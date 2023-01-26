ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
NPR

The hidden environmental costs of transitioning to electric vehicles

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Thea Riofrancos, professor at Providence College, about her new research into the environmental costs of the transition to electric vehicles in the United States. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. The Biden administration is trying to move Americans away from gas-powered cars, but replacing every internal combustion engine...
NPR

The Biden administration plans to expand protections for renters

The Renters Bill of Rights. That's what the Biden administration is calling a plan rolled out last week. The goal is to eventually increase fairness in the rental market. In the near term, it means steps like having the Federal Trade Commission gather information about unfair practices. To find out more, we asked Diane Yentel to give us an overview. She's president of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, a nonprofit that works to expand affordable housing options.
NPR

Recent attacks on electric substations have the Department of Energy concerned

How secure is the power grid that delivers electricity to your home, maybe even is powering this signal right now to you? Federal authorities are trying to answer that question after last year's attacks on substations. Somebody shot up a substation in North Carolina and knocked out power to tens of thousands of people. Other attacks struck stations in the Pacific Northwest. This is just one of the threats on the mind of Puesh Kumar of the U.S. Department of Energy.
NPR

The White House plans to end COVID emergency declarations in May

The White House is planning to end the COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency on May 11. The declarations have been extended multiple times since enacted by the Trump administration in 2020. Ending the emergency declaration could have implications for funding for tests and vaccines as well as impact...
NPR

U.S. defense secretary visits ally South Korea as it faces growing North Korea threat

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is on a mission to reassure a jittery ally - South Korea. Seoul wants stronger support from the U.S. as it faces a growing North Korean nuclear threat. And as NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports from Seoul, this comes as the U.S.' decades-old system of alliances in Asia is under increasing stress.
NPR

Understanding the state of antitrust enforcement in the United States

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Rutgers University law professor Michael Carrier about the state of antitrust enforcement in the United States. A not-so-sexy legal topic was very, very hot in Washington last week - antitrust - and two companies were in the spotlight. The U.S. Justice Department and eight states are suing Google, saying that the company is trying to neutralize or eliminate competition. And Ticketmaster was grilled by senators last week about its crash during ticket sales for Taylor Swift's tour. They say the company is too dominant in its market. Michael Carrier is a professor at Rutgers School of Law and an antitrust expert. Welcome to the show.
NPR

Morning news brief

The U.S. secretary of state is trying to address a round of violence in the Middle East. Antony Blinken met with Israel's prime minister yesterday. Today, he crosses an Israeli checkpoint into the occupied West Bank and meets Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas. The West Bank is where the Israeli military has been conducting raids, and it's where some Palestinians cheered after they saw news of a gunman's attack on Israelis outside a synagogue.
