Texas State

KETK / FOX51 News

On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
95.5 KLAQ

Texas Is Running Out Of Squirrels & Winter Of 2021 May Be Why

Seriously, the squirrel count in Texas is way down and something that happened in February of 2021 may be the reason why. In February of 2021, Texas was hit by a major winter storm that messed us up in a lot of ways. Snow, ice and record low temperatures paralyzed the lone star state and dramatically impacted all the state critters.
CatTime

Texas ‘Cat Camps’ Attracting Attention

Sadly, it’s not unusual for many to find a stray cat or two out wandering the streets. While unfortunate, it’s a part of life many of us are accustomed to. However, a larger feral cat colony can often go unseen; they may be behind our workplaces or in our neighborhood, but these shy cats are […] The post Texas ‘Cat Camps’ Attracting Attention appeared first on CatTime.
247Sports

National Signing Day 2023: Where the top 30 recruits in Texas signed

The 2023 recruiting cycle is set to conclude Wednesday with National Signing Day, and many of the top prospects around the country have already locked in their college decisions. With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at where the top-ranked recruits in the state of Texas are heading for college.
US105

10 Things that Every Small Town has in Common in East Texas

Every East Texas small town has it's own uniqueness to it. It can be in the architecture or maybe the layout of the land or even just a simple landmark. Every East Texas small town has something very much alike, too. I'm gonna pick on my hometown of Lindale for this write up but you'll notice that your small town has some, or all, of these things very much in common.
The Daily South

7 Resorts In Texas For The Ultimate Lone Star Escape

It should come at no surprise that Texas is full of spectacular stays. The Lone Star State's wide open spaces, scenic lakes, small towns, and bustling cities beckon for adventure. While you can always pitch a tent or check out a charming bed and breakfast, there's nothing quite as relaxing as unwinding at a resort without worrying about any logistics.
96.5 The Rock

Have You Ever Noticed Few Texas Homes Have A Basement?

Where I grew up a majority of the homes have basements. Having lived all over Texas, from Corpus Christi to San Angelo, I've noticed that basements are not common here. In fact, I have seen lively and viral social media discussions that assert that basements are illegal in Texas. That certainly isn't true. The state capitol building in Austin has a basement. Illegal? No.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

State of Texas: ‘You’re not welcome here,’ Bill to limit TX land purchases brings backlash

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, filed Senate Bill 147 amid concerns from some top Republican officials that foreign adversaries could endanger state interests by buying Texas land. Texas Agriculture […]
The Daily South

The 7 Best Train Rides In Texas For A Unique Lone Star Excursion

Hopping aboard a train evokes nostalgia for simpler times, when enjoying the view was preferred over tuning out with technology. Train travel is still all around us if you know where to look, and people are beginning to head back to the railroad tracks. Of all the historic and seasonal train rides in the South, Texas perhaps boasts the most. Between the many diverse regions and cities, you’ll find plenty of train excursions in the Lone Star State to sit back and enjoy the scenery, whether on a train tour of the Hill Country, a wine train in North Texas, or a historic small-town train that takes you a step back in time.
everythinglubbock.com

Can you drive with a child in your lap in Texas?

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Parents know it’s an awful feeling to hear your kid crying in their car seat, and it can be tempting to free them from their restraints in exchange for a bit of peace and quiet. Or maybe you’ve got four kids, and only space for three in the backseat.
95.5 KLAQ

