ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Broken Arrow PD identifies couple involved in murder-suicide

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SwY1Y_0kTWaSk000

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (01/27; 10:45 a.m.) — Broken Arrow Police have identified the couple in Thursday night’s murder-suicide. The suspect is 56-year-old Kenneth Carpenter. The victim is 66-year-old Diane Carpenter.

The pair were married and lived together.

BAPD’s Crisis Negotiation Team and Special Operations Team negotiated with Kenneth for about 4 hours.

A family member called the police for a welfare check at 3:50 on Thursday afternoon.

Police are still investigating a motive.

UPDATE (01/26; 8:09 p.m.) — Broken Arrow Police confirmed Thursday night that an hours-long standoff ended in a murder-suicide in a neighborhood near East 131st Street South.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the home for a welfare check. Officers found a woman dead inside the home and a male suspect with a knife.

The man retreated into the home, and police said officers communicated with him for several hours to come out.

Eventually, police went inside and found him dead.

Police said there is no ongoing public threat, and the incident remains under investigation.

Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) confirmed Thursday evening that officers are working a standoff involving an individual in a neighborhood off of East 131st Street South.

Download the FOX23 News App to receive updates as they happen.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Broken Arrow Police Identify Teen Homicide Victim

The 16-year-old who was killed last week in Broken Arrow has been identified by police. Officers Dacari Green shot and lying in the road in a neighborhood near 51st and Elm. His family says they will have a public visitation for him Wednesday from 4 to 7 at Floral Haven. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Broken Arrow police at 918-259-8400.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

GoFundMe created for 16-year-old shot, killed in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A GoFundMe has been created for the 16-year-old who was recently shot and killed in Broken Arrow. On January 24, Broken Arrow Police found a 16-year-old in the road with a gunshot wound. Officers and EMS rendered medical aid, but the teen was pronounced dead at a hospital.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
kggfradio.com

Bartlesville Man Arrested in Montgomery County

A Bartlesville man flees a sheriff's deputy but is arrested in rural Montgomery County. On Sunday at around 9:40pm, a patrol deputy was traveling south on Highway 75 near Bolton. A vehicle driving north was clocked driving 108mph in a 65mph zone. The deputy attempted to pull over the driver but they failed to stop for the deputy. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle finally came to a stop.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Arrested for Shooting Man in the Face with BB Gun

A Bartlesville man was arrested on January 26th for assault with a deadly weapon. According to an affidavit, Ricky Lewis was parked in a green SUV which the victim mistook as someone he knew, that was parked in front of the victim’s house. When the victim attempted to make contact with the driver, Lewis pointed a firearm at the victim’s face.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kggfradio.com

Multi Vehicle Crash In Bartlesville Kills One

The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash. Police records show the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening when a pickup truck crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Albany. Police say the truck pushed the SUV about 100 yards down the street, then slid into a minivan.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

Teenager arrested in connection with armed robbery, carjacking

TULSA, Okla. — A teenager was taken into custody Saturday morning in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police said the 17-year-old suspect stole a Ford Mustang and property from the victims at gunpoint near 54th and Yale before driving off in the victims’ car around 4 a.m.
TULSA, OK
Pawhuska Journal

Osage County officer indicted by grand jury

A multicounty grand jury has indicted a sergeant with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office for offenses he is alleged to have committed prior to working for Osage County. An indictment shows that a grand jury charged Michael Shawn Bonin, 45, with two counts – one count of second-degree burglary, and one count of grand larceny. The indictment says Bonin broke into the ammunition storage facility at the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office shooting range and took more than $1,000 of ammunition.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
21K+
Followers
119K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy