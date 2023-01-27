Read full article on original website
Farmingdale middle school student saves best friend's life with Heimlich maneuver
Daniel Kelly gave his friend the Heimlich maneuver - clearing Anthony Agrillo's airway so he could breathe again.
In video circulating online, Staten Island high school teacher uses racial slur while talking to student; DOE investigating
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An incident involving a Tottenville High School teacher using a racial slur that was caught on video and is circulating on social media is under investigation by city education officials. In the video, posted to Snapchat and sent anonymously to the Advance/SILive.com, the teacher at...
Hudson Valley School’s Request to NY Gov Regarding Covid Vaccine
A Hudson Valley School district recently made some news via a letter they sent to the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul. The letter was sent from the Brewster Central School District of Putnam County and in it, the school stated that they are not in support of the current COVID-19 mandates for students. The school also detailed why it was that they collectively came to this decision.
Friends, family of missing Queens law student canvass for information
Friends and family of law student Jordan Taylor canvass for information Sunday. Jordan Taylor has been missing since Jan. 6 [ more › ]
brownstoner.com
Daily Links: Teachers’ Complaints Lead to Park Slope Middle School Principal’s Resignation
After Years of Living With Roommates, a Place to Call His Own [NYT]. Commander’s Promotion Sees Bed Stuy Precinct Council Member Resign [NYDN]. Migrants Refuse to Leave Hell’s Kitchen Hotel for Relocation to Brooklyn [NYP]. Join the Resistance! Park Slope’s ‘Operation Soup Joumou’ [Eagle]. Noma...
Community mourns loss of 17-year-old Jadeden Sanchez
Family described Jadeden as a thoughtful, introspective young man. He suffered from a heart condition.
Adams, Banks are refusing to fight for good public schools on multiple fronts
Perhaps Michael Bloomberg’s greatest achievement as mayor was fostering the creation of more good public schools in the city, giving middle-class families more reason to stay and lower-income parents real hope for their kids. Mayor Bill de Blasio then went to war on those schools — and the Eric Adams administration keeps blinking on undoing the damage. Part of Blas’ war was prolonged assault on charters. But another was an attack on selective middle and high schools in the name of “equity.” And the results are now in from one of the most controversial moves: the “Diversity Plan” imposed on Brooklyn’s...
29-year-old woman who allegedly tried to enroll in N.J. high school is a Rutgers grad
The 29-year-old woman who police said used a fake birth certificate to attempt to enroll at New Brunswick High School is a 2019 graduate of Rutgers University, a campus spokesperson said Friday. Hyejeong Shin, of New Brunswick, was charged Tuesday with providing a false government document with the intent to...
Turning tragedy into a legacy: Loved ones celebrate life of slain Bronx teen
Last April, News 12 reported that two 16-year-old girls and a 17-year-old boy were on their way home from school in Melrose around 2 p.m. when they were caught in the crossfire of gunshots on the corner of Saint Ann Avenue and East 156th Street.
nyp.org
Dr. Asad Siddiqi Named Chief of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Dr. Asad Siddiqi, a leading rehabilitation medicine physician who specializes in the comprehensive management of acute and chronic sports injuries, has been named chief of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. Dr. Siddiqi is also an assistant professor of clinical rehabilitation medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine and adjunct assistant professor of rehabilitation and regenerative medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.
New video surfaces of CUNY law student missing for 3 weeks
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) – The brother of CUNY law student Jordan Taylor, who disappeared more than three weeks ago, said surveillance footage has turned up showing the 29-year-old walking slowly past the Goldman Sachs building in Lower Manhattan at 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 7. “He was walking past the Goldman Sachs building, heading uptown,” the […]
NY1
One-on-one with Assistant Chief Olufunmilola Obe
Assistant Chief Olufunmilola Obe, a commanding officer from Manhattan North, joined NY1’s Dean Meminger Sunday evening to discuss her journey in the NYPD, goals for Manhattan North and more. Obe is one of the highest ranking Black women on the force. She was born in the U.S., but moved...
Long-abandoned NYC school heads to auction block
A judge has flunked this landlord’s last-ditch attempt to prevent a foreclosure. Despite the owner’s efforts, a decades-vacant former East Village public school is set to hit the auction block this spring. Gregg Singer has owned the hulking, 152,000-square-foot P.S. 64 since 1998, when he bought the site (which ceased being a school in 1977) for $3.15 million at auction, planning to turn the space into dorms. But those dreams were never realized: Its only tenant, the Charas/El Bohio Community Center, was evicted in 2001, and the historic structure has deteriorated into a local eyesore and a multi-pronged legal battle in the...
longisland.com
Just Salad Opens First Long Island Location, 3 More On The Way
NYC-based fast-casual restaurant chain, Just Salad is expanding to Long Island with four new locations opening this year. To kick things off, Just Salad is officially celebrating the grand opening of its first Long Island store in Commack this week, located at 6040 Jericho Turnpike. Looking ahead, the chain will additionally be opening a store in Westbury next month as well as two new restaurants in Huntington and Oceanside during Q2 2023 - creating over 70 total jobs within the Long Island community.
Hempstead reverend encourages civic action in wake of Tyre Nichols's death
In light of Nichols’s violent death, he encouraged congregants to make their voices heard and push for a change in laws.
longisland.com
Nassau County Police Department Reports Unusual Increase in Fatal and Non-Fatal Overdoses
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder report an unusual increase in both fatal and non-fatal overdoses from January 13th to January 18th, 2023. This could be attributed to counterfeit pills/opioids laced with fentanyl. If anyone is using non-prescribed drugs, they need to use extreme caution....
Yonkers PBA president: Tyre Nichols's 'horrifying' death will impact local policing
Hudson Valley residents and the nation at large were shocked by the bodycam video of Nichols’s fatal beating.
Cops: Two teens critically injured in single-car crash on Sound Avenue early Monday morning
Two teens were critically injured in a crash on Sound Avenue after midnight this morning, Riverhead Police said in a press release this afternoon. Police officers responded to a 911 call at about 12:30 a.m. reporting a motor vehicle accident near 2767 Sound Avenue, just west of the Osborn Avenue intersection. Officers arrived at the scene to find a 2017 Honda Civic had left the road and struck a tree, police said.
Fairfield County Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident.Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, age 46, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135…
Police: 2 Huntington restaurants cited for New York State Liquor Authority violations
The Ivy Kitchen and Bar on Wall Street and Nag's Head Ale House on New York Avenue were both issued multiple violations from the SLA and the Town of Huntington Fire Marshall.
