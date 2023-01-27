Read full article on original website
Rancho del Rio is One of the Coolest Hidden Gems in Colorado
For outdoor enthusiasts, Colorado is quite literally a big, fun, playground. However, unlike well-known meccas for the outdoorsy types, one such place has remained a fairly well-kept secret. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's Rancho del Rio. Colorado's "Unusual" Mountain Resort. Rancho del Rio is located high in the Colorado...
Gas Is Around $4 In Colorado Again. Why The Huge Jump?
Colorado went from gas prices dropping below $2 a gallon in some places to jumping back up to around $4 or higher in some places in less than a month. What's the reason?. Remember when we had decent gas prices like in the pic above? For the most part, gas prices in 2022 were out of control. Colorado reached highs we'd never seen and it was certainly taking its toll on many folks around not just Colorado, but the entire country. The domino effect of high fuel costs seemed to make everything more expensive in 2022, it got out of control pretty quickly. Towards the end of 2022, we finally got some relief at the pumps, as I wrote about here finding gas under $2 just about a month ago. We've doubled in fuel prices since then, leaving Coloradoans wondering just what the heck is going on. Here's what we know.
New Study Reveals the Top 15 Richest Towns in Colorado
Money can't buy you happiness, but it can make your life easier. So, who is living the easy life in Colorado?. OLBG.com might have the answer. The website recently analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau to find the richest towns across the country — including in the Centennial State.
13 Obscure and Tiny Colorado Towns
Where can you go in Colorado when you want to get away from it all? How about mountain towns, gigantic national forests, ghost towns, or a beautiful lake or reservoir?. Colorado is home to hundreds of tiny towns with just a few hundred people, and yet some of those places are some of the coolest to explore. Keep going to see 13 of these places in the Centennial State.
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
Did you know that Colorado has a "code" for transplants?. We're not talking about the general advice many natives think transplants should follow — don't mention California, don't bring up Texas, don't root for the Raiders, etc. We're talking about the actual "Code of the West," a document former...
Adorable Colorado Bear Smiles And Waves at Wildlife Camera
In case you're in the need of a smile, you'll love this adorable Colorado bear striking a pose for this wildlife camera in Boulder. Some people despise taking pictures regardless of what the picture is for. How many Facebook friends do you have right now with profile pictures that aren't of them because they don't like the pictures they take? More than you might think, go look. Most animals don't like to get pictures taken either. Or maybe they do, but they don't stay still long enough to take them, so they're all just a blur. One local bear in Colorado though was getting ready for Madonna's Colorado concert later this year and was striking a serious pose... You've got to see this cuteness.
What’s it Like to Be Evacuated from a Colorado Chairlift?
For beginners, and even some advanced skiers and snowboarders, riding a chairlift can be a nerve-racking experience. Suspended way above the ground, being pulled by a cable up a mountain, it's reasonable to understand why this would be frightening to some. To make matters worse, on rare occasions, something goes...
5 Strange Laws in Colorado
We've spoken before about a few of the strange laws here in Colorado, including the fact that you can't throw snowballs in Aspen. That was a few months ago, and in service of an article on strange Colorado facts, but I've since been wondering: what other odd legal precedence has been set in our state? Of course, that means it's time to fire up the Google machine.
Utah Had One of the Coldest Temperatures in the US This Week
A location 143 miles down the road from Colorado recorded a horrifyingly low temperature this morning (Monday, January 30, 2023), making it the coldest place in the contiguous United States. I've been keeping an eye on this Utah location for some time. It frequently comes up on the National Weather...
13 Colorado State Parks Within 90 Minutes of Grand Junction
The fact is, you don't have to travel far from Grand Junction to enjoy one of Colorado's awesome state parks. Here's a snapshot look at 13 Colorado state parks a short drive away from Grand Junction and what you can do when you get there. See All 42 of Colorado's...
The Dumbest Criminals in Colorado
Who doesn't love a good 'stupid criminal' story? I know I do, and I'd be willing to bet that you do, too. There's no shame in it. Honestly, finding amusement when somebody fails hilariously while committing a crime is likely the only entertainment that we all have in common, these days. They're easy to find, too, even out here in Colorado.
Colorado is Home to the World’s Largest Public Key Collection
The beautiful mountain town of Estes Park, Colorado is famous for numerous reasons. First and foremost, it is home to the iconic Stanley Hotel which served as the inspiration for Stephen King's 'The Shining,' but there's another place in Estes Park with ties to celebrities that will absolutely blow your mind.
Will You Find the Creepy and Painful Assassin Bug In Colorado?
Colorado is not known for insects, but, the reality is we have more than our fair share. Some of Colorado's insects are beneficial, while others can be harmful to people, pets, and plants. One bug in Colorado you don't want to mess around with is the assassin bug. It's not gonna kill you, but, your encounter would be most unpleasant. The assassin bug can commonly be found across the country, and we have these creepy critters right here in Colorado.
The 10 Dumbest Questions People from Colorado get Asked by Out-of-Staters
Having worked for quite some time in the hotel business in Colorado, I've probably had more than my fair share of encounters with out-of-state visitors. More than most, to be honest, if we're going based on tourists encountered on a daily basis. As such, I've fielded some of the dumbest questions about our state that one can possibly imagine.
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
Egg Prices Are Ridiculous in Colorado, This is the Main Reason Why
Chicken eggs are a hot topic right now. Egg prices are historically high in Colorado and across the country, that's if you can even find them in the store. If you research the topic, just about every source from chicken farmers to government departments to bird rescue groups will agree it's because of the outbreak of the avian flu.
Colorado Parks & Wildlife Has a Mascot – With the Most Perfect Name
If's been often said that if you want to get a message across, attach a mascot to it. Plus, mascots are just "fun," like Colorado Parks & Wildlife's bighorn sheep. If you're going to go through the effort of coming up with a mascot to represent all of Colorado when it comes to the outdoors, you better give that mascot a fitting name. That's exactly what Colorado Parks & Wildlife has done.
Iconic Colorado Restaurant Remains Standing After Uncertain Times
An iconic restaurant/attraction in Colorado is back in action, following a period of uncertainty regarding its future. El Rancho has been a staple in Colorado's restaurant world since 1947. The two-story lodge-like building is located off I-70 in Evergreen. The structure's bright neon sign catches motorists' eye, causing many people to pull off the highway and see what's inside.
So, Exactly When Did Colorado Start Cooking Meth in Libraries?
I am not a fan of meth, and I don't care who knows it. One of the many hard drugs that currently infect our country like a disease, methamphetamine is probably what you hear about the most, right behind opioids. A dubious honor, to be sure, though fentanyl may take its place in the near future.
