Colorado State

Rancho del Rio is One of the Coolest Hidden Gems in Colorado

For outdoor enthusiasts, Colorado is quite literally a big, fun, playground. However, unlike well-known meccas for the outdoorsy types, one such place has remained a fairly well-kept secret. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's Rancho del Rio. Colorado's "Unusual" Mountain Resort. Rancho del Rio is located high in the Colorado...
Gas Is Around $4 In Colorado Again. Why The Huge Jump?

Colorado went from gas prices dropping below $2 a gallon in some places to jumping back up to around $4 or higher in some places in less than a month. What's the reason?. Remember when we had decent gas prices like in the pic above? For the most part, gas prices in 2022 were out of control. Colorado reached highs we'd never seen and it was certainly taking its toll on many folks around not just Colorado, but the entire country. The domino effect of high fuel costs seemed to make everything more expensive in 2022, it got out of control pretty quickly. Towards the end of 2022, we finally got some relief at the pumps, as I wrote about here finding gas under $2 just about a month ago. We've doubled in fuel prices since then, leaving Coloradoans wondering just what the heck is going on. Here's what we know.
13 Obscure and Tiny Colorado Towns

Where can you go in Colorado when you want to get away from it all? How about mountain towns, gigantic national forests, ghost towns, or a beautiful lake or reservoir?. Colorado is home to hundreds of tiny towns with just a few hundred people, and yet some of those places are some of the coolest to explore. Keep going to see 13 of these places in the Centennial State.
Adorable Colorado Bear Smiles And Waves at Wildlife Camera

In case you're in the need of a smile, you'll love this adorable Colorado bear striking a pose for this wildlife camera in Boulder. Some people despise taking pictures regardless of what the picture is for. How many Facebook friends do you have right now with profile pictures that aren't of them because they don't like the pictures they take? More than you might think, go look. Most animals don't like to get pictures taken either. Or maybe they do, but they don't stay still long enough to take them, so they're all just a blur. One local bear in Colorado though was getting ready for Madonna's Colorado concert later this year and was striking a serious pose... You've got to see this cuteness.
5 Strange Laws in Colorado

We've spoken before about a few of the strange laws here in Colorado, including the fact that you can't throw snowballs in Aspen. That was a few months ago, and in service of an article on strange Colorado facts, but I've since been wondering: what other odd legal precedence has been set in our state? Of course, that means it's time to fire up the Google machine.
The Dumbest Criminals in Colorado

Who doesn't love a good 'stupid criminal' story? I know I do, and I'd be willing to bet that you do, too. There's no shame in it. Honestly, finding amusement when somebody fails hilariously while committing a crime is likely the only entertainment that we all have in common, these days. They're easy to find, too, even out here in Colorado.
Will You Find the Creepy and Painful Assassin Bug In Colorado?

Colorado is not known for insects, but, the reality is we have more than our fair share. Some of Colorado's insects are beneficial, while others can be harmful to people, pets, and plants. One bug in Colorado you don't want to mess around with is the assassin bug. It's not gonna kill you, but, your encounter would be most unpleasant. The assassin bug can commonly be found across the country, and we have these creepy critters right here in Colorado.
Colorado Parks & Wildlife Has a Mascot – With the Most Perfect Name

If's been often said that if you want to get a message across, attach a mascot to it. Plus, mascots are just "fun," like Colorado Parks & Wildlife's bighorn sheep. If you're going to go through the effort of coming up with a mascot to represent all of Colorado when it comes to the outdoors, you better give that mascot a fitting name. That's exactly what Colorado Parks & Wildlife has done.
Iconic Colorado Restaurant Remains Standing After Uncertain Times

An iconic restaurant/attraction in Colorado is back in action, following a period of uncertainty regarding its future. El Rancho has been a staple in Colorado's restaurant world since 1947. The two-story lodge-like building is located off I-70 in Evergreen. The structure's bright neon sign catches motorists' eye, causing many people to pull off the highway and see what's inside.
