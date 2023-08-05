ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Traffic Control Issues – Tue, 31 Jan 2023 12:48:31 -0500

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 31 Jan 2023 12:48:31 -0500: Traffic Control Issues at Address: Cloverleaf Dr Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. The traffic light from Durham Road ,turning left onto Cloverleaf, takes forever to turn. It used to not take so long, especially at 6:30 in the morning. Now it takes almost 5 minutes to turn. Please adjust the time. I like to use that gas station.
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Street Light Blinking/Out – Mon, 30 Jan 2023 13:09:24 -0500

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 30 Jan 2023 13:09:24 -0500: Street Light Blinking/Out at Address: 601-699 W Holding Ave Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. The light that was recently replaced is very bright and does not conform with the right of the street light on the road. The light is so bright that it makes it hard to enjoy the evening or sleep.
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Vehicle Parking Issue – Sun, 29 Jan 2023 11:20:01 -0500

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 29 Jan 2023 11:20:01 -0500: Vehicle Parking Issue at Address: 409 Siena Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Two vehicles parked in driveway, broken down. Resident parks their working vehicle across sidewalk constantly blocking access for folks to travel, especially our disabled neighbors in wheel chairs who have to ride into the street to get around this persons vehicle.
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

Crash closes part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — A crash closed part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Officials reported the crash just after 7:30 a.m. The crash closed part of Creedmoor Road between Shooting Club Road and Barony Lake Drive, according to officials. Officials asked drivers to use an alternate route...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

NC 55 reopens near Lufkin Road in Apex

APEX, N.C. — North Carolina Highway 55 was closed Monday near Lufkin Road in Wake County due to a car crash. All southbound lanes were closed before 11:30 a.m. and reopened before noon. EMS and firefighters were seen trying to get someone out of the damaged car. WRAL News...
APEX, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina stores fined for overcharging, Department of Agriculture says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division (NCAGR). In a release shared on Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Sheriff: Body found in Lee County home

SANFORD, N.C. — Lee County authorities found a body Thursday in Lee County. According to Lee County Sheriff Brian Estes, sheriff’s deputies found human remains in the Osgood community. On Friday, crime scene tape surrounded a home along Farrell Road. "It is scary because it's a lot of...
LEE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh planning for new bridge over I-440 in North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you’re trying to get from one side of I-440 in North Hills to the other, the process can be cumbersome. Drivers have to navigate residential streets and largely filter out onto either Six Forks Road or St. Albans Drive. With more development in the area, city planners are working on designs for a new bridge in Midtown.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Police cruiser t-boned on US-70 near Clayton Monday evening.

An police cruiser in Clayton was t-boned in front of a Wal-Mart parking lot Monday evening. According to authorities, the crash involved two drivers, one of which was in an unmarked Clayton police officer's cruiser, on US-70 Business heading toward Clayton around 5:50 p.m. The accident closed eastbound lanes and...
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

28 firefighters respond to Durham house fire

DURHAM, N.C. — A house fire in Durham damaged the home of two adults and two children on Saturday. Durham firefighters responded to the fire in the 2500 block of Atlantic Street just after 9 a.m. Durham fire sent 28 firefighters to the scene. The fire was under control...
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Do You Recognize This Break-In Suspect?

PRINCETON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect. On January 20, 2023, the suspect in this store security image allegedly broke into the manager’s office and supply room at Ormond’s Convenient Store, located at 9610-B US Hwy 70 East in Princeton. The...
PRINCETON, NC
cbs17

Woman killed in Durham shooting near Duke Park identified

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman killed in a shooting near Durham’s Duke Park has been identified. The Durham Police Department said Shakida Laquan Rivers, 41, was shot Friday morning just after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of West Knox Street, which is near Duke Park. Rivers...
DURHAM, NC

