GoColumbialions.com
Kaitlyn Davis Named Ivy League Player of the Week
PRINCETON, N.J. — Following her triple-double over the weekend, Columbia women's basketball senior Kaitlyn Davis has been named Ivy League Player of the Week. The league office announced its weekly selection Monday afternoon. Davis notched the first triple-double in the history of the Columbia women's basketball program, which led...
GoColumbialions.com
Harvard Escapes Columbia with Two Victories
NEW YORK — The Columbia squash teams were defeated by Harvard on Sunday at the SL Green StreetSquash Center. Columbia's eighth-ranked women nearly pulled off the upset against No. 2 Harvard but were edged, 5-4. The ninth-ranked men fell to the top-ranked Crimson, 8-1. The home finale served as Senior Day. Prior to the start, the Lions acknowledged and honored the careers of Ellie McVeigh, Elizabeth Lentz, Hugh Camiener and Chaitanya Shah. All four joined the Lions in 2019 and were four-year members of the program.
GoColumbialions.com
Women’s Tennis Wraps Up ITA Kickoff Weekend
MALIBU, Calif. – Women's tennis wrapped up the ITA Kickoff Weekend with a 4-0 loss to Clemson on Sunday. The Lions drop to 1-3 to start the spring. Clemson struck first in doubles action as Sophia Hatton and Daniella Medvedeva defeated Shivani Amineni and Clarine Lerby, 6-2 in the No. 3 doubles. The Lions evened the doubles battle at the No. 1 spot as the team of Sophia Wang and Anna Zhang posted a 6-3 win over Eleni Louka and Cristina Mayorova. Clemson secured the doubles point with a win at the No. 2 spot. No. 50 Jenna Thompson and Samantha Buyckx defeated Rachele Rimondini and Michelle Xu, 7-5.
GoColumbialions.com
Wrestling Loses Conference Match to No. 5 Cornell
NEW YORK – Aaron Ayzerov earned the only bout win of the afternoon at 184 as the Lions lost to No. 5 Cornell, 30-3 on Sunday afternoon in Levien Gym. Columbia is now 3-6 overall in duals this season and 3-2 in EIWA duals. Jack Wehmeyer got the day...
GoColumbialions.com
Sullenberger, Han Win at Easton Youth & Collegiate Trophy Tournament
MANNHEIM, Pa. — Two Columbia archery first-years won gold in their respective divisions at the Easton/Lancaster Youth & Trophy Tournament. Sydney Sullenberger took first place in the women's collegiate compound, while Lillian Han won the women's collegiate recurve. Sullenberger and Han were two of five Lions to podium in...
