (“Audit: Oregon’s drug decriminalization Measure 110 shows $33 million in grants drew scant evidence of effectiveness,” Jan. 19). But from my vantage point, Measure 110 itself has been very effective. How? The price of...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

Oregon gas prices are back on the rise, echoing nationwide increases

CHICAGO (KTVZ) -- Average gasoline prices in Oregon have risen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.73/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,307 stations in Oregon. Prices in Oregon are 5.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 16.5 cents per gallon lower...
OREGON STATE
kpic

Utility companies ask Oregon lawmakers for collaboration to protect substations

Multiple power substations have been the target of deliberate attacks in recent months both in the pacific northwest and nationally. Two men in Washington state were charged in connection with attacks on substations in Pierce County over the Christmas holiday. Also in December, thousands of North Carolina customers lost power because of an attack.
OREGON STATE
naturalresourcereport.com

$15,000 reward for wolf killer

Whoever knows the identity of the poacher who killed a collared Oregon male wolf in October could claim a $15,000 reward. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service initially offered $5,000, but the Oregon Wildlife Coalition recently added money to boost the reward to $15,000. Agencies first released news of the killing of the federally protected wolf known as OR-103 in December. The wolf, which had traveled south to California, had a paw injury and preyed on easier-to-hunt livestock while in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Government Investigation Finds Oregon Water Security Situation Unresolved

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan characterized the 70-page advisory report issued on Thursday as a call to action for Governor Tina Kotek, the state Legislature, and state agencies. She stressed the need of reaching a consensus on the group’s duties and responsibilities with regard to water conservation. “We need...
OREGON STATE
The News Guard

The News Guard

Lincoln County, OR
1K+
Followers
999
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Guard covers local news in the Lincoln County area of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thenewsguard.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy