Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Lose CoachOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: City of Oshkosh looking to hire for multiple roles
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Officer Kate Mann has spent the last 16 years of her career working in Oshkosh. She said her decision to stay comes down to two main factors. “The community is great. They’re really supportive of law enforcement and anytime there is a need within the city they jump at the chance to help,” Mann said. “That’s really what keeps me here in Oshkosh, the great department I work for plus the great community in which we serve.”
seehafernews.com
ASAC Holds Final Fundraiser in Manitowoc
Manitowoc residents Mike and Mary Lambert adopted two young boys from Ethiopia, and when they traveled to the African nation saw all the poverty and decided they needed to do something about it. So, the group Americans Serving African Children or ASAC was formed, and through this the 14th and...
seehafernews.com
Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association
A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
101 WIXX
Longtime Green Bay Business Sets Up Shop In De Pere
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The historic Bosse’s News & Tobacco celebrated its 125th anniversary Friday by officially cutting the ribbon on its new De Pere home. The store had been calling Green Bay home since 1898, even after moving in the ’80s with the redevelopment of downtown.
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Oshkosh: TJ’s Harbor
(WFRV) – Our Town kicks off in a fantastic community featured at a place right on the lake. Local 5 Live gives viewers a preview of this Friday’s Our Town location, TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh where a unique menu approach and sourced local ingredients create a great dining experience.
seehafernews.com
What is Going to Happen to the Old Bandstand in Two Rivers’ Central Park?
With work well underway on the Central Park West 365 project in Two Rivers, some may be wondering what is going to happen to the old bandstand?. City Manager Greg Buckley tells Seehafer News that the City Council discussed that exact topic last week during a work session meeting. While...
stevenspoint.news
Mitchell’s family spread out
The wife of Mathias Mitchell and one of his daughters received a Power of Attorney to act on his behalf to recover his estate in a filing at the Portage County Register of Deeds Office May 7, 1891. Catherine Mitchell of Fresno County, Calif., the widow of “Matthias,” now deceased,...
WBAY Green Bay
Bosse’s News and Tobacco, longtime Green Bay business, holds grand opening in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Bosse’s News and Tobacco first opened up shop in 1898, meaning which means this year, they’re celebrating their 150th anniversary. The news stand was on Cherry Street in downtown Green Bay for the past 41 years but was forced to find a new home after the City of Green Bay announced it would be replacing the space with an apartment complex.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Snowfall totals across Washington Co., WI
Washington Co., WI – Mother Nature let go a blanket of winter white Saturday night across Washington Co., WI. Snow started initially Saturday morning in Germantown and by 1:30 p.m. started creeping further north into West Bend and Kewaskum. According to the Kennedy Space Center, Florida ruler the snowfall...
wearegreenbay.com
Circle K debuts two convenience stores in Green Bay area
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the largest convenience store operators in the United States has debuted two locations in the Green Bay area. The global chain, Circle K, opened a 5,200-square-foot store on Mike McCarthy Way in Ashwaubenon and converted one of its sister brand stores in Ledgeview, located on Silverstone Trail.
nbc15.com
Wis. DMV revokes Beaver Dam, Arlington wholesale dealers’ licenses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dodge County and 18 Columbia County wholesale dealers lost their licenses after the DMV revoked them Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) announced. The DOT said CRP Enterprises LLC, HB Motors LLC and R& R Tow & Trans LLC, located at 822 Park Ave,...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Construction of 2 chain restaurants on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI
January 25, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Construction has been going on since April 2022 when the old Shell South gas station was leveled to make way for a pair of chain restaurants on the southeast corner of Paradise Drive and Parkway Drive in West Bend, Wi.
wearegreenbay.com
Person of interest in Green Bay double homicide identified
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who is a person of interest in a double homicide on Green Bay’s east side and was arrested in Arkansas has been identified. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is facing four charges after allegedly tossing his electronic monitoring device. Sotka is the man who was taken into custody in Arkansas as a person of interest in a double homicide on Green Bay’s east side.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fire at restaurant on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI | By Captain Kenny Asselin
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 2:40 a.m., West Bend Fire & Rescue. was dispatched for a water flow alarm at Qdoba, 920 W Paradise Dr., in the City of West Bend. Engine 3, Tower 1, and Battalion 1 responded....
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect in Green Bay double homicide taken into custody in Arkansas
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women in Green Bay was taken into custody. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 48-year-old man from Green Bay who was initially being sought as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation was taken into custody in Arkansas.
WBAY Green Bay
Twins born healthy in Green Bay after prenatal surgery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twin boys born in Green Bay are healthy after lifesaving surgery performed while they were still in the womb. Phoebe and Chad Anderla of Menominee, Mich., learned last August their unborn twins were in Stage III of TAPS. U.W. Health says that means one baby was getting too much blood and nutrients while the other was anemic. Emergency surgery was performed to save their lives.
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 1-27-23 Fentanyl Express Green Bay
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…whomever mailed a package of cocaine and fentanyl this week to Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. According to Green Bay police, on Tuesday the department received and opened a package mailed through the United States Postal Service. It contained three point zero two (3.02) grams of fentanyl and point 79 grams of cocaine.
Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news of week — debt ceiling, secret documents, shootings, gas stoves
Joe Heller was the editorial cartoonist for the Green Bay Press-Gazette in Green Bay, Wis., from 1985 until being laid off in July 2013. He still draws several cartoons a week and distributes them through his own syndicate. Through Heller Syndication, his cartoons regularly appear in more than 400 newspapers, making him the most successful self-syndicated editorial cartoonist in the nation. His cartoons are reprinted many times in USA Today, Denver Post, St. Paul Pioneer Press, The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Newsweek Japan, The Week and The Washington Post. Joe’s cartoons have won numerous distinctions, including 10 Best of Gannett awards, eight Milwaukee Press Club awards and two Honorable mentions for the John Fischetti Award. He lives in Green Bay with his wife, Pamela. He is a regular featured cartoonist for the NKyTribune.
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities urge drivers to slow down as Green Bay accumulates snow
GREEN BAY, Wis, (WFRV) – As snow falls, local authorities are reminding drivers to be mindful of their surroundings. Wisconsin State Trooper Jake Edwards says driving may become more difficult as we accumulate more snow. Edwards suggests leaving earlier and taking your time to get from point A to B.
Comments / 0