Read full article on original website
Related
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Street Light Blinking/Out – Mon, 30 Jan 2023 13:09:24 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 30 Jan 2023 13:09:24 -0500: Street Light Blinking/Out at Address: 601-699 W Holding Ave Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. The light that was recently replaced is very bright and does not conform with the right of the street light on the road. The light is so bright that it makes it hard to enjoy the evening or sleep.
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Vehicle Parking Issue – Sun, 29 Jan 2023 11:22:09 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 29 Jan 2023 11:22:09 -0500: Vehicle Parking Issue at Address: 1116 Miramir Woods Ct Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Vehicle constantly being parked at at extreme corner of 3 way intersection, blocking visibility for people turning left or right on siena. Also forces vehicles to veer into oncoming traffic to get around.
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Abandoned Vehicle on Public Property – Sun, 29 Jan 2023 11:26:34 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 29 Jan 2023 11:26:34 -0500: Abandoned Vehicle on Public Property at Address: 313 Siena Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Red mustang with no plate abandoned on street. Hasn’t moved in months. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Pothole – Sun, 29 Jan 2023 10:32:03 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 29 Jan 2023 10:32:03 -0500: Pothole at Address: 100–120 E Holding Ave Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. Pothole still there in turning lane. Please fix. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
wfncnews.com
Franklin Co. Sheriff: Two Arrested, Charged With Murder of 19-Year-Old
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in Franklin County and charged with murder for the murder of 19-year-old Hamilton Mathia Woods Jr. Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Gavin Lloyd Miller, 18, and Dillon Thomas Piper, 19, were arrested in connection to the homicide of Woods …
Comments / 0