redoakexpress.com
Partnership with Western Iowa Tourism declined by supervisors
The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors declined to renew a partnership with Western Iowa Tourism region at its Jan. 17 meeting. The organization was requesting a partnership amount of $500. Among the statistics were that the organization provided a 36 county Freedom Rock guide in Iowa Welcome Centers and was active on social media.
redoakexpress.com
Red Oak Rehab & Care Center Receives 2023 Customer Experience Award from Pinnacle Quality Insight
Red Oak Rehab & Care Center announced that Pinnacle Quality Insight presented them with a 2023 Customer Experience Award, with honors in the categories of Overall Satisfaction, Nursing Care, Cleanliness, Individual Needs, Communication from Facility, Response to Problems, Dignity and Respect, Recommend to Others, Activities, Admission Process, Safety and Security and Overall Customer Experience.
redoakexpress.com
Linda Hultquist, 75
Linda Hultquist, 75, Creston, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Southern Hills Specialty Care in Osceola. Linda Sue Hultquist, daughter of Vincent Carl Adel Hultquist and Laverne Josephine (Swanson) Hultquist, was born on Sept. 13, 1947, in Red Oak. Linda and her family moved to Creston when she was young. Linda graduated from Creston High School with the class of 1965.
