NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Rutgers University law professor Michael Carrier about the state of antitrust enforcement in the United States. A not-so-sexy legal topic was very, very hot in Washington last week - antitrust - and two companies were in the spotlight. The U.S. Justice Department and eight states are suing Google, saying that the company is trying to neutralize or eliminate competition. And Ticketmaster was grilled by senators last week about its crash during ticket sales for Taylor Swift's tour. They say the company is too dominant in its market. Michael Carrier is a professor at Rutgers School of Law and an antitrust expert. Welcome to the show.

