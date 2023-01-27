ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
korncountry.com

Columbus Young Professionals group is back

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce (CACC) announces the return of the Columbus Young Professionals (CYP) program in 2023. Professional development and social opportunities are available throughout the year. CACC has partnered with The Academic Achievement Center to present the first three professional development sessions. CYP helps you gain the skills needed for career success and builds a deeper community connection through increased self-understanding through this series of workshops.
COLUMBUS, IN
korncountry.com

Nominations for BCSC Teacher of Year now accepted

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Every year, the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation (BCSC) recognizes its teachers within each building and at the state level by participating in the Indiana Teacher of the Year Program. You can be part of this celebration by nominating teachers that make a difference in the lives...
COLUMBUS, IN
KISS 106

This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana

If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely give them a try.
INDIANA STATE
korncountry.com

‘Swine & Dine’ opens in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Area Visitors Center is welcoming a new business to downtown Columbus. Business partners, and mother-daughter duo Lindy and Catie Rix are opening their new culinary-focused experience and event venue, Swine & Dine, this Friday, February 3, at 412 Washington St., between Dell Brothers and the Savory Swine.
COLUMBUS, IN
korncountry.com

Black History Month Columbus opening ceremony, event calendar announced

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Leaders from the African American Fund, Paths to Success, the NAACP Columbus/Bartholomew chapter, Taylor Bros., and the African American Pastors Alliance have announced the launch of Black History Month Columbus (BHMC). See the calendar of events for the month’s festivities here. The opening ceremony, on...
COLUMBUS, IN
Ted Rivers

5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to Miss

Indiana isn’t just home to the Indianapolis 500 and a world-famous college basketball team—it’s also been the backdrop to some of Hollywood’s most iconic films. From romantic comedies to baseball dramas, these five movies perfectly capture the magic of The Hoosier State.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.

One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Columbus police believe man committed business robberies

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A man who police say is responsible for multiple business burglaries on the east side of Columbus has been arrested. The Columbus Police Department said Monday that Jeron McDonald, 27, was arrested early Thursday morning. Police say several early morning burglaries have happened at businesses where a rock was used to break glass to enter the buildings.
COLUMBUS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy