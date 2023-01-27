Ocie was born on May 30, 1938 in Buffalo Springs, Texas to Lloyd and Mable Lewis. He passed away on January 8, 2023 in Bakersfield. Ocie graduated from Taft Union High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He was an amazing welder and could build anything out of metal. Ocie was preceded in death by his, parents, Lloyd and Mable Lewis and his brother, Kenneth Lewis. He is survived by his wife, Betty Lewis; his daughter, Cynthia Pomerico of Paso Robles; his two step-children, Cynthia Hawkins of Taft and Gail Fields of Texas; his eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and one on the way; he is also survived by his sisters, Carolyn Abney and Wanda Buck both of Paso Robles. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, February 6, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM at the Taft Petroleum Club, 450 Petroleum Club Rd., Taft.

TAFT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO