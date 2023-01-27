MALIBU, Calif. – Women's tennis wrapped up the ITA Kickoff Weekend with a 4-0 loss to Clemson on Sunday. The Lions drop to 1-3 to start the spring. Clemson struck first in doubles action as Sophia Hatton and Daniella Medvedeva defeated Shivani Amineni and Clarine Lerby, 6-2 in the No. 3 doubles. The Lions evened the doubles battle at the No. 1 spot as the team of Sophia Wang and Anna Zhang posted a 6-3 win over Eleni Louka and Cristina Mayorova. Clemson secured the doubles point with a win at the No. 2 spot. No. 50 Jenna Thompson and Samantha Buyckx defeated Rachele Rimondini and Michelle Xu, 7-5.

MALIBU, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO