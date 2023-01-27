Federal judge denies Steve King's motion to reduce damage award from "Success Kid" trial

Read full article on original website
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tyre Nichols video sparks calls for another push on policing bills
WASHINGTON — Video of the beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers renewed calls for Congress to address law enforcement violence, but overhaul proposals from Democrats face familiar partisan hurdles this year. The graphic footage released Friday showed officers in Memphis, Tenn., following a traffic stop,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Firearm fans score another victory in fight to block N.J.’s new gun ban
A federal judge has expanded the number of areas where New Jersey cannot enforce its new gun ban, handing a victory to gun rights advocates who call the new law unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb on Monday issued a temporary restraining order preventing the state from prohibiting gun...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mitch Daniels opts against US Senate run
Former Gov. Mitch Daniels will not compete for Indiana's 2024 Republican U.S. Senate nomination after all. The two-term Hoosier chief executive and 10-year leader of Purdue University said Tuesday, "after what I hope was adequate reflection," he's not interested in spending the latter half of his 70s living and working in Washington, D.C.
