korncountry.com
Columbus Young Professionals group is back
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce (CACC) announces the return of the Columbus Young Professionals (CYP) program in 2023. Professional development and social opportunities are available throughout the year. CACC has partnered with The Academic Achievement Center to present the first three professional development sessions. CYP helps you gain the skills needed for career success and builds a deeper community connection through increased self-understanding through this series of workshops.
korncountry.com
Nominations for BCSC Teacher of Year now accepted
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Every year, the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation (BCSC) recognizes its teachers within each building and at the state level by participating in the Indiana Teacher of the Year Program. You can be part of this celebration by nominating teachers that make a difference in the lives...
wbiw.com
No.6 Stars to start sectional title defense against Jennings County in first round
BEDFORD – Of all the amazing streaks in Bedford North Lawrence’s remarkable program history, the current sectional domination – it could be argued, and that debate is interesting – is possibly the most impressive. Yes, BNL won 88 consecutive regular-season games during the Pete Pritchett era....
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely give them a try.
korncountry.com
‘Swine & Dine’ opens in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Area Visitors Center is welcoming a new business to downtown Columbus. Business partners, and mother-daughter duo Lindy and Catie Rix are opening their new culinary-focused experience and event venue, Swine & Dine, this Friday, February 3, at 412 Washington St., between Dell Brothers and the Savory Swine.
Metropolis Magazine
Inside the Fight to Save Two Saarinen Churches in Columbus, Indiana
The small city has a wealth of modernist architecture, but preserving it isn’t always straightforward, the contrasting fates of two churches by Eero and Eliel Saarinen show why. Photography: Hadley Fruits.
korncountry.com
Black History Month Columbus opening ceremony, event calendar announced
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Leaders from the African American Fund, Paths to Success, the NAACP Columbus/Bartholomew chapter, Taylor Bros., and the African American Pastors Alliance have announced the launch of Black History Month Columbus (BHMC). See the calendar of events for the month’s festivities here. The opening ceremony, on...
5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to Miss
Indiana isn’t just home to the Indianapolis 500 and a world-famous college basketball team—it’s also been the backdrop to some of Hollywood’s most iconic films. From romantic comedies to baseball dramas, these five movies perfectly capture the magic of The Hoosier State.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
Another central Indy car dealership accused of unfair document fees
Earlier this month, more than 170,000 Hoosiers received a check in the mail from auto doc fee litigation. Now we’ve learned another dealership group is being accused of the same thing.
Ascension Medical Group announces 11 more facility closures
Ascension confirmed within the next 90 days, multiple Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent locations will partially or fully discontinue services.
wdrb.com
3 adults, teen arrested in assault and robbery of man in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were arrested in southern Indiana after a man told police he was robbed at gunpoint and hit with a crowbar. According to the Jefferson County (Indiana) Sheriff's Office, a man who was bleeding and had obvious injuries approached a deputy on patrol on Jan. 24.
WISH-TV
Columbus police believe man committed business robberies
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A man who police say is responsible for multiple business burglaries on the east side of Columbus has been arrested. The Columbus Police Department said Monday that Jeron McDonald, 27, was arrested early Thursday morning. Police say several early morning burglaries have happened at businesses where a rock was used to break glass to enter the buildings.
953wiki.com
Jefferson County lawmakers invite local students to page at Statehouse
STATEHOUSE (Jan. 26, 2023) – Jefferson County legislators invite local students to spend a day serving as a House page at the Indiana Statehouse during the 2023 legislative session. According to State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg), Hoosier students ages 13 to 18 can sign up to page, and assist...
Snow, sleet lead to slick spots, hazardous road conditions in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Road conditions deteriorated quickly Monday as light snow and sleet fell in central Indiana. A Winter Weather Advisory remained in effect for much of the viewing area until 12 p.m.; the advisory was extended for some counties until 2 p.m. Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day. The National Weather Service warned […]
wslmradio.com
Local News Digital
Juvenile arrested for third North Vernon school intimidation incident
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – A Jennings County High School student has been arrested in connection to a third intimidation incident at Jennings County school in a period of four days. School Resource Officer (SRO) Matt Staples was told of an intimidating statement made by a Jennings County High School...
