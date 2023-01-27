ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Now

Local law enforcement react to Selma Police Department officer killed in line of duty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Various Kern County law enforcement agencies have sent statements out to send their condolences to the Selma Police Department. Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., 24, was shot by a suspect in Selma and later died at a Fresno hospital following an OIS Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. The suspect,23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon, was arrested and booked.
SELMA, CA
Bakersfield Now

Police officer shot in Selma has died, suspect in custody

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — Update: The Selma Police Department has confirmed the officer involved in Tuesday's shooting has died from his injuries after being taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Eric White Elementary School was locked down Tuesday morning following an officer-involved shooting. Shots were fired on Pine Street...
SELMA, CA
Bakersfield Now

Caught on Camera: Fight breaks out at Fresno Dave & Busters

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A fight that broke out at Dave & Busters was caught on camera Sunday in Fresno. The man who recorded the video says that he just went there to enjoy the end of the football game and to let his kids have some fun. He...
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Commercial building destroyed by fire near Manchester Center in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A commercial building caught on fire near the Manchester Center at Shields and Blackstone Avenues in Fresno early Monday morning. The Fresno Fire Department fire crews received a call around midnight about a fire at the Fagbule Glass House on Shields near the Hwy. 41 southbound on-ramp.
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy