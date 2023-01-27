Read full article on original website
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 7 things I never buy at the parks.
After working at the theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few tricks for how to save money on things like food and merchandise.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction
Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time
Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy Changes
Now that Bob Iger is once again Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, theme park fans have been hopeful that certain Bob Chapek-era changes will be reversed at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
Disney World Has a New, Free Family Activity
The theme park giant rarely gives you something for nothing, but it has added an event families will love.
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
disneyfanatic.com
Guests Report Ambulances Crowd Disney Park, Attraction Closes
Recent reports from a Disney Park Guest show that an attraction was shut down to fellow visitors, the reason for which was not immediately apparent. While the Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort are known to be “The Most Magical Place on Earth” and “The Happiest Place on Earth,” respectively, occasionally, things do happen at the Disney Parks that contrast that well-deserved and earned reputation.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Ruins Iconic Walt Disney Quote
On January 27, The Walt Disney Company will begin celebrating its 100th anniversary. While Disney theme parks worldwide will be celebrating the milestone, most of the events will take place at Disneyland Resort. There will be two new nighttime spectaculars — Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Park and World of Color – ONE at Disney California Adventure. There will also be specialty food available for a limited time, gorgeous merchandise, and decorations all throughout Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District.
WDW News Today
Disney100 Matterhorn Bobsleds Banner Lists Wrong Opening Year at Disneyland Resort
There’s a new series of banners on the tram route at Disneyland Resort, each one naming a different attraction, park, or movie and the year it debuted. Unfortunately, someone on the design team didn’t double-check their work and multiple banners have errors. Most egregiously, the banner for Matterhorn Bobsleds has the wrong year.
Popculture
#D100: Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of The Walt Disney Company With New Attractions and Fireworks
Disneyland in Anaheim, CA, is commemorating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, which began on Jan. 27. PopCulture.com Staff Writer Brenda Alexander was invited to an exclusive preview of the festivities, with a specially curated day of attractions and entertainment to enjoy the magic of Disney. We experienced a behind-the-scenes look at specialty merchandise in honor of the 100th year, themed foods, and character interaction. Apporportaely titled Disney100, the company and theme park's storytellers and creators, along with the fans and families of Disney, take a trip down memory lane and get a sneak peek into what's to come next.
The Differences Between Mickey And Minnie's Runaway Railway At Disneyland And Disney World
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway already exists at Walt Disney World, but the Disneyland version is different.
WDW News Today
New Open-Edition Pins at Disneyland Feature Mickey, Stitch & Others Enjoying Popular Disney Parks Attractions, The Muppets, and More
A new haul of open-edition pins has been discovered at Disneyland Resort, featuring the Fozzie Bear and Kermit, Mickey and Minnie, Stitch, and other beloved characters as they enjoy some popular Disney Parks attractions. Mickey Mouse and Stitch Space Mountain Pins – $11.99. Mickey Mouse races through space in...
Disneyland Celebrates Disney’s 100th Anniversary With New Mickey & Minnie Ride-Through Attraction
The celebration of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company at Disneyland begins today with the opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, a new feature that marks the first time the beloved mice have starred in a ride-through attraction at the Anaheim resort. The attraction is located in Disneyland’s Mickey’s Toontown, which will reopen March 8 following its year-long closure on March 9, 2022, for the land’s makeover. Related Story Disney Reorganization Looms Ahead Of First Earnings Report Since Bob Iger’s Return Related Story Disney Seeks To Soothe Fans' Ruffled Feathers With New Theme Park Perks Related Story Disney Theme Parks Ask Patrons To...
Universal Just Solidly Roasted Disney Parkgoers Who Have Been Trying To Sell Splash Mountain Water
Splash Mountain riders at Disney World are bottling and selling the classic ride's water and Universal just roasted the practice.
Popculture
Disney World's Splash Mountain Is Permanently Closed
Fans hoping to take a five-story plunge during their next trip to Disney are out of luck. On Sunday, following intense backlash over the ride's racist themes and after first announcing in 2020 that the ride would be reimagined, Splash Mountain in Disney World's Magic Kingdom closed for good. The...
msn.com
Crowds wait five hours for new Disneyland fireworks show, Wondrous Journeys
On Jan. 27, Disneyland kicked off 100 Years of Wonder, a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company. The yearlong party includes a makeover for Sleeping Beauty Castle and “platinum” decorations throughout both parks, new food and merchandise, and the opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, a new ride in Toontown.
Star Wars Trading Post at the Disneyland Resort in Downtown Disney
There is a magically immersive place at the Disneyland resort. One perfect for Star Wars fans. No, it’s not Batuu, the Disneyland park expansion known as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. And I’m not talking about Tomorrowland either, although they still have a significant Star Wars overlay to their quasi-futuristic theme. No, to get to this Star Wars-themed paradise you don’t even need to be in the park. It’s the elaborately designed Star Wars Trading Post at Disneyland that took over the immersive RainForest Cafe (anyone remember that throwback?) The latter was gutted as Disney planned to build a new DVC resort in its place. But the city of Anaheim pulled a fast one on zoning. They left Disney with an empty building themed to an ancient jungle civilization.
ComicBook
World of Color - ONE Review: Disney's Newest Must-See Show
The colorful worlds of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars have become one. ComicBook.com was in attendance at Wednesday's world premiere of World of Color – ONE, an all-new nighttime spectacular debuting at Disney California Adventure Park. The latest version of Disney California's signature show, which opens to the public January 27th as part of the year-round Disney100 anniversary celebration at the Disneyland Resort, is already making waves: the reimagined World of Color – ONE is the resort's first nighttime spectacular to feature characters, stories, and music from the films of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel's The Avengers, and Star Wars in a single production. It's ONE you won't want to miss.
disneyfoodblog.com
Price DECREASE Hits Lightsaber and Droid Building Experiences in Disneyland
Are you a big Star Wars fan? Have you visited Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, either in Disney World or Disneyland?. This land is a MUST for Star Wars fans, and in addition to piloting the Millennium Falcon and escaping the First Order, you can also have a drink in a Star Wars-inspired cantina and build your own lightsaber and droid. Now, two of those experiences just got a lot cheaper.
WDW News Today
New Disney100 Entry Rug and Key Cardholders Arrive at Disneyland Hotel
Disneyland Hotel is ready for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration with decorations and a new key card holder. The simple cardboard holder features Mickey and friends in their platinum and purple outfits on the front. Inside it welcomes guests to the celebration of the 100th anniversary of The...
