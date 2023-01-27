ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hicksville, NY

midislandtimes.com

Levittown grads received Honorary Life Awards

Two graduates of the Levittown Public School District recently gave back to the community by constructing a pond in the courtyard of Northside Elementary School. For their efforts, they were awarded the school’s Honorary Life Award. The pond, which was completed last school year by Rob Fuentes and Kevin...
LEVITTOWN, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

PJS/T civic association announces big changes for community and civic

The Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Civic Association met at Comsewogue Public Library Tuesday, Jan. 24. The civic discussed public safety, the Lawrence Aviation Superfund site and its executive board transition. Suffolk County Police Officer John Efstathiou delivered the report on public safety, sharing various crime statistics and trends throughout the area.
PORT JEFFERSON STATION, NY
riverheadlocal

Our first responders are heroes — and Riverhead needs to work to keep them.

This week, volunteer first responders showed again why they are essential to the Riverhead community. Riverhead Fire Department First Assistant Chief J.R. Renten and Firefighter Frank Greenwood, both town highway department workers on the job fixing sidewalks on Pulaski Street, raced into a burning building to rescue two elderly women. They dove head-first into danger with just the shirt on their backs — no safety equipment — to save the lives of strangers. They are true heroes and, as they were both quick to point out, just two of many first responders who would put their lives on the line every day of the week to save others.
RIVERHEAD, NY
nassauobserver.com

Massapequa Seventh Grader Shares His Heart To Help The World

He’s only in seventh grade, but Ryan Hirschhorn already has a long history of helping others. The student at Berner Middle School in the Massapequa School District recently hosted an event to raise money for medical aid for Ukraine. Hearts for Ukraine, a fundraiser and celebration of art, was...
MASSAPEQUA, NY
longisland.com

New Health Center Opens on Long Island With Focus on Feminine Health Care

Tideline Center for Health & Aesthetics, a facility created to provide feminine health care as well as solutions for intimacy issues, recently opened its doors, offering an array of hormonal therapies, feminine rejuvenation, aesthetic treatments, and intimate reconstruction surgeries outstanding in a comfortable and safe state-of-the-art facility. Tideline's board-certified physicians,...
LAKE SUCCESS, NY
aerotechnews.com

Medal of Honor Monday: Army Pvt. 1st Class Garfield Langhorn

Army Pvt. 1st Class Garfield McConnell Langhorn was only 20 years old when he lost his life fighting in Vietnam. He sacrificed himself to save his fellow soldiers from harm in an act of valor that earned him the Medal of Honor. Langhorn was born to Garfield and Mary Langhorn...
RIVERHEAD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Town of Brookhaven to host Groundhog Day event at Holtsville Ecology Site

“Well, it’s Groundhog Day, again.” — quote from Groundhog Day (1993) Pennsylvania may have the legendary groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, but here in Suffolk County we have our very own prognosticator of prognosticators, Holtsville Hal. The cute little rodent with his buck teeth and short bushy tail will be the star of the day as the Holtsville Ecology Site & Animal Preserve celebrates Groundhog Day with a special event on Feb. 2. Hundreds will gather to hear Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro announce Holtsville Hal’s famous forecast.
HOLTSVILLE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

School bus safety program sparks dialogue within Suffolk County government

The Suffolk County School Bus Safety Program has drawn scrutiny from Republican county officials targeting the program for alleged mismanagement. Enacted unanimously by the county Legislature in 2021, this traffic safety program uses cameras attached near the stop arm of school buses to enforce the New York Vehicle and Traffic Law. The county has partnered with Virginia-based BusPatrol to operate the program.
longisland.com

Just Salad Opens First Long Island Location, 3 More On The Way

NYC-based fast-casual restaurant chain, Just Salad is expanding to Long Island with four new locations opening this year. To kick things off, Just Salad is officially celebrating the grand opening of its first Long Island store in Commack this week, located at 6040 Jericho Turnpike. Looking ahead, the chain will additionally be opening a store in Westbury next month as well as two new restaurants in Huntington and Oceanside during Q2 2023 - creating over 70 total jobs within the Long Island community.
COMMACK, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC civil service: Time is running out to apply for these law enforcement exams

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City opened several applications for civil service careers earlier this month — but time is running out for some law enforcement tests. The application period for exams opened on Jan. 4. Those included law enforcement careers such as correction officer, deputy city sheriff, police communications technician, police officer and school safety agent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau County's mysterious state of emergency may be illegal

Nassau County may have illegally declared a state of emergency for cybersecurity — a declaration that was not even known until revealed by the county's legal counsel. Deputy County Attorney Gregory Kalnitsky confirmed the existence of a state of emergency in a letter to the Herald. It was a response to a request from a reporter for more information on a cybersecurity contract approved by the county legislature's rules committee on Dec. 5. The Herald as sought basic information about the agreement, including who the contract is with, and how much it will cost taxpayers.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
27east.com

February at The Suffolk

Suffolk Theater in Riverhead is kicking it up a notch this February with shows featuring Broadway stars, Grammy nominated 1990s alt-rockers, a world-renowned acoustic guitarist, and everything in between. Tickets... more. On Saturday, February 4, at 8 p.m., singer-songwriter Caroline Doctorow will perform as part of ... by Staff Writer.
RIVERHEAD, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up.  Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
darientimes.com

Ridgefield mom, veterinarian dies at 39, leaving behind newborn son: 'Dr. Sobel will be missed immensely'

RIDGEFIELD — A local mother who was a familiar face to area pet owners at Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital in Danbury has died at 39, not long after giving birth to a baby boy. Dr. Kristin Sobel (Boyd), a resident of Ridgefield who worked as a veterinarian at Noah's Ark for almost five years, died unexpectedly, according to a message from the animal hospital. She died on Dec. 31 and left behind her husband, Jeffery Boyd, her son, Andrew Owen Boyd, her parents Marek and Krystyna Sobel, and extended family, according to her obituary.
RIDGEFIELD, CT

