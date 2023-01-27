Read full article on original website
Janis Fay McCall
Longtime Taft resident Janis Fay McCall passed away Jan. 7 in a Bakersfield assisted living home from respiratory failure. She was 76. She was born Dec. 13, 1946 in Hanford CA and raised in Avenal before the family moved to Taft in 1960 when her father was transferred by the Standard Oil Company. The family lived in company-provided housing on North Tenth Street and at Elk Hills.
Ocie Vernon Lewis
Ocie was born on May 30, 1938 in Buffalo Springs, Texas to Lloyd and Mable Lewis. He passed away on January 8, 2023 in Bakersfield. Ocie graduated from Taft Union High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He was an amazing welder and could build anything out of metal. Ocie was preceded in death by his, parents, Lloyd and Mable Lewis and his brother, Kenneth Lewis. He is survived by his wife, Betty Lewis; his daughter, Cynthia Pomerico of Paso Robles; his two step-children, Cynthia Hawkins of Taft and Gail Fields of Texas; his eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and one on the way; he is also survived by his sisters, Carolyn Abney and Wanda Buck both of Paso Robles. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, February 6, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM at the Taft Petroleum Club, 450 Petroleum Club Rd., Taft.
Judith (Judy) Smith
Judith (Judy) Smith, was born in Glendale, California on July 31, 1936 and relocated to Taft as a child. She attended local elementary schools, TUHS, and a few courses at Taft College. Judy loved bowling and was on many leagues through the years. Before retirement, Judy worked as a transit driver and dispatcher for the Taft Area Transit. After a short illness, Judy passed away in Bakersfield on January 26, 2023.
Leonard R. Smith
Leonard R. Smith was born to Gurnice and Helen Smith on June 28, 1928 on the Standard Oil Lease on 10th St. in Taft, CA. He passed away in Bakersfield, CA on January 21, 2023. He is presided in death by his parents, wife Mildred Smith of 74 years (married in Taft at First Assembly of God Church) and his oldest son Lyle Smith. He is survived by his son Daryl Smith & wife Debbie, daughter Carol Jordan & husband Floyd, and daughter-in-law Cookie Smith. Five grandchildren, Juliana Holm & husband Matt, Kimberly Van Alstine , Jason Smith & wife Francine, Nathan Smith & wife Alissa, and Jacinda Jordan. Leonard also has three Grandchildren by marriage, Jim Jordan (deceased), Eric Jordan & wife Amy, and Katherine Greco. Great Grandchildren, Abi Smith, Mason Smith, Madelyn Smith, Katlyn Woods, Zane & wife Hailey Martin, Zoie Martin, Dustin Van Alstine, Cody Van Alstine, Keegan Greco, Mickala Gillispie, Danica Jordan, Alex Jordan, Nick Jordan, Madi Jordan, Tyler Holm, Kaycee Watson, Kody Watson, Lexi Holm, Chris Holm, and Melissa Holm. Great-Great Grandchildren, Rowan Jordan, James McPherson, Azalea McPherson, Ryan Peyton, Emma Holm, and Layla Forest.
New Hulu docuseries exposes alleged corruption at Bakersfield PD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former NFL superstar Colin Kaepernick is releasing a new docuseries on Hulu and the series hits close to home. It’s called “Killing County” and focuses on how a deadly hotel shooting that killed Jorge Ramirez Jr. and changed a family and community in Kern County. Ramirez Jr. was shot and killed by Bakersfield […]
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless
It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
Bakersfield Californian
Women crowned at Bakersfield Pageant
The 2023 Bakersfield Pageant winners were crowned at Stockdale Country Club on Saturday night. For the first time in the 29-year history of the event, a Ms. Bakersfield was crowned. The qualifications for Ms. Bakersfield include being age 24 and up, single or divorced, a mother or without children.
Bakersfield woman wins $10,000 for Kern County Animal Services
Kern County Animal Services recently received the money they needed for a special event in the Spring and the animals at the Kern County Animal Shelter are really feeling the love.
Bakersfield Now
Eyewitness News chief meteorologist celebrates 20 years
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — We here at Eyewitness News celebrated Chief Meteorologist Miles Muzio's 20-year anniversary with KBAK/KBFX. January 6th marked the day he started at the station two decades ago. Before coming back to Bakersfield, Miles had been working at a station in Hartford, Connecticut. Miles had previously...
Bakersfield Californian
Federal judge dismisses $40M lawsuit against Kern DHS by biological family of Cal City brothers
A federal judge dismissed a $40 million lawsuit filed against the Kern County Department of Human Services and others by the California City brothers’ biological family because it lacks a factual basis to prove their allegations against defendants, according to an order filed Monday. Mother Ryan Dean and maternal...
Noozhawk
Former Lompoc Councilman, County Supervisor DeWayne Holmdahl Remembered
B. DeWayne Holmdahl, a former Santa Barbara County supervisor and longtime Lompoc City Council member who also served as a judge for wine competitions, died Sunday at age 84. With roots in ranching and agriculture, he served on a number of elected and appointed boards spanning several decades in Lompoc and beyond.
School employee suspected of molesting teen girl
Update: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Solis allegedly touched a 14-year-old girl in May of 2022 in an inappropriate manner. The sheriff’s office was made aware of the allegations on Jan. 29, 2023. Solis was taken into custody Monday at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, according to the sheriff’s office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A […]
Bakersfield Californian
Help wanted (and needed) for subs in Kern County
Significant improvement has been made since the coronavirus pandemic devastated Kern County schools’ inventory of substitute teachers. Even so, subs remain in short supply at several local school districts. Overall, there are far more candidates in the countywide pool than there were at the height of the pandemic and...
Woman who killed Cal Poly student in drunken hit-and-run is headed back to prison
The woman who hit cyclist Kennedy Love just got sentenced for another DUI.
Thomas Jefferson Middle School employee arrested, suspected of molesting teen
An employee of Wasco Union Elementary School District was arrested by Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) deputies following a child molestation investigation.
Walmart on Bradley Road in Santa Maria briefly closed due to hoax shooter threat
A News Channel 3-12 videographer confirmed a heavy police presence at the Walmart on 2220 S Bradley Rd. The post Walmart on Bradley Road in Santa Maria briefly closed due to hoax shooter threat appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Arvin Police Department responds to the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
More leaders from the community in Kern are speaking out against the actions of the former officers in Memphis involved in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols.
Bakersfield Californian
Number of American white pelicans overwintering at Isabella Lake has multiplied
Five days a week Kern River Valley resident Eva Hollmann is out on the surface of Isabella Lake, windsurfing when the wind is right, but often rowing the wherry she built with her own hands for exercise, litter retrieval and bird watching. What has been impossible to miss for the...
Bakersfield Californian
KC Animal Services: 3 dead dogs, 18 dogs, 2 cats seized from feces and trash-filled Taft home
A gruesome sight greeted a Kern County animal control worker as she seized 18 dogs and two cats from a house filled with feces and piles of trash, according to a search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court. Three dead dogs were found in the Taft house when the...
Fire in McFarland causes about $4M in damages
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters were dispatched to a fire in McFarland that damaged about $4,000,000 worth of properties on Sunday. A captain with the Kern County Fire Department reported seeing flames from a distance while arriving at the scene, according to a release from the fire department. Firefighters arrived and found the […]
