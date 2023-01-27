Read full article on original website
Is banana good for you? Find out what the experts say
Postgraduate in Nutritional Support/Bachelor in Nutrition · 13 years of experience · Argentina. Banana is a very nutritious food, it contains fiber, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin B6. This nutrients may have a number of health benefits, such as reducing the risk oh high blood pressure and heart failure.
One Senior Place: As you get older, your sleep habits change. Here's how to improve sleep
Q: Years ago, I slept like a rock. Could my age be affecting my sleep?. A: It is well documented that adequate, quality sleep is necessary throughout your lifetime. The amount of sleep you need varies with age. Growing children need more sleep than adults. According to the National Institute...
Sleeping late isn’t a sign of laziness. Stop the circadian-rhythm shaming
It’s January, the month of new year’s resolutions and other doomed efforts at self-improvement. And what better way to make more of one’s life than rising earlier to seize the day?. At least that’s what the voice in my head says as I hit the snooze alarm...
The #1 Nutrient for Brain Health As You Age, According to a Dietitian
Let's face it, we're all looking for ways to stay sharp as we get older. Whether you watched a loved one struggle with cognitive decline or simply want to be proactive for your own health, we see you. While your daily dose of the trendy Wordle or alternative game app may certainly be keeping your brain engaged, there's another missing link you may want to consider adding to your regular routine: omega-3 fatty acids. Here's everything you need to know about omega-3s and brain health as you age.
Mental Health Myths and Facts
Humans are a curious lot. Sometimes curiosity leads to myth and misinformation; other times, it leads to fact and understanding. Considering that so much of our brains and bodies are still a mystery, it should be no surprise that we’re plagued with myths about what can affect them. Most of us have grown up believing that there are certain things you can’t do if you have a mental illness – whether that opinion is valid depends on the mental illness in question.
Coffee with Milk May Have an Anti-Inflammatory Effect
Can something as simple as a cup of coffee with milk have an anti-inflammatory effect on humans? Apparently so, according to a new study from the University of Copenhagen. A combination of proteins and antioxidants doubles the anti-inflammatory properties in immune cells. The researchers hope to be able to study the health effects on humans.
Ask an expert: Walnuts vs pecans: which is healthier?
Bachelor of Science - BS - Human Nutritional Science · 3 years of experience · Canada. Both nuts contains healthy (unsaturated) fats are therefore a good source of energy. Pecans tend to have more vitamins, whereas, walnuts tend to have more minerals. Overall, the nutritional profile of pecans and walnuts are quite similar. Both nuts can serve as a great snack.
Waking up at 5 a.m. every day could improve your life—here’s how to make it work for you
Seize the day, we’re told. For some, that means getting up at the crack of dawn—or, more precisely, at 5 a.m. to jump-start the day. The early morning wakeup has even become a TikTok trend coined the “five-to-nine before the nine-to-five,” where video montages illustrate a slow morning aesthetic of self-affirmations, workouts, and maybe even a head start into planning for the work day. It can make the rest of the world feel lazy.
Step Up! Here's How to Start a Healthy Walking Habit
Want to get healthy and start a walking routine? Experts offer tips on the best way to begin. Buy some good, supportive shoes and start small, adding more steps with each workout. If you have a busy day, grab the steps wherever you can, such as walking up a few...
Taking milk with your coffee could be good for your health
A barista pouring milk into coffee. Deposit PhotosCombined with protein, coffee's antioxidants may have inflammation-fighting abilities.
The surprising health benefits of potatoes, according to a dietitian
The hearty and reliable potato has been an inexpensive and beloved side dish for hundreds of years. Through the centuries, the potato has been transformed into many forms, like fries, chips, tots and mashes. And although many preparations of the spud include excess fat and sodium, the potato on its own is a nutritious and versatile vegetable.
Preserving optimal vision with strategies for keeping your eyes healthy
Preserving optimal vision with strategies for keeping your eyes healthy. As human beings, our eyesight is one of our most precious senses. It allows us to navigate the world around us, to appreciate its beauty, and to connect with others. However, our eyes are also vulnerable to a variety of environmental and health-related factors that can affect their performance over time. In this guide, we will discuss the steps that you can take to maintain optimal eye health and protect your vision for years to come.
Banana Consumption: How Many is Too Many? Expert's Opinion
Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. There is no specific quantity of bananas that you can eat however, it is important to note that bananas are high in fiber and if consumed in excess this can result in gastrointestinal side effects such as gas formation, cramping and diarrhea.
Safe Use of Dietary Supplements
Many people take dietary supplements unaware of their hidden side effects, some of which are unpleasant or dangerous. Which are the risky or even hazardous supplements? Read this article to give yourself a supplement health check-up. Some people need to take supplements if, for instance, their body is deficient in,...
A Single Practice to Transform and Potentially Extend Life
The health benefits of meditation are innumerable including potentially increasing one's lifespan. Eliminating what the Buddhists call monkey mind is a surefire way to become more present to your life. Higher social standing, once measured by leisure, is now measured by busyness. I have a confession: I once was a...
Blueberry: Nutrition advice from experts
“Blueberries can help to prevent infections” - Felicitas Bouche Ocampo, Nutrition Professor, Bachelor's Human Nutritional Sciences. “Prevent the common cold by snacking on blueberries often” - Jacomie Nel, Master of Science (M.Sc. , Dietetics/Dietitian) → Blueberry: See more perspectives. → Love Blueberry? Get nutritional facts, tips from health...
Study Results Show Link Between Moderate or Vigorous Physical Activity and Brain Power
When replaced with just 6 to 7 minutes daily of light-intensity exercise or sedentary behavior, data show poorer cognitive performance. The time spent in moderate and vigorous physical activity (MVPA) every day is linked to mid-life brain power, according to the results of a study published online in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health.
Lifestyle Trend Goes Mainstream as Baby Boomers Embrace Minimalism
There’s a cultural shift taking place right before our eyes. The generation that created consumerism is now embracing the idea of choosing to live with less… much less!. For years, baby boomers’ big wallets and significant disposable income allowed them to buy big houses, fill them up with lots of beautiful stuff, then to buy even bigger houses, and fill them up with even more stuff… and so it continued.
The new science of dementia: Everything you need to know, from causes to risk factors
It's not an inevitable part of ageing. Terry Pratchett, the author of the Discworld novels, described his dementia as an “embuggerance”. “I’ve given up my driving licence because I didn’t feel confident driving,” he told the BBC in 2008, soon after he was diagnosed. “And if I’ve got something inside out, it’s a little bit puzzling getting it the right way around again.”
The five-a-day fallacy: How to actually get enough fruit and veg in your diet
Five-a-day may be catchy, but according to health experts, it's not always the best for our diet. Five-a-day started out as a health marketing slogan in the US. “[It was] loosely linked to populations that had more fruit and vegetables having lower risk of heart disease or longer lives,” says Dr Duane Mellor, a British Dietetic Association spokesperson and registered dietitian. “The World Health Organization data now shows eating half a kilo of fruit and vegetables daily is a minimum to see lower instances of disease.”
