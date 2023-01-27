ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley School’s Request to NY Gov Regarding Covid Vaccine

A Hudson Valley School district recently made some news via a letter they sent to the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul. The letter was sent from the Brewster Central School District of Putnam County and in it, the school stated that they are not in support of the current COVID-19 mandates for students. The school also detailed why it was that they collectively came to this decision.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Adams, Banks are refusing to fight for good public schools on multiple fronts

Perhaps Michael Bloomberg’s greatest achievement as mayor was fostering the creation of more good public schools in the city, giving middle-class families more reason to stay and lower-income parents real hope for their kids. Mayor Bill de Blasio then went to war on those schools — and the Eric Adams administration keeps blinking on undoing the damage. Part of Blas’ war was prolonged assault on charters. But another was an attack on selective middle and high schools in the name of “equity.” And the results are now in from one of the most controversial moves: the “Diversity Plan” imposed on Brooklyn’s...
BROOKLYN, NY
nyp.org

Dr. Asad Siddiqi Named Chief of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Dr. Asad Siddiqi, a leading rehabilitation medicine physician who specializes in the comprehensive management of acute and chronic sports injuries, has been named chief of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. Dr. Siddiqi is also an assistant professor of clinical rehabilitation medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine and adjunct assistant professor of rehabilitation and regenerative medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

New video surfaces of CUNY law student missing for 3 weeks

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) – The brother of CUNY law student Jordan Taylor, who disappeared more than three weeks ago, said surveillance footage has turned up showing the 29-year-old walking slowly past the Goldman Sachs building in Lower Manhattan at 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 7. “He was walking past the Goldman Sachs building, heading uptown,” the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

One-on-one with Assistant Chief Olufunmilola Obe

Assistant Chief Olufunmilola Obe, a commanding officer from Manhattan North, joined NY1’s Dean Meminger Sunday evening to discuss her journey in the NYPD, goals for Manhattan North and more. Obe is one of the highest ranking Black women on the force. She was born in the U.S., but moved...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Long-abandoned NYC school heads to auction block

A judge has flunked this landlord’s last-ditch attempt to prevent a foreclosure.  Despite the owner’s efforts, a decades-vacant former East Village public school is set to hit the auction block this spring.  Gregg Singer has owned the hulking, 152,000-square-foot P.S. 64 since 1998, when he bought the site (which ceased being a school in 1977) for $3.15 million at auction, planning to turn the space into dorms. But those dreams were never realized: Its only tenant, the Charas/El Bohio Community Center, was evicted in 2001, and the historic structure has deteriorated into a local eyesore and a multi-pronged legal battle in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Just Salad Opens First Long Island Location, 3 More On The Way

NYC-based fast-casual restaurant chain, Just Salad is expanding to Long Island with four new locations opening this year. To kick things off, Just Salad is officially celebrating the grand opening of its first Long Island store in Commack this week, located at 6040 Jericho Turnpike. Looking ahead, the chain will additionally be opening a store in Westbury next month as well as two new restaurants in Huntington and Oceanside during Q2 2023 - creating over 70 total jobs within the Long Island community.
COMMACK, NY
longisland.com

Nassau County Police Department Reports Unusual Increase in Fatal and Non-Fatal Overdoses

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder report an unusual increase in both fatal and non-fatal overdoses from January 13th to January 18th, 2023. This could be attributed to counterfeit pills/opioids laced with fentanyl. If anyone is using non-prescribed drugs, they need to use extreme caution....
riverheadlocal

Cops: Two teens critically injured in single-car crash on Sound Avenue early Monday morning

Two teens were critically injured in a crash on Sound Avenue after midnight this morning, Riverhead Police said in a press release this afternoon. Police officers responded to a 911 call at about 12:30 a.m. reporting a motor vehicle accident near 2767 Sound Avenue, just west of the Osborn Avenue intersection. Officers arrived at the scene to find a 2017 Honda Civic had left the road and struck a tree, police said.
RIVERHEAD, NY

