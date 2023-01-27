This week, volunteer first responders showed again why they are essential to the Riverhead community. Riverhead Fire Department First Assistant Chief J.R. Renten and Firefighter Frank Greenwood, both town highway department workers on the job fixing sidewalks on Pulaski Street, raced into a burning building to rescue two elderly women. They dove head-first into danger with just the shirt on their backs — no safety equipment — to save the lives of strangers. They are true heroes and, as they were both quick to point out, just two of many first responders who would put their lives on the line every day of the week to save others.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO