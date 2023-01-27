There is a magically immersive place at the Disneyland resort. One perfect for Star Wars fans. No, it’s not Batuu, the Disneyland park expansion known as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. And I’m not talking about Tomorrowland either, although they still have a significant Star Wars overlay to their quasi-futuristic theme. No, to get to this Star Wars-themed paradise you don’t even need to be in the park. It’s the elaborately designed Star Wars Trading Post at Disneyland that took over the immersive RainForest Cafe (anyone remember that throwback?) The latter was gutted as Disney planned to build a new DVC resort in its place. But the city of Anaheim pulled a fast one on zoning. They left Disney with an empty building themed to an ancient jungle civilization.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO