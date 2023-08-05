Read full article on original website
Citizen Issue Reported: Traffic Control Issues – Tue, 31 Jan 2023 12:48:31 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 31 Jan 2023 12:48:31 -0500: Traffic Control Issues at Address: Cloverleaf Dr Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. The traffic light from Durham Road ,turning left onto Cloverleaf, takes forever to turn. It used to not take so long, especially at 6:30 in the morning. Now it takes almost 5 minutes to turn. Please adjust the time. I like to use that gas station.
Citizen Issue Reported: Street Light Blinking/Out – Mon, 30 Jan 2023 13:09:24 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 30 Jan 2023 13:09:24 -0500: Street Light Blinking/Out at Address: 601-699 W Holding Ave Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. The light that was recently replaced is very bright and does not conform with the right of the street light on the road. The light is so bright that it makes it hard to enjoy the evening or sleep.
Citizen Issue Reported: Abandoned Vehicle on Public Property – Sun, 29 Jan 2023 11:26:34 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 29 Jan 2023 11:26:34 -0500: Abandoned Vehicle on Public Property at Address: 313 Siena Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Red mustang with no plate abandoned on street. Hasn’t moved in months. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
Citizen Issue Reported: Vehicle Parking Issue – Sun, 29 Jan 2023 11:20:01 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 29 Jan 2023 11:20:01 -0500: Vehicle Parking Issue at Address: 409 Siena Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Two vehicles parked in driveway, broken down. Resident parks their working vehicle across sidewalk constantly blocking access for folks to travel, especially our disabled neighbors in wheel chairs who have to ride into the street to get around this persons vehicle.
cbs17
Crash closes part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — A crash closed part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Officials reported the crash just after 7:30 a.m. The crash closed part of Creedmoor Road between Shooting Club Road and Barony Lake Drive, according to officials. Officials asked drivers to use an alternate route...
WRAL
Neighbors hold vigil for woman shot near Duke Park in Durham.
The woman was shot early Friday morning. The woman was transported to the hospital, where she later died.
NC 55 reopens near Lufkin Road in Apex
APEX, N.C. — North Carolina Highway 55 was closed Monday near Lufkin Road in Wake County due to a car crash. All southbound lanes were closed before 11:30 a.m. and reopened before noon. EMS and firefighters were seen trying to get someone out of the damaged car. WRAL News...
North Carolina stores fined for overcharging, Department of Agriculture says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division (NCAGR). In a release shared on Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged […]
cbs17
Nearly 2 weeks after his death in their custody, Raleigh police haven’t filed to release video of Darryl Williams
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh community continues to wait to see the body camera video from the deadly incident involving police and 32-year-old Darryl Williams. Right now, six officers are still on administrative duty. Williams died in police custody nearly two weeks ago after officers fired stun guns...
WRAL
Sheriff: Body found in Lee County home
SANFORD, N.C. — Lee County authorities found a body Thursday in Lee County. According to Lee County Sheriff Brian Estes, sheriff’s deputies found human remains in the Osgood community. On Friday, crime scene tape surrounded a home along Farrell Road. "It is scary because it's a lot of...
cbs17
Raleigh planning for new bridge over I-440 in North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you’re trying to get from one side of I-440 in North Hills to the other, the process can be cumbersome. Drivers have to navigate residential streets and largely filter out onto either Six Forks Road or St. Albans Drive. With more development in the area, city planners are working on designs for a new bridge in Midtown.
WRAL
Police cruiser t-boned on US-70 near Clayton Monday evening.
An police cruiser in Clayton was t-boned in front of a Wal-Mart parking lot Monday evening. According to authorities, the crash involved two drivers, one of which was in an unmarked Clayton police officer's cruiser, on US-70 Business heading toward Clayton around 5:50 p.m. The accident closed eastbound lanes and...
28 firefighters respond to Durham house fire
DURHAM, N.C. — A house fire in Durham damaged the home of two adults and two children on Saturday. Durham firefighters responded to the fire in the 2500 block of Atlantic Street just after 9 a.m. Durham fire sent 28 firefighters to the scene. The fire was under control...
1 dead, 1 injured after ‘rapid gunfire from a high-powered rifle’ targeted at car driving in Tarboro neighborhood
A driver fled the scene and the car was later found abandoned about five blocks away near the intersection of Roberson and Clark drives.
qcnews.com
Durham BBQ restaurant gets a big boost from community after fear of closing amid repairs and inflation
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — When CBS 17 first met Fabianne Simmons two weeks ago she described things at her restaurant as dire. She’s the owner of Backyard BBQ Pit in Durham. Not only did the restaurant need costly repairs, but they were also trying to keep the food affordable amid high inflation.
cbs17
Halifax County Family Dollar robbed, police looking for suspect
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating after a Family Dollar was robbed. The robbery took place just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Family Dollar on Highway 158 in South Rosemary, according to police. Officers said when they got to the scene,...
jocoreport.com
Do You Recognize This Break-In Suspect?
PRINCETON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect. On January 20, 2023, the suspect in this store security image allegedly broke into the manager’s office and supply room at Ormond’s Convenient Store, located at 9610-B US Hwy 70 East in Princeton. The...
WRAL
Families seek justice after Raleigh police wrongfully raided their homes
Two families, leaders with Emancipate NC and lawyers spoke about a May 2020 raid, in which they say Raleigh police officers burst into their apartments without warning. They say the officers were at the wrong address. Two families, leaders with Emancipate NC and lawyers spoke about a May 2020 raid,...
cbs17
Woman killed in Durham shooting near Duke Park identified
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman killed in a shooting near Durham’s Duke Park has been identified. The Durham Police Department said Shakida Laquan Rivers, 41, was shot Friday morning just after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of West Knox Street, which is near Duke Park. Rivers...
North Carolina witness says shape-changing object darting around night sky
A North Carolina witness at Sanford reported watching a shape-changing object “darting” around the night sky at 4 a.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
