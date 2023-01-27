Broken Arrow PD identifies couple involved in murder-suicide

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (01/27; 10:45 a.m.) — Broken Arrow Police have identified the couple in Thursday night’s murder-suicide. The suspect is 56-year-old Kenneth Carpenter. The victim is 66-year-old Diane Carpenter.

The pair were married and lived together.

BAPD’s Crisis Negotiation Team and Special Operations Team negotiated with Kenneth for about 4 hours.

A family member called the police for a welfare check at 3:50 on Thursday afternoon.

Police are still investigating a motive.

UPDATE (01/26; 8:09 p.m.) — Broken Arrow Police confirmed Thursday night that an hours-long standoff ended in a murder-suicide in a neighborhood near East 131st Street South.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the home for a welfare check. Officers found a woman dead inside the home and a male suspect with a knife.

The man retreated into the home, and police said officers communicated with him for several hours to come out.

Eventually, police went inside and found him dead.

Police said there is no ongoing public threat, and the incident remains under investigation.

Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) confirmed Thursday evening that officers are working a standoff involving an individual in a neighborhood off of East 131st Street South.

