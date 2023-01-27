Read full article on original website
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Traffic Control Issues – Tue, 31 Jan 2023 12:48:31 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 31 Jan 2023 12:48:31 -0500: Traffic Control Issues at Address: Cloverleaf Dr Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. The traffic light from Durham Road ,turning left onto Cloverleaf, takes forever to turn. It used to not take so long, especially at 6:30 in the morning. Now it takes almost 5 minutes to turn. Please adjust the time. I like to use that gas station.
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Pothole – Mon, 30 Jan 2023 16:02:16 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 30 Jan 2023 16:02:16 -0500: Pothole at Address: 142-298 N White St Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. This pothole is getting larger every time I walk past it every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The rain makes it worse. For more information or to add...
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Abandoned Vehicle on Public Property – Sun, 29 Jan 2023 11:26:34 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 29 Jan 2023 11:26:34 -0500: Abandoned Vehicle on Public Property at Address: 313 Siena Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Red mustang with no plate abandoned on street. Hasn’t moved in months. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
WRAL
Police cruiser t-boned on US-70 near Clayton Monday evening.
An police cruiser in Clayton was t-boned in front of a Wal-Mart parking lot Monday evening. According to authorities, the crash involved two drivers, one of which was in an unmarked Clayton police officer's cruiser, on US-70 Business heading toward Clayton around 5:50 p.m. The accident closed eastbound lanes and...
cbs17
Crash closes part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — A crash closed part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Officials reported the crash just after 7:30 a.m. The crash closed part of Creedmoor Road between Shooting Club Road and Barony Lake Drive, according to officials. Officials asked drivers to use an alternate route...
angier.org
Public Notice : Emergency ABC Board Meeting
The Angier ABC Board has scheduled an Emergency Meeting to be held Monday, January 30, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building located at 28 North Raleigh Street, Angier, NC. The purpose of this meeting is to go into Closed Session pursuant to NCGS 143-318.11 (a)(3) & (a)(6); to consult with the Board’s attorney and a personnel matter.
cbs17
Raleigh planning for new bridge over I-440 in North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you’re trying to get from one side of I-440 in North Hills to the other, the process can be cumbersome. Drivers have to navigate residential streets and largely filter out onto either Six Forks Road or St. Albans Drive. With more development in the area, city planners are working on designs for a new bridge in Midtown.
NC 55 reopens near Lufkin Road in Apex
APEX, N.C. — North Carolina Highway 55 was closed Monday near Lufkin Road in Wake County due to a car crash. All southbound lanes were closed before 11:30 a.m. and reopened before noon. EMS and firefighters were seen trying to get someone out of the damaged car. WRAL News...
cbs17
1 dead, 1 injured after ‘rapid gunfire from a high-powered rifle’ targeted at car driving in Tarboro neighborhood
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Tarboro Police Department said one person died and another was injured after there was “rapid gunfire from a high-powered rifle” aimed at a car as it drove through the town Sunday evening. The incident was reported after an off-duty officer heard gunfire...
WRAL
Sheriff: Body found in Lee County home
SANFORD, N.C. — Lee County authorities found a body Thursday in Lee County. According to Lee County Sheriff Brian Estes, sheriff’s deputies found human remains in the Osgood community. On Friday, crime scene tape surrounded a home along Farrell Road. "It is scary because it's a lot of...
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Sheetz bomb threat; blotter entries
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Sunday shortly before 4 p.m officers responded to Sheetz after the store received a bomb threat. The caller said they planted a bomb in the men’s room. Police, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and fire...
jocoreport.com
Do You Recognize This Break-In Suspect?
PRINCETON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect. On January 20, 2023, the suspect in this store security image allegedly broke into the manager’s office and supply room at Ormond’s Convenient Store, located at 9610-B US Hwy 70 East in Princeton. The...
cbs17
‘Horrific’: Durham County Sheriff reacts to Tyre Nichols death, body cam release
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a sit-down interview with CBS 17’s Russ Bowen, Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead spoke about the death of Tyre Nichols. The conversation on Monday came days after the release of scene and body camera footage out of Memphis, Tennessee, showing Nichols being beaten by officers before his death.
BBB warns of banned & unlicensed contractor: James Born of Born Electric
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Imagine paying a contractor $900 up-front to do some electrical work on your house and he never comes back to finish the job. Now add to that, you find out the state has banned him from doing work in all of North Carolina. Even if he did come back, he wouldn't be allowed to finish the job you hired him for.
cbs17
Halifax County Family Dollar robbed, police looking for suspect
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating after a Family Dollar was robbed. The robbery took place just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Family Dollar on Highway 158 in South Rosemary, according to police. Officers said when they got to the scene,...
cbs17
Franklin County man charged in North Raleigh McDonald’s shooting that injured worker
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old Youngsville man has been arrested and charged in the Jan. 20 shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in North Raleigh. Mandrell Antonio Johnson was arrested Monday and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and four counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, according to warrants.
28 firefighters respond to Durham house fire
DURHAM, N.C. — A house fire in Durham damaged the home of two adults and two children on Saturday. Durham firefighters responded to the fire in the 2500 block of Atlantic Street just after 9 a.m. Durham fire sent 28 firefighters to the scene. The fire was under control...
Multiple NC stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
alamancenews.com
THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s going in down from Sheetz in Burlington?
QUESTION: What’s the land being cleared for just below Sheetz on NC 49 in Burlington?. ANSWER: Site preparations are now underway on a storage facility along Maple Avenue that had a bit of a bumpy ride when it went through Burlington’s zoning process due to resistance from neighboring residents.
WRAL
Neighbors hold vigil for woman shot near Duke Park in Durham.
The woman was shot early Friday morning. The woman was transported to the hospital, where she later died. The woman was shot early Friday morning. The woman was transported to the hospital, where she later died.
