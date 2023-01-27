Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Shot and Killed in Clarion County
LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Limestone Township early Sunday morning. Clarion-based State Police said the incident happened Sunday around 4:52 a.m. when 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, entered 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer‘s Sandy Flat Road residence.
Deadly crash in Center Township has man facing homicide charges
A local man is facing homicide charges after a deadly crash on Route 119 in Center Township on Thursday night. State troopers were called to the scene around 11:30 and they learned that Elias Lopez Jimenez
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seeking Information Regarding Hit-and-Run Crash in Henderson Township
HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a hit-and-run crash in Henderson Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 12:23 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on Sheplar Road, in Henderson Township, Jefferson County. Police say an...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Grampian Man Charged for Threatening to Shoot 2 Water Authority Employees with Crossbow
DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – A Grampian man is facing charges for threatening to shoot two water authority employees with a crossbow. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Tyler J. Smith, 43, was charged by state police with two counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person,...
wccsradio.com
HIT AND RUN UNDER INVESTIGATION
Indiana Borough Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened over the weekend. Police say that on Saturday, January 28th, a vehicle hit a vehicle parked at a meter in the 600 block of Philadelphia Street. The victim says this happened between 10:30 AM and 4:55 PM. The offending vehicle is not known at this time, but it did leave a white paint transfer. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-349-2121.
74-year-old man killed in Clarion Co. shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One man is dead and another is in jail after a fight turned deadly in Clarion County.State Police say 46-year-old Jeremy Dailey went to a home on Sandy Flat Road in Limestone Township and got into a fight with 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer.Troopers say Dailey shot Kemmer, who died at the scene.Dailey remains in jail this morning without bail.
wccsradio.com
UTILITY LINES DOWN, ASSISTANCE CALLS REPORTED ON SUNDAY BY INDIANA COUNTY 911
Only four calls were reported on Sunday that brought Indiana County first responders into action. The first was reported at 2:08 AM, and it was a structure fire in Westmoreland County on Thomas Road. Clyde Volunteer Fire Department was called out to assist first responders in Westmoreland County. At 12:21...
wisr680.com
Authorities Searching for Driver Involved in Oakland Township Incident
Authorities are asking for the public’s help with identifying the driver involved in an incident that occurred earlier this weekend in Oakland Township. According to State Police, an unidentified driver was traveling east on Chicora Road sometime before 7:30am on Saturday (January 28th) when their vehicle left the roadway and struck several mailboxes.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Man Accused of Back-Handing Clarion County Jail Corrections Officer Due in Court Tomorrow
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Punxsutawney man–currently an inmate at the Clarion County Jail–is scheduled for Tuesday morning for reportedly back-handing a corrections officer. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 25-year-old Dane David Kells, of Punxsutawney, is scheduled for Tuesday, January...
1 person hospitalized after incident in Wilkinsburg
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital after an incident in Wilkinsburg. Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the intersection of Penn Avenue and Mill Street at around 3:36 p.m. Channel 11 observed evidence markers near shell casings on the ground. Wilkinsburg...
Victim lured to carjacking through social media post; Vehicle found in South Park, police say
A victim lured to a carjacking through a social media post was assaulted and his vehicle taken by gunpoint this morning. The vehicle was found later in South Park Township. Officers were called to the 2300 block of Beaver Avenue around 12:23 a.m. for the report of a carjacking, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Man Accused of Assaulting Nurse at Area Hospital
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing felony aggravated assault and related charges for assaulting a nurse at Clarion Hospital earlier this month. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old John Aaron Morris, of Clarion, on Wednesday, January 18, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Corsica Man Charged with Retail Theft in Alleged Red Bull Heist
PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is facing criminal charges after walking out of a Country Fair Convenience Store with three cans of Red Bull in his pockets. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jason Scott Brooks, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, January 26.
Vehicle crashes into pump at East Pittsburgh gas station; 4 taken to area hospitals
EAST PITTSBURGH — A vehicle struck a pump at a gas station in East Pittsburgh during an early morning crash. State police said the 18-year-old driver was driving on Lincoln Highway toward Forest Hills Borough before 2 a.m. when she lost control and her vehicle spun 180 degrees, striking a gas pump on the passenger side.
Duo with fake ID tried buying $30k UTV in Johnstown, police report
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A trip to the motorcycle dealership ended in a duo behind bars on felony charges in Cambria County, state police say. Rachell Banks, 31, of Maryland, and Monet Cox, 35, of Willow Grove, are accused of trying to buy a 2022 Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV side-by-side worth $32,781 from Cernic’s Cycle […]
Local man facing homicide charges after fatal wrong-way crash in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A local man is facing homicide charges after a fatal crash on state Route 119 in Indiana County Thursday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened at around 11:29 p.m. on state Route 119 north of Lucerne Road in Center Township. Police said...
Police: Clearfield County man drove to station to be fingerprinted drunk with a child
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield County man was jailed after he came to the police station with a child when he was drunk, police report. Christopher Yasko, 41, was almost four times over the legal limit when he arrived at the Lawrence Township Police Department, with a child, to be fingerprinted on Thursday at […]
Police investigating after shots fired downtown
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after shots were fired downtown. According to police, officers in the area of 6th Avenue and Smithfield Street reported hearing multiple gunshots fired into the air at around 1:07 a.m. Sunday. Multiple incidents of property damages were found, including a parked car and...
wccsradio.com
TWO FIRES, TWO CRASHES REPORTED BY INDIANA COUNTY 911
Two fires were reported Friday evening by Indiana County 911. The first fire was a flue fire at a home on Forest Ridge Road in White Township at 5:10 PM. Indiana Fire Companies 2 and 3 responded to the scene. The other call was 20 minutes later, at 5:30 along Five Points Road in Washington Township. Plumville, Creekside, Marion Center and Clymer Fire Dearptments were dispatched to the scene at that time along with Citizens’ Ambulance. Marion Center fire officials said in a post on Facebook that the fire was at a commercial structure, and when the fire captain arrived on-scene, smoke and flames were showing. No other details on this fire are available.
wccsradio.com
SENTENCING, PLEA HEARINGS SET FOR TODAY
It is expected to be a busy day in Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas. Along with the many ARD hearings on the schedule, there will also be a handful of plea and sentencing hearings today. One of the sentencing hearings today will be for Kevin T. Albright of...
